I used to love riding on the road, spinning my wheels and feeling the speed. But that joy dissipated as I increasingly encountered or heard of others being hit, run off the road or yelled at by drivers thinking they alone had a right to the road.
If I do ride on the paved roads, I pick my route, destination and time carefully to avoid high traffic volume times and places.
As the state opens up to outside visitors and traffic increases, I’ll be heading like a moose to off-road or dirt road places.
A ride doesn’t have to be long or “epic” to be a good workout and fun experience. I’d rather go on short rides several times a week than take long rides that eat up the whole day. When you ride off-road or on trails, you won’t have to go as far or fast as you do on the roads, but you’ll still get plenty of exercise. A one- or two-hour ride might be just enough to give you the recreation you want.
Here’s a “valley sampler” of short off-road and dirt road rides I’ve done recently. There are many other options out there you can discover on your own, too.
East Bear Paw — I hadn’t ridden on the mountain bike trails in Tin Mountain’s East Bear Paw lands recently, so I was excited when Jeanne Twehous and Virginia Schrader asked me to join them riding them. We met at the Fryeburg Visitor’s Center on a Sunday afternoon to start our ride. The other starting option we could have chosen was to park at the East Bear Paw gate right across from Stateline Store on Route 302, marked with a large poster of a bear.
From the Visitor’s Center, four of us pedaled through a single track connector to Halleytown Road, crossed it and rode along the railroad tracks until we spotted a single track connector trail on our left that took us over to No. 1 “Sweet.”
A right turn there brought us to the logging road near the gate. This road forms the “backbone” of East Bear Paw. As it gradually climbs up the hill, single track trails branch off it. Most are marked with numbers 1-10, some have names like “Tapestry,” “Bear Den” and “Inclined.” At several trail junctions, there are hand-drawn maps showing where you were on the system.
The kiosk at the logging road’s beginning gives an overview of the trails, but there weren’t any maps in the box that day. Maps and trail information can be found on the East Bear Paw Facebook page: (tinyurl.com/y7pu58d8).
The trail network is a “work in progress,” so not all maps have all the trails marked on them. One trail, “Bridges Trail” No.7 is currently under construction as the crew led by Jotham Oliver and Chris Krug work to replace old rotten bridges. We were able to ride most of it but walked around the construction sites.
If you use the logging road as your guide, you’ll never be truly lost. Soon or later, you’ll come out to the road and find your way back. As I followed our guide, Nicki Chewing, we wound around the trails, turning here and there, crossing the road and re-crossing it again. Don’t ask me to tell you where we went. There were new trails since I was last there — “Tapestry
No. 9” and “Connector No. 10.” I think we sampled them all! There’s lots of variety, climbing, descending, crossing bridges, swooping around curves, and fast dips. At the end of two hours, we were ready to head back, revived by our workout.
If you want a fun mountain bike experience for the whole family, give East Bear Paw a try. With over 6 miles of trails, there’s plenty of riding for novices and experts to try.
Rob Brook Road (Forest Service Road No. 35): Located off Bear Notch Road, Rob Brook provides 8.5 miles of gated, gravel road riding-one way. Park by the signboard on the left, one mile up Bear Notch Road on the Kancamagus Highway (Route 112) side. Grab the bikes and head down the road, looking for wildlife along the way. I’ve seen moose and bears on Rob Brook.
There are many interesting and challenging single and double track trails branching off Rob Brook for riders who want a more technical experience, but for the beginner rider, the moderate rolling terrain is just enough. When we biked it with our young kids, we set a turnaround time or distance, stopped for snacks, then headed back — much of it downhill. The trick is to not go too far out so that the trip back becomes a chore.
On June 12, Peter and I wanted to go for a short ride, but we didn’t want to go anywhere crowded. It was sunny out and getting warmer and we didn’t want to go too far. I suggested we go to Rob Brook Road. There were two cars parked at the gate, but we never saw any people.
As we pedaled down the gated gravel road, we spotted single track and hiking trails off it that we used to ride on our guided mountain bike rides. That day, we stuck to the road, going for an easy ride out and back. A tunnel of green kept us cool and a light breeze kept the bugs at bay.
Along the way, we spotted many wildflowers and lady slippers. The riding was so pleasant we kept riding past our turn-around spot. After a long uphill climb, Peter finally said, “Let’s head back.” It was getting late in the afternoon. I was good with that — we’d already ridden over 6 miles. I was looking forward to a fast downhill cruise on that hill I’d just climbed. Fortunately, when a deer bounded across the road in front of us, it wasn’t on that section!
After riding up and down the Rob Brook Hills that always seem longer on the way back, we arrived at the car, completing a very satisfactory two-hour ride of 13 miles.
Summer’s here — grab your bikes and go looking for some off-road or dirt adventures! The advantages of off-road or dirt road riding are many. There’s less traffic on dirt roads and travel speeds are slower. Off-road, there’s no car traffic, but there may be foot, dog, horse or other rider traffic. Occasionally, depending on where you ride, there could be ATV traffic, so watch out for them.
Most of the time, especially midweek, you won’t see anyone in the woods or on dirt roads. You’ll find more shade, a quieter environment and a better chance to spot wildlife and wildflowers. Off-pavement options offer a more relaxed and adventurous riding experience.
However, there can be disadvantages to this type of riding, too. Dirt roads can be dusty and bumpy. Trails can be rough. Hungry bugs can be a problem. Having a breakdown, getting injured or getting lost can spoil a ride when you’re far from help and cellphone service. However, most of these obstacles can be overcome by being prepared and knowing the area where you’re riding.
Next week, I’ll go over riding preparations and review more ride options in the valley. Keep riding and exploring!
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.