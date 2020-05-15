A few weeks ago, we were driving north down on the North Conway “strip.” I spied a family on bicycles — two adults and two children. They were on the sidewalk near Big Apple, having a heavy-duty discussion. The youngest of the group was scowling. I wondered what the issue was.
When we pulled into TD Bank, I saw them again. The four of them pedaled past, riding on the sidewalk. The youngest was riding in front. I deduced that the debate before had to do with who was going to be “first” in their cycling line.
The need to “be first” is something I’ve experienced with my siblings, my kids and numerous students in the classroom and skiing. Some kids will do anything they can to be at the head of the line. It’s a “Me first” mentality. They can’t help it. However, when it comes to safe cycling, the parent has to step in and make the rules.
When our children were young, we made the rule — “one parent in front, one at the back.” Any arguing about that ended the ride. Why? Whether we were riding on road or trails, we knew our kids could ride their bikes, but we weren’t always sure they: 1) knew where they were going, 2) paid enough attention to cars, pedestrians and cyclists, 3) would always follow the rules of the road and traffic signs or 4) could make the snap decisions you have to make on roads and trails. It’s too iffy, especially on the road, to let a child be in charge.
As I saw this family riding by, I was concerned about their safety. First of all, they let the youngest lead the group in unfamiliar territory. Secondly, they were riding on the sidewalk. They probably thought the sidewalk was the safest place to ride. Although sidewalks do remove cyclists from direct contact with road traffic, they present some safety and legal challenges.
In most towns and cities, sidewalks are designed for pedestrians, not bicyclists, skateboarders or scooters.
Some towns prohibit those with wheels from using the sidewalks, especially in congested areas. North Conway Village is one of those. At the height of tourist season, it would be too dangerous to have faster moving wheeled vehicle users weaving their way through crowds of walkers.
In residential or suburban areas, sidewalks might be a safer choice for young riders if there isn’t a lot of foot traffic. The League of American Bicyclists states in Smart Cycling, “For young children learning to ride, sidewalks are perfectly legitimate places to ride and may well be the safest option.”
When my grandkids were learning to ride their balance and pedal bikes, we used the Fryeburg sidewalks, so I can understand the advantages.
However, there are also disadvantages to riding on the sidewalk. Young riders have to be taught to look out for other sidewalk users. They need to pay attention and look ahead, something that may be difficult for a 3-8-year-old. Riders need to be alert to cars pulling out from driveways, dogs and people coming toward them and street crossings and curbs. An excited pedaler may not have that type of attention. That’s why I think the adult should go first and point out dangers ahead.
Riding with children can be tricky. The adults have to make a lot of decisions and set some ground rules. First, they need to assess what skills the youngest rider has. Do they have stable bike handling skills and do they know and follow the” Rules of the Road or Trail?” Are they aware of other users and do they have the attention span to watch for danger? Just because a youngster can ride his bike, it doesn’t mean he’s mature enough to handle it on the road or trail. That’s where the adult comes in, to help guide the young rider and teach him road and trail awareness.
Safe Kids USA states, “Children should not ride bikes in the road until they fully understand traffic rules and show they can follow them.” They also recommend that parents ride with their children until they know that they “are able to negotiate traffic, understand risk and judge speed (at least 10 years old). Until then, they shouldn’t ride unsupervised.”
I know I was riding by myself or with friends “unsupervised” much younger than that, but I lived in a residential neighborhood where there wasn’t much traffic and drivers watched out for kids.
Which brings me to the next parental decision — where to ride with your kids? After assessing your children’s riding and traffic awareness skills, pick a place to ride that you know they can handle safely. At the beginning of their riding experience, it might be a closed parking lot or field. I’ve seen families on bikes in Story Land’s parking lot or riding around closed schools. My son takes his kids to Fryeburg Fairgrounds to ride their bikes and scooters. The key is to find someplace that’s safe and fun for them.
Rail trails and rec paths are good places to ride with children as long as they respect and avoid other users. Fryeburg’s Mountain Division Trail, Gorham’s Presidential Range Rail Trail and, in the future, the Mount Washington Valley Rec Path are car-free places where families can enjoy cycling.
Off-road or dirt road riding are other alternatives. There are miles of mountain bike trails, closed forest service roads and town park trails to explore. Whitaker Woods, Smith Eastman Park’s Rec Path and Albany’s Town Forest are all good places to ride once you know your child can handle his/her bike on the trails.
Trails on the east side and on the west side of town are fun for riders with single track skills. Pudding Pond, Echo Lake State Park and Marshall Conservation Area trails offer interesting riding.
Rob Brook Road off Bear Notch Road offers 8 miles of traffic-free riding. Bartlett’s Experimental Forest roads offer low-traffic riding. Slippery Brook Road heading up to Mountain Pond is another dirt road ride choice.
The key to making the choice is to know your riders and know the riding territory. Try it out yourself before you take the family. Look at it first from a safety point of view, but factor in the “fun” point of view, too. Design your family outings to positive experiences.
The last decision is to decide who’s in charge. Though children like to be part of the decision making, ultimately, the adults are in charge. They are responsible for everyone’s safety and enjoyment. The adult’s role is to set ground rules and model safe riding. The ultimate goal is for everyone to have a good time riding and get home safely.
Load up the bikes, kids and helmets and go for a ride!
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.