woodburn

Former state Sen. Jeffrey Woodburn (D-Whitefield) is seen in court in 2019. (NANCY WEST PHOTO)

CONCORD — The N.H. Supreme Court has scheduled oral arguments in the appeal of former state Sen. Jeffrey Woodburn (D-Whitefield) for Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 9:30 a.m.

Woodburn, 56, is asking the court to overturn his convictions on misdemeanor charges of domestic violence, simple assault and two counts of criminal mischief.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.