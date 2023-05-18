ORLEANS, Mass. — Salt marshes, pine barrens, cranberry bogs and dear homes are part of the landscape during a coastal spin on one of New England’s most popular rail trails.
Osprey nests, flittering finches and bluejays and even a fast-footed fox were all spotted during a couple of fall-like spring days earlier this month on the 27-plus-mile long Cape Cod Rail Trail running between Yarmouth and Wellfleet, Mass.
Plus, cyclists will find themselves going round and round in a unique feature — a bicycle rotary.
The trail, an inland woods route, offers fresh air pedal people accoutrements they would expect by the ocean with opportunities for seafood, ice cream, baked goods and even cannabis. Hotels, motels and campgrounds are right off or close to the trail. There are numerous bike shops, mileage markers, benches, picnic tables, a couple of tool stations and a handful of bathrooms.
Though the paved pathway has its share of scenic ponds, creeks and scrub oaks it also has riders chugging past many towns’ blighted industrial underbellies of sand pits and trash heaps.
With base camp at the Cove Motel in Orleans, a town near the Cape’s elbow, my e-wife Jan and I took two days with a pesky north wind and occasional sprinkles to explore the trail; one day venturing north and east to Wellfleet and the other traveling west to Yarmouth totaling some 60 miles as we took one spur trail — the Nauset Trail — to the crashing waves of the Cape Cod National Seashore and the Salt Pond Visitors Center in Eastham.
By visiting the well-liked Cape midweek in the spring, we figured on experiencing a slice of summer in the off-season before the maddening crush of vacationers not unlike the Mount Washington Valley. This also was the debut journey for my wife’s new ride, a Tern e-bike with 20-inch wheels and collapsible handlebar that performed well and easily fit into my hatchback.
The trail’s corridor has been around since the mid-1800s when train service ferried vacationers from Boston to the maritime towns on the Cape. As auto transportation grew, train service declined and the tracks fell into disuse in the mid-1960s.
Construction on the trail started in the late 1970s. The first 19 miles opened in 1981 with another 3 miles added in 1995. The trail is still growing with extensions west of Dennis to Yarmouth opening a few years ago and north in Wellfleet unveiled last spring. More expansion is planned.
The Cape has always been a hiking haven dating back to Henry David Thoreau’s essays about the area in the mid-1850s, cycling continues to be a popular pastime with its origins on the peninsula going back to the 1890s.
Bicycling has grown since the late 19th century and so has safety. Road crossings are numerous with highly visible cross walks. Some had flashing lights to warn motorists of approaching cyclists. The drivers we encountered were off-season mid-week, non-holiday polite.
Rolling out of the Cove, the trail was reached easily off Main Street. The peaceful family-friendly pedal was a fun way to spend a portion of the day, with the highlight cycling off the pathway to the National Seashore’s visitor center in Eastham, Mass., where a museum hosted displays about the lives of Cape inhabitants from the Mashpee tribe to vacationers, as well as the maritime life and environment.
The nearly 2-mile long wavy paved Nauset Trail crossed over a salt marsh on a wooden bridge leading to the drama of the dunes and ocean on Coast Guard Beach. The day culminated with a well-earned and reasonably priced fisherman’s platter at Sir Cricket’s in Orleans, in business for over 50 years.
The next day we went over bridges and through tunnels under crossing roads at times from Orleans. The asphalt led by the pines and oaks of Nickerson State Park with its camping and mountain bike trails. Tennis and pickleball was in progress. So was golf.
The stretch through Brewster with its numerous kettle ponds, formed from retreating glacial ice, were soothingly scenic and likely fine alternatives to ocean swimming. A bicycle rotary in Harwich, connecting to the Old Colony Trail to Chatham, was also pleasing, a fine spot to have a seat, rest, watch dog walkers and have a nosh, before moving ahead to Yarmouth and an uneventful climax after crossing a delightful bridge.
If you want to make the drive, the Cape Cod Rail Trail is a fun place to leave with sand in your cycling shoes.
