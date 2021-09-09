If you’re itching to race in a blaze of color or make a difference on the trails, or both, take part in a few upcoming events.
The resurgent Summer Race Series wraps up with race number 5 in Bartlett on Sept. 25 at the Fields of Attitash aka the Field of Dreams.
“We're encouraging racers and others to explore the local riding in the valley on the following day, loosely organized group rides possible,” emailed race organizer Jeremiah Beach.
Also, look for a howling return of The Howler on Oct. 30 at Rogers Crossing in Bartlett. Halloween is the theme and costumes are encouraged. The Howler was introduced last fall and attracted about 80 entrants, including many young Attitash Race Team riders who use mountain biking as cross-training.
Find out more at bikereg.com or summerraceseries.com.
Some mountain bikers like to get down and dirty and actually build and maintain trails around here. If that’s not you, don’t worry. Eat pizza and drink beer to support local trails during the White Mountains chapter of the New England Mountain Bike Association fundraiser at Flatbreads in North Conway on Sept. 13 from 4 to 9 p.m. Stay for dinner, get takeout and take part in the silent auction.
Based on COVID, Ride NoCo may have the Leaf Peeper Bash around Columbus Day.
If you’ve ever wanted to race at a working deer farm, here’s the chance. Not too far from the valley and east of Wakefield, Deer Farm Cyclocross at Applegate Deer Farm in West Newfield, Maine, is rolling out a couple of off-road races the weekend of Sept. 18-19. Valley riders might be familiar with the event organizer, as King Pine hosted a couple of grassroots, family-friendly Deer Farm CX races a few years ago.
Well, it’s evolved. The farm’s got a wealth of terrain and features like peat bog, sand and off-camber lanes. There’s even a barn to navigate. Though the races are key, there’a laidback vibe to the place.
“After the COVID hold up in 2020, we’re kind of going after it all,” said race organizer Greg Dolbec.
Deer Farm Cyclocross (DFCX) with its obstacles takes place Saturday, Sept. 18 with a wealth of categories including a kids race. Races tend to run 20 to 50 minutes depending on the grouping. There’s even $3,600 in prize money for the elite racers.
A few local racers have signed on including Jackson’s Bruce Diehl, Glen’s Joe Orsino and Kennett High School mountain bike coach Chris Darling of Lovell, Maine. The women’s competition should be exciting with both Olympian Georgia Gould who raced earlier this summer in the valley’s Summer Race Series and three-time Canadian Cyclocross champ Maghalie Rochette registered.
Gravel lovers have the Down for Gravel contest on Sept. 19, featuring routes of 30-plus and 60-plus miles. Riders will tackle some pavement, gravel, class IV and even some all-terrain vehicle tracts (that’s for the 60 milers). Down for Gravel started in 2019 and took a COVID break last year.
“Down for Gravel is a day of racing, food and beer,” Dolbec said.
Register at bikereg.com. There is day of registration for Down for Gravel. Portions of the proceeds go to Apex Youth Connection, a Biddeford, Maine, non-profit that helps children in the community learn to repair bikes.
North of Portland, Maine, the 12 Hours of Bradbury Mountain mountain bike race and festival attracts valley riders and this year is no exception. Welcoming Bradbury Mountain State Park, one of Maine’s five original state parks, in Pownal is well-known for its myriad of terrain under the tree canopy. Online registration closes at midnight tonight.
Valley riders signed up to ride the roughly seven-mile loop on Sept. 18 include Alison Harris of North Conway, Kayla Morin of Conway, Intervale’s Tyrrell Nickerson, Glen’s Michael Levine and Nicholas Dukehart of Center Conway. Register at bikereg.com
If you’re looking for a butt-whupping, ride the Hibernator in West Burke, Vt. The third running of the gravel cross race around the Northeast Kingdom on Oct. 16 offers 50- and 100-km rides over dirt roads, class V and VI pathways and singletrack.
The 50 click course is for weekend warriors and tackles 4,500 feet of elevation. The 100 clicks is downright brutal with 9,000 feet of elevation. Who’s up for the event? So far North Conway’s Brooke Bartlett and Howard Greene plus Conway’s Sean Dacus. Are you? If so, bikereg.com time.
