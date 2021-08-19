There are 225 racers registered to participate in the 48th annual Mt. Washington Auto Road Bicycle Hillclimb on Saturday, Aug. 21.
Unlike last weekend’s hillclimb, this weekend’s racers will be on two-wheels instead of four (there have been years with unicycles) and all vehicles will be self-powered, unlike the turbo charges vehicles that tackled the Auto Road last weekend.
Although the times are longer than the mere minutes it took drivers to reach the summit last weekend, this weekend’s racers may still break records.
Velo News called the Mt. Washington Auto Road Bicycle Hillclimb “the ride of a lifetime” and in October 2019, Bicycling Magazine stated, “No list would be complete without Mount Washington, which consistently tops lists of the most difficult hill climbs in the U.S., if not the world.”
“We’re thrilled be able to hold the race this year after having to cancel it last year due to the pandemic,” said Jotham Oliver, race director. “Within several hours of opening registration, the race was booked with a very long waiting list, so to accommodate more riders, we turned what traditionally has been the practice ride into the Early Bird MWARBH and that too filled almost instantly. Out of 110 registered riders, 101 turned up in the soggy, pre-dawn hours to ride, not race, to the summit,” he continued. “For the Early Bird MWARBH, all riders needed to be on the road by 6 a.m.”
The feedback and popularity of the Early Bird Rid may help make it a standard offering. Due to the popularity of the both Bicycle Hillclimbs this year, along with the renewed interest in biking brought on by the pandemic, Tin Mountain is looking forward to full events as it gears up for the 50th Anniversary of the MWARBH in 2023.
This 7.6 mile, one way trip to the 6,288 ft. summit of Mt. Washington features an average grade of 12 percent, with extended sections at 18 percent and culminates just before the end of the ride at a heart pounding, leg throbbing 22 percent. All riders must come down in cars due to narrowness and steepness of the road.
In non-pandemic years, the MWARBH welcomes about 600 riders, but with the ever-changing pandemic this year’s field of riders was limited to 225. The medal ceremony and meal, traditionally held in the field at the base of the auto road, has also been eliminated this year in an effort to keep everyone safe and healthy.
The Mt. Washington Auto Road is closed to traffic in the morning, so anyone wanting to get a good viewpoint of the riders will have to hike to the summit or somewhere along the course.
The Mt. Washington Auto Road Bicycle Hillclimb is hosted by and the proceeds from the event benefit Tin Mountain Conservation Center. The MWARBH is Tin Mountain’s largest fund-raising event and all the monies from the event help provide environmental education programs to thousands of students grades K-12, year-round community-wide nature programs and naturalist-led field trips, conservation research, and summer camps.
Tin Mountain owns and maintains trails on the Rockwell Sanctuary and Dr. Michael Cline Memorial Forest in Albany NH, the Jackson Field Station in Jackson and the Bear Paw properties on the border of New Hampshire and Maine. Started in 1980 by Barbara Rockwell, Tin Mountain celebrated its 40 anniversary in 2020.
