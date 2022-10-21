Fall cycling can be tricky and the weather is unpredictable. Conditions can change day to day and mid-ride. A cyclist has to watch the weather, pick the best day and time to ride and be prepared for weather revisions.
On a Monday, a friend texted me about a ride on Potter Road the next day. Tuesday’s weather forecast was sunny, starting out cold, but warming up later. It sounded like a good day to ride.
A small group gathered at Conway Lake boat launch. It was cold, but everyone was layered up with tights, gloves, hats, and jackets. As we started the ride up Mill Street towards Potter Road, I heard riders say, “Burr — it’s cold!” The temperature was hovering around 40 degrees.
Potter Road’s rolling hills got the blood flowing, but Greely Road’s steep pitches stoked our furnaces. At the top, we stopped to take off some layers and take in the awesome view.
Cranking out Birch Hill Road to open meadows framed by apple trees, the group turned right onto the Littlefield Road cup handle. Longstanding stone walls and picturesque old farms lined the road. Riders stopped at peek-a-boo outlooks of Conway Lake and mountains, framed by bright foliage.
When we conquered the steep Leavitt Road paved section, more layers were shed. We stopped to admire the 360-degree view. Riding down Gulf Road’s hills brought us back to Mill Street. Negotiating a tricky left turn on a blind curve, we pedaled back to our start. The 12-13 mile loop was completed and we were warm and happy. The day was perfect for fall foliage riding.
When contemplating an autumn ride, planning is key. Pick the day and time to optimize the best weather. Choice of clothing is also important. Freezing or getting wet on a ride is no fun. Riders need to wear and pack the right gear. A pack is handy to store extra gear in to adjust to weather changes.
Selecting the route to match the weather and your frame of mind is important. On a cold windy day, you don’t want to be out in the open. A tree-lined dirt road is better than an open highway. That’s why in the fall, I go gravel riding. The hills warm you up, the views are awesome and the bright foliage lining the roads brightens your mood. There’s nothing better than a beautiful fall ride down dirt roads.
As October winds its way down to colder months and nastier weather, I’m looking for those last opportunities for great fall gravel riding. Here are some of my favorite places to go:
Potter Road: The beauty of there 4 miles of dirt roads is there are many options for how to ride it. You can start at the Mill Street end near the north end of Conway Lake or the Route 153 end near Crystal Lake. Park near the boat launch if you start at the north end. If you start at the south end, turn off Route 153, and park at its beginning there.
Riders can use it as an out-and-back for an 8-mile ride or piece it together with other roads to make a loop. I like the 12-mile Potter Road, Birch Hill, Littlefield, Gulf Roads and Mill Street loop we did for maximum dirt, but there are other options. Reverse that loop by climbing Gulf Road first, then cruising down Leavitt and Greely to Potter.
Another option is to ride straight down Birch Hill to Frog Rock on Snowville Road, then turn right to ride to Crystal Lake. A right turn on Route 153 will bring you back to Potter Road in about a half-mile.
A longer version of the loop we did involves crossing over Mill Street/Brownfield Road from Gulf Road and taking Davis Hill Road around to Old Mill Street, then back to the boat launch. There are many options for shortening or lengthening the Potter Road ride. Grab a Gazetteer and plot out a ride to match your mood, weather and stamina.
Dundee Road Loop: My favorite way to ride this is to start by the Jackson Library, turning right on Route 16B to ride to Jackson Grammar School. There, I turn up Black Mountain Road and pedal uphill to the ski area. A right just past that takes me up Dundee Road.
Shortly after passing the new Doublehead parking lot, the road turns to dirt. For 2 miles the dirt road passes through a tunnel of trees. The traffic is light and it’s quiet and peaceful there. In fall, the foliage is beautiful.
When the road turns back to pavement, there’s a steep descent to the gate opening. Dundee Road then begins its roller-coaster descent to Intervale. The road at this end is a little rough so descend with caution.
At Route 16A junction, turn right and pedal to Thorn Hill Road. Get ready for some serious climbing. At the top, stop and rest, then make the final descent into Jackson Village. Total mileage for this loop is 13 miles. It’s a hilly ride, but the views are worth it.
The loop could be ridden counterclockwise, but there will still be climbing involved. From that direction, the loop could be extended by taking a right on Moody Farm Road at Whitney’s Inn and riding that to Carter Notch Road junction. A right turn there will bring the rider back down to the village and Route 16B.
Slippery Brook Road: This is a dirt forest road (Forest Road 17) that starts from the parking lot at the end of Town Hall Road in Intervale. To get to it, turn off Route 16/302 onto Town Hall Road. Follow the paved road until it turns to dirt, bear left and climb the hill. At 3.5 miles, you'll come to a parking lot and gate. Those with mountain bikes can go beyond Slippery Brook Road’s gate to ride even farther into the woods.
From the parking lot to the gate past Mountain Pond, this Slippery Brook section is less than 4 miles, one way. Stops can be made along the way to check out the river. Mountain Pond 3 miles in also offers the option of a nature hike.
An optional addition is to take a turn onto East Branch Road (FR 38) and ride 3 miles to its end. You can then ride back and finish Slippery Brook Road.
We drove up there last Friday to check it out. Streams and rivers were flowing fast after the rainstorm. A golden tunnel of trees framed the road. We wished we had brought the bikes to ride through it.
Rob Brook Road (FR 35): This gated 8.5-mile gravel road off the Kancamagus Highway end of Bear Notch is one of my favorites for an out-and-back ride. It has rolling terrain and no traffic. If you bring your mountain bike, there are single-track and snowmobile trails branching off it for more adventure. It’s a beautiful place to ride in the fall.
There are other options for dirt road fall foliage riding in the Mount Washington Valley. Before the leaves all fall, check the weather, grab a map and layer up to go pedaling.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
