Saturday, Dec. 11
• A new Lovell, Maine, Historical Society exhibit features unidentified photos of people from the 19th and early 20th century found in the society’s collections. Other local historians looked at the history of the Bartlett Public Library, Buttermilk Hollow (known today as Eaton Center) and two 19th century twin brothers from Goshen (now South Conway).
• The town of Conway is looking for a janitor to keep its public spaces clean, but selectmen have had trouble finding and keeping someone to do the job while advertising the position at $17 per hour.
• The Kennett High dance team and chorus, who had not been on the stage in more than a year, were set to perform its annual Christmas variety show.
• Milan residents raised concerns about noise at an informational meeting regarding the New Hampshire National Guard’s desire to hold its Black Hawk training out of the Berlin Regional Airport.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
• The Conway Planning Board has asked developers of a proposed car wash by Davis Park to commission a traffic impact study and to provide more details about operating hours and noise levels.
• The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services reported the first case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in an adult from Cheshire County who had traveled out of state.
• Fryeburg Police Department hired two new police officers, Justin Groetzinger and Jarrod Wiswell, and promoted a third, Henry Small, to sergeant.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
• Faced with skyrocketing insurance costs that would increase the school budget by $1.5 million, SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard told Conway School Board members the only way to cut $750,000 from the proposed budget would be to close one of Conway’s three elementary schools.
• With 29 active cases in Conway schools, school officials urged the community to be more vigilant in the battle against COVID-19. Richard said cases in the schools remain on a seven-week uptick, which is putting a strain on medical providers and all schools are operating under “red” conditions with all students and staff wearing masks.
• The Conway School Board voted to accept the resignation of Jessica DellaValla as program director of Project SUCCEED, the Conway School District’s before- and after-school program.
• David Hastings III of Fryeburg, Maine, was named the new president of the Fryeburg Fair, replacing Roy Andrews, who retired after 63 years with the fair, the last 15 as president.
• The White Mountains Community College’s Workforce Development Office recently partnered with Veno’s Specialty Foods and Meats of Conway to train nine of that business’ employees in organizational effectiveness and customer service.
• Students and staff at Kennett High School continued their theme of “paying it forward” Dec. 10 by doing such things as making holiday cards for senior citizens to baking cookies and even dog walking at the Conway Area Humane Society to help the Mount Washington Valley community.
• Joshua M. McAllister, PE, vice president/lead civil engineer at HEB Engineers Inc., was honored by NH Business Review as one of the most influential architecture/engineering/construction leaders in the second biannual New Hampshire 200 list.
Thursday, Dec. 16
• Conway selectmen reversed their earlier decision to hold Independence Day celebrations on Saturday, July 2, moving the fireworks and other events back to Monday, July 4.
• Conway Planning Board Vice Chair Ailie Byers was given the Mt. Washington Valley Economic Council’s 2021 John Bruni Award for Distinguished Young Leadership.
• Conway town officials and business leaders met with state officials to discuss having the Intervale Scenic Vista visitors center, which has public restrooms, be open to the public seven days a week.
• Three longtime educators, Tricia Donnelly, Robin Fall and Elizabeth Gaschott, had their requests for early retirement granted by the Bartlett School Board.
Friday, Dec. 17
• Police honored Dan Valsecchi of Lewiston, Maine, for intervening during an assault in progress and saving a woman’s life during an early Saturday morning attack in Bridgton, Maine. After interrupting the assault, Valsecchi stayed with the victim, identified as Melissa Scammon of Bridgton, and called police as the male suspect fled into the woods. John Mitchell, 21, of Bridgton, Maine, has been charged in the assault.
• Madison selectmen announced they are sending out letters saying they are prohibiting short-term rentals in the Eidelweiss Residential District and those who persist will be fined hundreds of dollars ($275 for the first offense and $550 for subsequent offenses for each day the violation).
• Conway Planning Board members questioned the proposed design for a new TD Bank branch to be built on Eastman Road in North Conway, saying its flat-roofed wood-and-stone exterior was too modern and did not meet the town’s regulations calling for New England-style architecture.
• Madison second-home owners John and Terri Cancelarich say a UNH professor hired to study the financial impact of short-term rentals in Conway dramatically inflated that impact on the local economy.
• Conway selectmen decided not to do a revaluation in 2022 although an assessor with whom the town contracts recommended doing an assessment before 2024 if sales prices keep going up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.