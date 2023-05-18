ORLEANS, Mass. — Salt marshes, pine barrens, cranberry bogs and dear homes are part of the landscape during a coastal spin on one of New England’s most popular rail trails.

Osprey nests, flittering finches and bluejays and even a fast-footed fox were all spotted during a couple of fall-like spring days earlier this month on the 27-plus-mile long Cape Cod Rail Trail running between Yarmouth and Wellfleet, Mass.

