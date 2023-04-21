Last Monday, Erik Corbett waited in the rain for his 9:30 a.m. Boston Marathon start. Thirty-nine other athletes in the “Handcycle Program of the Boston Marathon” lined up beside the Conway resident. Each one of them had worked hard to be there and was anxious to prove their athletic abilities on that tough course.
When the gun went off, Erik began his handcycling journey from Hopkinton to Boston — 26.2 miles. He’d taken this trip once before but in a different vehicle. In 2005, he competed in the Boston Marathon in a racing chair. Mechanical problems along the way added drama to the ride, but he finished. Monday, he was hoping for a more comfortable ride, a better time and no breakdowns.
Despite the rain, Erik had a good ride. No issues kept him from enjoying the experience. He was present in the moment and focused on remembering the race more this time. Wet pavement didn’t impact his traction, though sharp corners on the course caused him to slow down. Front wheel splashes drenched him, but he kept going.
Newton hills were no problem for his 50-tooth cassette. He had climbed the Kanc and Cathedral Ledge with those gears. Up and over them he went.
Making that last turn onto Boylston Street, he saw the finish line and powered to it. Crossing the line with a time of 1:30:34, he knew he’d made his goal — finish the marathon in about 90 minutes. He also placed 10th in his division. Wet and weary, he greeted his important support crew — his wife Beth and his parents.
Erik’s day started when he left his parents’ house in Hooksett at 3:30 a.m. to drive to Boston’s Sheraton Hotel. There he met other handcyclists and wheelchair racers. Parking their cars there, athletes and their equipment were transported to Hopkinton via buses and moving trucks. In a church near the start line, they relaxed, had some food and changed into racing clothes, as they waited for their start time — 9:30 a.m.
After he finished, Erik joined friends and family to celebrate. Then, he and Beth made their way with his bike back to their van at the Sheraton, loaded it up and started home. Somewhere along the way, Erik changed out of wet clothes and turned over the driving to Beth. Arriving home at 6 p.m., they were exhausted. It had been a very long, but successful day.
Erik had followed a complex process to be able to race his handcycle in this year’s marathon. First, he had to have the desire. Next, he had to follow BAA’s protocol to prove his eligibility for the handcycling program. The third step was meeting qualifying time requirements. The last step was getting the registration in on time.
Growing up in Methuen, Mass., Erik had always known about the Boston Marathon. After a car accident in 2000 left him with a spinal cord injury, paralyzing him from the waist down, he decided to enter the race in 2005 in a racing chair. The desire to compete in Boston again resurfaced many years later when he got into handcycling. Varying work schedules kept him from pursuing that dream until 2022. When he started working as a para-educator in local schools (currently at Kennett High School), he finally had a more regular schedule. Now, he could focus on training. He decided to go for it.
To be eligible for the “Handcycle Program of the Boston Marathon,” each athlete had to “attest” that he/she couldn’t use racing wheelchairs or run with prostheses due to his/her permanent physical impairment. The athletes had to provide “impairment documentation” when they registered or have that on file with BAA. With a T7 spinal cord injury, Erik met the criteria of an athlete needing a handcycle to race.
Once handcycling athletes proved their eligibility, they had to meet the “qualifying standard” for their age and gender group. Erik, age 43, needed a qualifying time of 2 hours and 15 minutes or less on a certified marathon course between Sept. 1, 2021, and this year’s registration deadline. Fortunately, he achieved that last spring in the Vermont City Marathon in Burlington with a time of 1:58:52.
With those requirements taken care of, Erik just needed to get his registration in on time and he was “in” for Boston 2023. Somehow he missed the deadline.
He almost gave up on being in this year’s marathon but he saw an item in Challenged Athletes Foundation’s (CAF) newsletter. Marathon organizers had an entry available for this year’s marathon for a handcyclist with a qualifying time.
Erik had that. However, would he meet their other criteria that he be from the “Greater Boston Area,” living here in Conway? Surprisingly, BAA officials said he did. Erik was finally officially registered for the 2023 Boston Marathon.
With the equipment he needed — a good handcycle, a Zwift Hub smart trainer and Bike.com workouts — Erik started training.
Erik’s handcycle is a bright orange Top End-Force RX aluminum cycle he bought through Bike-On. Given the nature of his spinal cord injury, it’s much more comfortable and efficient for him than a racing chair. It’s also much more aerodynamic. He said it’s “like a luge sled”. Using it in the marathon, he was able to maintain a 3.52 minute per mile pace.
The cycle was “built to order” for him with various components he selected. He later changed the gearing to a 50-tooth cassette and 1X set-up that allows him to crank up big hills. It has rim brakes. An additional parking brake keeps it stationary when he’s getting into and out of it. It’s a recumbent bike and, because Erik’s 6’4” it has a really long wheelbase. Fortunately, it fits in the back of his van. Weighing only 27 pounds, he’s able to get it in and out.
Training over the winter and in bad weather was done in Erik’s living room, using the Zwift Hub and bike.com workouts. He rode every day after school and on weekends for a couple of hours. The programs he used mimicked the course he’d ride in Boston. To keep it interesting and challenging, he could choose different venues to ride and invite other riders to join him virtually.
That indoor training and discipline must have done the trick. When Erik hit the pavement for the first time this season on Monday, he was race-ready.
I asked him Tuesday, “What’s next after that great performance?” One plan is to compete in the Vermont City Marathon in Burlington again on Memorial Day. On July 30, he plans to participate in Adaptive Sports Partners’ “Sunrise Ascent” of Mount Washington. In the past, he’s driven a van down for participants. This year, he wants to test out his handcycle’s gearing on the Auto Road, so he’ll be cranking up the mountain that day.
Throughout it all — the training, travel and racing — Erik has had the incredible support of his wife, Beth. He told me that, without her help, he wouldn’t have been able to do all that he’s done. She’s his No. 1 supporter and advocate.
All of us in Mount Washington Valley congratulate Erik on his momentous Boston Marathon performance. Good luck with your future endeavors.
Upcoming events
Mount Washington Valley Bicycling Club’s Spring Season Kickoff Meeting and Social — April 26 — at Ledges Brewery in Intervale, from 5-7 p.m. Business meeting, volunteer, ride leaders and membership sign-up, and socializing with cycling friends. Beer and pizza, too.
14th Annual Kids’ Bike Safety Day at Story Land: May 13, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sponsored by Mount Washington Valley Bicycling Club. This is a free event, appropriate for kids ages 5-11. There will be helmet fitting and bike checks, bike safety stations ride through Story Land and local police officers teaching about “Rules of the Road.”
Crank the Kanc Time Trial: May 20, 9 a.m.-noon. Put on by Kennett High School Mountain Bike Team and MWV Bicycling Club. Pre-registration is required.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
