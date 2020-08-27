What did you do on your summer vacation?
Stay home? Vacation close to home in the White Mountains?
Not North Conway’s Maryanne Dunfey. The free-spirited, 50-something, hops-loving, mountain-biking special-education teacher took off in her van with necessities like bike and stand up paddleboard to hit the road.
On June 8, she left the valley and crisscrossed the Northeast, Midwest, Rockies and South racking up the miles during her 58 day solo adventure through 22 states.
If her name sounds familiar, that’s because she’s done this before. She was profiled here in May, and recently shared this summer’s trip journal. She also posted her rides with photos and video set to music on the platform Relive.
Dunfey’s been traveling in a camper van long before that mode of transportation began trending during the COVID-19 pandemic as a self-contained mobile bubble. Her first camper van trip was in the 1980s to Moab, Utah, and for the past several years has routinely been going on summer adventures with van and mountain bike.
Certainly, the virus made her think twice about hitting the road, but she pressed forward with caution before leaving the valley.
“I was very uneasy about going ahead with my annual summer tour,” she noted in response to a question. “Some of the discomfort was from too much media. I thought people might see my New Hampshire plates and give me a hard time but what I found was empty highways, byways and best of all mountain bike trailheads. I was the only person parked in any lot.”
Traveling during the pandemic, she would wear a mask while doing things like food shopping, and shopped roughly twice a week. But not all people wore masks, she recalled, especially in the Midwest.
It was eerie being on highways like Interstate-90 with a high volume of truck traffic and little else, and often being the only vehicle in a rest area. It was also creepy driving by a few exits on Interstate-40 in Arizona that were blocked off, not allowing anyone in or out.
“Yes, a bit freaky,” she noted.
In the South, she went to campgrounds to plug in for her air conditioning but largely kept to herself.
“It’s healthy to enjoy your own company and live the dream,” she said.
Traveling solo has Dunfey’s internal radar on alert for potential trouble. If a red flag pops up she’s quick to shift gears and power away in her fully-outfitted 1997 Road Trek van named Shaggy 2.
She tallied 26 miles and a top speed of 26 mph on the wooded singletrack of Indiana’s Brown County State Park (“a must ride”) and busted out 16 miles flying around the trails at the historic Camp Tuscazoar in Zoarville, Ohio, and rode in Kentucky’s Waverly Park known for its 1910 sanitarium used during a tuberculosis pandemic and considered haunted. The area and its “public paranormal investigations” were closed due to the current pandemic. A guard spotted her and asked her to leave.
She donned pads and full-face helmet for the first time to try an e-bike in the Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville, Ark. — underwritten by the Walton family of Walmart fame — on downhill trails designed by a man who also had his imprint at Highlands Mountain Bike Park in Northfield.
“Up and down downhill and cross-country trails with limited sweat and aerobics but handling it on the technical sections did push the adrenaline rate,” she said.
In Utah’s colorful craggy hoodoo landscape, Dunfey shunned the traditional shuttle for the challenging 16-mile Thunder Mountain Bike Trail loop outside Bryce Canyon National Park to climb and dive herself.
“Red rocks towers surrounded you as you careened down the trails,” she said.
Wyoming’s Curt Gowdy State Park in the Laramie Mountain foothills also was a highlight.
“I found two new trails with rock formations that you roll over and around and often at heights and drop offs that would be dangerous if you made a poor judgement about the line.”
In the end, she tallied some 12,000 miles in the van and pedaled over 1,000 miles during 53 riding days. She cut her trip a few days short after a $5 circuit blew, leaving her with no water pump or interior lights unless she was plugged in.
No big deal. That’s just part of the traveling mountain bike life she continues to lead with more miles of singletrack summers set in her sights down the road.
