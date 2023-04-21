Last Monday, Erik Corbett waited in the rain for his 9:30 a.m. Boston Marathon start. Thirty-nine other athletes in the “Handcycle Program of the Boston Marathon” lined up beside the Conway resident. Each one of them had worked hard to be there and was anxious to prove their athletic abilities on that tough course.

When the gun went off, Erik began his handcycling journey from Hopkinton to Boston — 26.2 miles. He’d taken this trip once before but in a different vehicle. In 2005, he competed in the Boston Marathon in a racing chair. Mechanical problems along the way added drama to the ride, but he finished. Monday, he was hoping for a more comfortable ride, a better time and no breakdowns.

