Sunday, I was looking for a different kind of ride. I was torn between mountain biking and gravel riding. The in-town mountain bike trails I had ridden and re-ridden. Looking for something close to home that I hadn't ridden in a while, I decided to go ride the Nanamocomuck Ski Trail. With its combination forest road and single-track ski trail, it combined gravel and mountain bike riding into one package.
Knowing the Nan, as some call it, can be rough, rooty and rocky in some places, and muddy in others, I took my mountain bike. Wider tires and full suspension make riding easier. A ski trail whose lumps and bumps are covered by snow in winter is a different animal in summer. Parts of it can be very technical.
The Lower Nanamocomuck Ski Trail travels 6.9 miles from Bear Notch Road to the Albany Covered Bridge on Passaconaway Road. The Upper Nanamocomuck Ski Trail that runs 9 miles from Lily Pond to Rob Brook Road was constructed later, in 1982-83. Old-time skiers called them “The Nana,” but mountain bikers later called it the “Nan.”
The Lower Nanamocomuck Ski Trail is a mixture of forest roads and other trails. It connects the Paugus Trail (Forest Road 209), the Wenonah and Wenunchus Trails, and Deer Brook Road (FR 28).
Since it was late in the afternoon, I decided to start my ride from the Albany Covered Bridge and see how far I could go in an hour. Starting from the Bear Notch end of the Lower Nan is more challenging. The last time Peter and I rode from that end, blowdowns every 100 feet or so on the Lower Nan made forward progress slow.
We looped back on the Paugus Trail (FR 209) rather than continue on the rough trail. Riding from the parking area near the covered bridge, I headed up Deer Brook Road (FR 28).
After I went around the gate, I started looking for blue diamonds — markers of the ski trail. It leaves the forest road twice on the right side and crosses over it to the left side. Each cup handle trail brings you back to the road. I planned to follow them as far as I could go given time and energy, testing out their “rideabilit.y. I knew from past experience that some sections were easy and some were very rough and challenging.
For those not wishing to tackle the first three single-track trails, another option would be to stay on Deer Brook’s graveled road for about a mile. After the Deer Brook Bridge, the road splits. The logging road goes straight, while the Nan goes sharply left. Signs point the way left to Rocky Gorge and Bear Notch Road.
Opting for the blue diamond route Sunday, shortly after I passed the gate, I shot off to the right on the first of two right-side routes. This trail was the longer of the two, mostly flat, but with some uphill riding and turns. When it returns to Deer Brook Road, it was only a short distance before I saw the second ski trail on the right. It is a relatively short and flat section that soon rejoins the road and crosses over it.
The third ski trail section is the most challenging. Riders have to negotiate huge roots, quick rocky climbs and descents, and a narrow trail skirting the banks of the Swift River. When I stopped along the way, I could hear and see Lower Falls’ swimmers and dippers. When the trail comes to the Deer Brook ravine, it swings right, bouncing over rocks and roots before joining the forest road by the Deer Brook Bridge.
Once across the bridge, I climbed a short hill and found the junction of the Nan and logging road. There I turned left. Four years ago, when Peter and I rode here this section of road had numerous “Tank trap” ditches and unbridged streams left after the Northeast Swift Logging Project. Sunday, I was hoping the bridges had been rebuilt and the ditch's sharp edges softened with time and erosion.
Two stream crossings ahead were double bridged, with both a walkable log bridge and a rideable plank bridge. That was good to see. Minor stream crossings after were easy to ride across. Before I got to the ditch area, I followed blue diamonds into the woods again. The trail here is very rideable as it traverses between the river and road. After a quick, rocky climb back up to the road, it goes a short distance before ducking back into the woods.
This ski trail section travels through shady woods for about a mile until it reaches the east junction of the Wenunchas Trail. Even with current drought-like conditions, this section always has mud holes. That’s why many riders and hikers nicknamed the Nanamocomuck the “No-not-more-muck” trail.
Over the years, many people, including White Mountain NEMBA members, have tried to mitigate the muddy areas with plank bridges, reroutes and log fill-ins. I encountered several many of these sapling crossings that kept me above the mud in this section but still managed to get a wet foot.
At the junction of Wenunchas and Rocky Gorge Trail, I initially decided to take the Wenunchas Trail to the right. This trail and the Wenonah Trail it connects to were designed to bypass a muddy section of the Nan and keep mountain bikers away from the Rocky Gorge area and Falls Pond where they’re not allowed.
The east end of the trail is muddy, but it gets better as it climbs. I managed a steep, short narrow hill, but was daunted by a much bigger hill beyond. A washout at its bottom made the ascent more difficult. It was getting late, so I turned around. Riding alone, I didn’t want to get too far afield.
Back at the junction, I sampled the trail down toward Rocky Gorge. It was fine, smooth riding until it came to the Swift River bank. There it became just plain gnarly as it went over numerous rocks and roots. It wasn’t fun to ride, so I reversed direction and headed back.
Where the ski trail intersected the road, I decided to try the road and check out the ditches. Flying down the gravel road, I almost fell into the first one, a steep and rocky challenge I decide to walk. I kept my eyes open for others. Several small ditches ahead were rideable, but two more tank traps stopped me. I would have been better off on the ski trail!
Once I was back on Deer Brook Road, it was a fast, fun ride back to the car. Someday soon, I’ll ride the sections I didn’t get to on the Lower Nan. Maybe, I’ll park at Rocky Gorge and walk my bike around Falls Pond to ride the Wenonah and Wenunchas trails. Another option would be to try the Bear Notch end to see if blowdowns have been removed and it’s rideable again. There’s always more exploring to do on the Nanamocomuck blue diamond trail.
Upcoming events
• Summer Race Series No. 3 — Abenaki Trails, Wolfeboro, Saturday, July 23. For details, go to tinyurl.com/yc84839e.
• Great Glen Trails Summer Mountain Bike Race Series — Tuesdays 3:30-7 p.m., through Aug. 2. For more information, go to tinyurl.com/2p9ysnmm.
• Cranmore Mountain Mini Meisters Downhill Bike Series for children aged 13 and under: Mondays, July 18, 25, and Aug. 1, from 4-6 p.m. For information, go totinyurl.com/ys3szx4f.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
