There’s a wish jar in the Conway Hostel on Washington Street where adventurers from around the world express their desires.
Though many crave pizza, a fair amount desire harmony. That’s where the hostel’s new owners Kyle Newman and Haley Gowland come in.
“The world right now needs more togetherness and community and some people wished for that,” said Gowland. “I’m hoping we can be at least a small part of that.”
The tradition of hosteling continues in the village as the young engaged couple purchased the former White Mountains Hostel (called the Albert B. Lester Memorial Hostel before that), rebranded it Conway Hostel and opened it in July.
The three-story 12-room CoHo with its assortment of bed styles has seen some repainting and sanded floors along with some nice outdoor-oriented art and flair. The common area’s appealing with a literal foosball table and requisite board games, books and coffee while the kitchen is a fine place to refuel after a day exploring. The welcoming porch overlooks the grassy backyard with three new camping sites — one with a tent — which has seen lots of neophytes this summer.
Often hanging out by the backyard firepits and while the couple are turning over the rooms are their two Australian shepherds Koda and Cody.
Newman and Gowland, avid skiers and mountain bikers, met while working for Mountain Workshop as group adventure guides leading students around New England camping, hiking, leadership building and more. Newman hails from Bristol, Conn., and Gowland from Dunstable, Mass.
They embraced the outdoor life early on with Newman active in scouting and spending some 20 years in the outdoor retail industry, and Gowland having a ski patrol mom. The two were White Mountain weekend warriors, skiing resorts like Cranmore and Loon.
The pair eventually moved to Nederland, Colo., near Boulder, to pursue an active lifestyle with seasonal work. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and quarantining ruled, they decided they were ready to buy real estate and have more permanent work.
Hayley’s mom enticed the two to return to New England by sending them real estate listings. The one for the hostel hit home, and using their outdoor recreation and hospitality backgrounds, decided it could work.
“The light bulb went on in our heads,” said Gowland. “It was the perfect combination of our goals and what we are passionate about, and it’s sustainable year-round.”
Hosteling with its communal nature is known to attract budget conscious people. The couple has seen mountain bikers, road cyclists, day hikers, Appalachian Trail thru-hikers and vacationers, plus international clients from Israel and Argentina. They even had a three-generation Midwestern family stay during the grandfather’s birthday.
Two miles from the Marshall Conservation Area, the hostel is an easy biking base camp. It’s also on the Adventure Cycling Association’s cross-country Northern Tier Route from Washington to Bar Harbor, Maine. They’ve seen bicyclists riding from Austin, Texas, to Maine, and Chicago to Maine. Last week a crew from the non-profit White Mountain Trail Collective bunked there while doing local trail work.
“We’ve seen an even split between road cyclists and mountain bikers,” said Newman.
Many of their mountain-biking clients start with a day at Marshall and then head to the Hurricane Mountain Zone and Black Cap. They’ve even ridden with some guests.
“We see this area exploding with mountain bike trails and opportunities,” Gowland said.
They have a bike rack and allow bikes in the rooms. Future plans may include a bike tool station and a bike area accessible by key pad. They may also restart the 130-mile White Mountain Circuit allowing cyclists to stay at CoHo, The Notch Hostel in North Woodstock and Rattle River Hostel in Shelburne. A moveable backyard stage for events and ski tuning station are possible.
In winter, they’ll host skiers, snowboarders, ice climbers, fat bikers and more. Often, the couple sees newbie hostelers not accustomed to sharing kitchens, common areas and bathrooms with strangers.
“If they’ve never stayed in a hostel before, we tell them it’s clean, it’s safe,” she said. “But it is a vulnerable experience to share space with people so you have to have a baseline of comfort.”
Newman sees a hostel as a tool.
“A hotel provides everything that you need,” said Newman. “At a hostel, we provide you with the tools to choose your own adventure. If you want to cook, here are the tools to do it.”
So be ready for some togetherness with that kitchen sizzle.
