Call it bikepacking, dirt or gravel touring, it’s basically the same thing — traveling off-road by bicycle. The idea is seeking out dirt roads and trails versus pavement and the small town comforts blacktop brings like food and lodging.
Whereas traditional bike touring includes accommodations like hotels and motels and food consumed in restaurants, dirt touring is skewed towards minimalist camping. Think of yourself as a backpacker on two wheels traveling in remote areas. And that means expecting some hike-a-biking as well.
Nothing like taking your bike for a walk, right?
Bicycle travel always require light gear but dirt touring takes it to a new level. Traditional panniers and bike trailers are certainly equipment bikepackers can use, but the use of frame bags and seat bags allow for better bike handling on the rough terrain cyclists will find on the trail.
The bags distribute weight more efficiently across the bike and their compact nature make it so that more thought is put into the packing process since less items will be making the trip.
Bike touring tends to attract self-reliant people and that independence is magnified even more during a pandemic such as COVID-19. Who knows what next summer will bring, but for now, and even winter, as bikepacking is done by resilient souls on snow pedaling fat bikes, being self-contained is good.
Dirt road touring means carrying as much food and water as possible. A mask and hand sanitizer are musts. Social distance. Be smart going into stores for staples and consider curb side pickup or only having one person if not traveling solo go in, depending on your location.
Those masks are essential though for beer-loving bikepackers needing to sample the fine froths of White Mountain breweries.
Recently, the Missoula, Mont.,-based Adventure Cycling Association held a virtual online event called the “Basics of Dirt Touring” which provided an outline for those thinking of doing some travel down the gravel road.
Though biking is wonderful, spending long days in the saddle to crank out tons of mileage can beget monotony and soreness. So for someone like tour leader Allison Seger who churns out 50 to 60 mile days during dirt and gravel tours, she’ll bring some things to occupy her down time like watercolor paints and her Kindle.
“There’s lots of ways of doing this. There’s really not one right way,” said Seeger during the event.
In deciding what to pack, Seeger looks at it like the rooms of her house — closet, camping, kitchen, tool shed, bathroom, etc. — and what she will need while on the bike, off the bike, while camping, eating, repair and more.
For traveling during the pandemic, she suggests riding within your circle of people you know and stick close to your home within a tank of gas if you are not riding from home — and valley bikers can certainly do that given the excellent proximity to a wealth of dirt and gravel roads in our backyard.
And the valley is loaded with potential routes.
“I choose something I want to see or a route I might want to follow,” said tour leader Joe Riemensnider. He’ll seek out national forests, state parks, rail trails and other places of interest in figuring out where to ride.
Once he has an idea, he’ll use online resources like Ride with GPS to build his routes and send them to his smartphone, Garmin and friends. This doesn’t have to be for a week-long ride. It could just be for an overnight.
He also visits bikepacking.com and its well-detailed route section which has a number of choices as well. Download the route to your phone as a GPX file and use the waymarks to see places to camp, eat and viewpoints and see the elevation.
“Elevation on dirt is different than elevation on the road,” he said.
At that website, you’ll find Vermont’s 246-mile Green Mountain Gravel Growler and see that Conway’s White Mountain Hostel is recommended for its proximity to the White Mountain National Forest.
To get more in depth information on bikepacking, pedal to adventurecycling.org.
In local news, The Howler is a new mountain bike time trial put on by the Summer Mountain Bike Series Oct. 17 at Roger’s Crossing in Bartlett. Limited to 100 riders, sign up at bikereg.com. It’s a three-mile loop, Eastern Fat Tire Association sanctioned race, and costumes are encouraged. The field was a third full as of Wednesday.
