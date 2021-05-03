There were 88 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question, “Do you agree with the selectmen’s decision to immediately shut down all short-term rentals?” It was a nearly 50/50 split between yes and no responses.
I definitely think they should shut down all short-term rentals. I live in a very peaceful neighborhood. There's only five houses. Two of them are short- term rentals and people come and go and come and go, and it's a pain in the neck. I'd love to see them all shut down. The owners never come up. It's ridiculous. This is Donna.
I'm hearing that there is an issue regarding short-term rentals in North Conway. And I just wanted to make a comment that we have stayed at a short-term rental in the past and loved it. We had a multi-generation family, and just the atmosphere was wonderful, so much better than staying in a hotel. And I can't believe that the town would be considering this, since it could really bring down your tourist economy. But I really hope that you do reconsider this and allow the short-term rentals so that y tourists can enjoy the seasons whether it's for skiing, or in the summer, just to enjoy the weather.
As far as short-term rentals, there are places that I think that they can work. But a lot of North Conway neighborhoods are very close quarters. And I don't think it's fair to be living in the home, assuming that you have a nice, quiet backyard only to find out that it has been rented out to people from out-of-town that have no consideration for their neighbors, and are they're just to party and make a lot of noise and be rude. I personally don't have to deal with it. But I know quite a few people that do and have had conversations with them that they just are at their wit's end. So yeah, I kind of do think that short-term rentals need to be either shut down or controlled a whole lot more than they have been. I'm kind of glad to see that they're agreeing with the people who want to preserve the neighborhoods.
A couple of things. The ban on short-term rentals proves that the long-term residents of North Conway do not want tourism in their town. Secondly, it's interesting that Tom Irving, the Canadian citizen is leaving at this particular time. And thirdly, it's a situation of sell or sue the town, and probably both. And it's going to be hundreds and hundreds of lawsuits and sales happening all at the same time this summer. And by doing this, what they don't understand is many people have big mortgages on these and they tie them to their primary mortgage by HELOC. So they're messing with people's primary homes by doing this as well. And all the people make money off us. All the people I pay, no more. No more paying anybody in Conway, I don't think anybody wants to. All the associated businesses, they’re done. We're all done paying everyone. Everyone comes to us for their handouts. The town, the consultants, the yard mowers, and then on top of it, we'll get yelled at right on the street. You know, the hell back and said a lot worse than that. But anyway, if they want to screw up the town, that's their business. It's already the third most dangerous town in New Hampshire. They're going to carve up historic homes into three and four unit bedrooms. They're going to put as many section eights as they can. I can just imagine where this is headed. Good luck, North Conway.
This is Ralph from North Conway. I think if the selectmen are going to shut down short-term rentals, they ought to stop tearing down all these buildings like the old rec building in Center Conway and make it affordable housing.
I'm calling in support of short term rentals. I do not think it is appropriate for them to be banned in residential areas. It is the owner’s housing rights to be able to do what they want with their home, short-term, long-term or living it partially or full time. It feels like that goes against New Hampshire's state law RSA 48A and 78A. Not to mention that the economic effect from tourists not being able to choose short-term rentals will certainly cause great damage. I did read that the New Hampshire professor suggests about $5 million per month economic effects. Not sure how we came up with those numbers, but we take it for what it is. I do think there are better solutions. I know some short-term owners have been considering that there's some kind of compromise, that's probably a better situation and the short-term regulation, short-term rental committee that met in 2020 seems to not have really been represented too much by actual short-term owners. I think rather a few Realtors that maybe have been pro STR were involved. So I do think having the town speak with short term rental owners would be a good voice, a good idea to come to some type of compromise, because an outright ban is just just not the right thing for the town.
The short-term renters and their Realtors think that they can bully us residents of the valley with threats of copious legal funds and numerous lawsuits. One it's a lie, and two it won't work.
I don't agree with the decision to ban short-term rentals let alone implement the changes immediately. The decision to ban rentals in an area where visitors provide our income is shortsighted. The immediate implementation of this policy will be disastrous. That means that all summer and fall visitors who have booked a home for their vacation are just plum out of luck. Their stay will be canceled. My husband and I started renting here in the 1960s. We rented the same home for the entire summer for years. We had seven kids. We couldn't afford to stay in hotel rooms all of the time, but we spent money on groceries, amusements, shopping and sometimes a restaurant. The kids still talk about what a wonderful time they had. How many of those renters you force owners to cancel will ever come back or spend money here? I certainly wouldn't if the town treated me like an unwanted guest. The actions of a few owners who have abused the ability to rent and upset their neighbors should not punish the majority of responsible owners. Implementing the policy immediately will cause hardship to owners, employees, visitors and our economy. Don't forget that most of the bad behavior last summer was from people who came only for the day, not those staying here.
I fully support the town giving cease-and-desist orders to people that are not going to comply or that live in residential areas. The people voted and that needs to be honored. If they want to have their short-term rentals, they can do it through commercial zoning. The public has spoken. The public is fed up. Yes, this has always been a tourist area, but we never had 500 to 800 Airbnbs and one rental in the entire paper in this entire town and seven pages of help wanted ads. These people that have these second homes are making a ton of profit and they lie by saying they only run from 39 times a year. That is just an outright lie. I'm surrounded by 16 of them, and I'm sick of it. Our neighborhood is no longer a neighborhood. It's transient people every single weekend, all summer long. All vacation weeks. Enough is enough.
The head of the Biden crime family being manipulated by those pulling his communist strings would be proud of the citizens of conway. More government in their lives. I told my neighbor, if I sniff one stranger at their house, I am reporting them to Conway’s commissar.
I use a family place, several times a year. They also rent out. We would not stay in a hotel. We have thought of getting our own place but if this mess continues, we will look for another town to ski, shop and spend our dollars in. What a stupid thing to do. Sonia
Yes I do! I voted against all the STR warrant articles this April for the following reasons: I’ve been a resident in the Conway area for 42 years and a residential home owner since 1986. For 30 years, I’ve seen the business-zoned land developed in such an alarmingly fast rate that it’s caused such an overwhelming imbalance of tourism taking over our valley year round. Prior to the COVID pandemic, it was common to find food market shelves emptied on weekends and holidays and to name a few popular sites such as Diana’s Bath, town owned parking sites on the Saco River, the WMNF and Kanc parks, teaming with an overflow of tourists. The pandemic has brought this imbalance of tourism vs. local to a new level as we have all witnessed. I’m so sick and tired of the Realtors and the chamber of commerce selling and trying to run our town. Having run out of real estate stock to sell, they’ve been after our residential neighborhoods, promoting to tourist money making ventures, giving tourists a false impression that they have more property rights than year-round home owners to conduct business activities by peppering little mini hotels in residential neighborhoods. So, here we are now, local businesses have not been able to fill positions, even before the pandemic hit. I want to thank the selectmen for promptly listening to the voters, not the Realtors or chamber of commerce to enforce all of the town’s ordinances. Let’s fight the good fight to gain back our bucolic neighborhoods where we know our neighbors and enjoy the connectivity we so yearn and bring back stability to slow the ever increasing single family and condo home values so locals can afford to buy or rent and live year round in the valley. Since there is too much tourism for the valley to support, prohibiting STR in residential areas will not hurt but help businesses by bringing back the year round locals.
Town Manager Tom Holmes has handled this situation poorly and — along with the Selectmen — seems determined to hurt both property owners and the tourism industry upon which this town depends. Conway
We are writing today to express our support of short-term rentals in Conway. We are property owners and tax payers that have obtained a meals and rentals license to operate our STR there, and we are responsible second home owners.
We purchased our dream home in Feb, 2019. After years of visiting the MWV and dreaming of owning a home where we will eventually spend our retirement, we found the perfect property for us. Unfortunately, we are not able to own the property outright, and we rent the house out whenever we are not able to use it. We still visit quite often and support the local economy by visiting and spending money at local restaurants, shops and attractions.
This is not a business for us. We are renting out our home so that it is cash neutral until we can afford to stop renting and own the home outright. If we do not have the ability to rent out our property, we can't afford it. Not allowing renters takes away from the area the revenue that they provide. The families that visit the valley go skiing, visit the local attractions, shop in the town and go to local restaurants. We also employ local property managers and house cleaners that will lose significant income if renters are no longer allowed. We are responsible second homeowners. We check on incoming guests and look at their previous reviews, we have a property manager who checks on the home regularly, strict house rules, fines if the guests disobey house rules, etc. Our neighbors have our phone number if they need to get in touch with us about unruly guests. We also have protocols in place to remove renters if they are not abiding by our rules. It is unfortunate that some owners and renters are not considerate and have caused disturbances. However, the actions of a few shouldn’t ruin it for everyone else. We are in support of regulation and in support of being good neighbors and citizens of the Conway area. Reasonable regulations, including guidelines and laws with consequences could help prevent these incidents. The recent town articles and vote are very confusing. Is there a definition of a short-term rental? How can you ban something that isn't defined? How can you regulate something that is not defined? It pains me to think about how many visitors may be looking at the drama and turmoil surrounding this issue and decide to steer clear of the area since they don't feel welcome. What a shame that future generations could miss out on the beauty of the MWV area. I implore you all to re-evaluate what the recent vote means for the area of Conway and North Conway and the people who love it. Alex and Sean Sullivan, Conway second homeowners
I as well as hundreds of others are not in agreement with the decision and actions that are being taken. The town should be taking actions to regulate short-term rentals vs. banning them
all together. The detriment this is going to do for the town is catastrophic to the economy as Conway is one of the most well-known tourist areas in the northeast. I am writing to stress my support to regulate, not ban short-term rentals. For the record, I myself am not a homeowner however I have been closely following this and know a large number of businesses and homeowners that will be negatively impacted by this decision. Hundreds of people will be out of jobs by this decision, and I don’t think the town is really considering the economical impact here. Heather
I’m writing in support of short-term rentals. Vacation rentals are legal use. They are not in violation of zoning. They do not meet the definition of a tourist home that rents four separate double occupancy sleeping units, rather a vacation rental offers one home to one group traveling as a household. Further, it does not meet the definition of transient accommodations without use of a kitchen. And lastly the NHMA position that it is "non-residential" because it does not meet New Hampshire's definition of a primary residence does not change the use of the property. Under that logic every person that stays at their own vacation home would be a "non-residential" use. To rent your home is a bundle of rights, as well as common and acceptable and does not need to be "permitted" in the zoning. The message they are illegal is misleading and will cost the taxpayers unneeded expenses. The other side of the argument should have been shared with voters as well as the current zoning definitions that support their legal existence. The voters against STR's are being misguided to believe they are 100 percent illegal and therefore they will prevail in court without disclosing the other side of the argument, which should have been shared before the vote. David Cavanaugh
I oppose the ban. North Conway is a quaint little paradise. It feels like home no matter where you live. I have always preferred to rent a home here rather than stay at a hotel. Staying at a hotel is fine for city (Boston, New York, Philadelphia) trips but not for North Conway’s vibe. If this ban is enforced, I would sadly find a different town to rent a home for my getaways.
There are many reasons to ensure that the provisions in N.H. State Law be enforced to protect property rights and in particular short term rental rights in the State of New Hampshire. Please see the attached letter from the law firm PretiFlaherty, based in Concord in regards to current regulations. But beyond that, please consider the following points: 1. Vacation rentals provide millions in tax revenue to cities and states each year, through sales, tourist, hotel and occupancy taxes. In some cities like Seattle, online platforms also collect a fee which goes towards local affordable housing funds. 2. Vacation rentals provide new opportunities for people to support themselves and their families with extra income. This is critical for those who work part-time, are on fixed incomes, need help paying for their rent or mortgage, affording their children’s education, or saving for retirement. 3. Vacation rental homeowners hire cleaning services, landscapers, contractors, and others to help maintain their homes. These jobs rely on a steady stream of business, which vacation rentals provide. 4. Vacation rentals owners take pride in being able to refer their guests to nearby shops and restaurants. Many owners create welcome books with a list of their favorite local stops. Small businesses rely on this foot traffic for a steady stream of new customers throughout the day. Chris Weber
I do not agree with the STR ban! Live free or die.
Can't end them soon enough and should have been done years ago. For the past several years, the start of every weekend, especially in the warmer weather, is anxiety filled and tense. It is no way to live and not why I moved here.
Most STRs have some defining characteristic, i.e. waterfront, mountain views, ski-in, ski-out, etc. Those properties will never be "affordable," even if STR's are banned. Chris Weber Cranmore Shores.
I do not agree with the STR ban. I do support common sense regulations. Danielle Forlasto, Cranmore Birches
Selectmen need to do all they can to keep business out of residential neighborhoods. This is not an interpretation of the recent vote. This is clearly what the residents want and is long overdue.
I just want to push the short-term rentals. We currently own a house in North Conway and love to come back to it with our entire family once a year to visit our current family members living there. If there are no short-term rentals we are unable to do that. North Conway has always been a tourist town and without rentals people will be unable to visit and spend money. My two cents. I hope they still allow short-term rentals.
I do not agree with the selectmen’s decision to immediately shut down STRs. I live in Southern New Hampshire. I own a small condo that my family uses primarily during ski season. We rent it to other families to enjoy in the off-season to help pay the expenses, including the taxes. Yet, I was not given a vote on this matter. I am a responsible STR owner. I’m in regular contact with my neighbors and have never had a complaint. I employ a local couple to clean my home. Forcing responsible homeowners to cancel long-ago booked summer rental reservations; stranding families and ruining their vacations after years of doing nothing to address the real issue (party houses in neighborhoods) is negligent at best. This seems like a poorly planned knee-jerk reaction that will cost the town dearly in innumerable ways.
Yes, I agree with the STR shut down. Good on Conway residents for standing up for their rights to live in a residential neighborhood. If the owners need STRers to pay for the home, try long-term renters. They would be real neighbors instead of strangers. Everyone would benefit. VMiller
I do not agree with how the board of selectmen is interpreting the vote. A negative vote should never be used to affirm anything. There are a number of reasons why someone could have voted no on the different articles and some reasons would actually support STR. Additionally, I do not agree that their interpretation of the regulation that they want to enforce, “tourist home” is correct. Per N.H. definition a tourist home does not have a kitchen. Unfortunately, I see a legal battle that in the end will spend our tax dollars if the town continues to listen to the lobbyists from the New Hampshire Municipal Association. Nathaniel Rewey, Conway
I wanted to send my support for STRs in the Conway area and regulating them as opposed to banning them completely.
I have been coming to the area with my family for close to 20 years after marrying into a family with a deep and long-standing history in North Conway. What I have observed during that time is how vital tourism is to the valley economy, and I'm always thrilled to see businesses and restaurants busy as it gives me hope that there is a bright future for a special part of the country my wife and kids cherish. An outright ban on short-term vacation rentals would negatively impact that future. These rentals are the way families are traveling today, and will only increase in demand as we come out of the COVID world we've been living in for the past 14 months. The valley provides unique opportunities to ski, bike, and explore the beauty of the area for the next generation of tourists and those coming from across New England on frequent basis. Hotel rooms will always be in demand for those that a single room makes sense, but it limits or prices out many others. I would urge the decision makers to consider alternatives to an outright ban. Limits on guests per unit, registration of properties to ensure compliance with local ordinances, and working with owner operators to ensure the regulations are followed. This should not be a knee jerk reaction with little discussion or input from stakeholders, and careful consideration of the impact on the community, economy, and the future of tourism in the valley. Aaron Shapley
Is there a legal definition on the books for what determines a long-term rental? If the voters voted down to define a STR then as far as we know there is no definition for what constitutes a STR in Conway, correct? If a non-occupied (long distant) homeowner is renting their home as a "long-term rental" in a residential-zoned neighborhood then how is the town not considering them to be a commercial business such as they have now determined STR's/tourist home to be? Money is changing hands for someone to stay in a residential dwelling. We would also ask, if the voters voted down what defines a STR, then voted to ban something that does not have a definition in town zoning, then voted to regulate STR's, which again has no definition, how are the selectmen doing what the voters wanted? We agree the voters voted no to STR's (with no definition) and then voted yes to regulate them. If the selectmen are to enforce the vote of the people of Conway, how are they not enacting the regulations article. We understand the frustration that town residents are having with so-called party houses that are disrupting their neighborhoods. If these owners are not sharing their contact information and not working with the concerns of their neighbors, they should be warned and if the issues continue then fines should be placed against them or have their license to operate revoked. This is where having regulations in place would give permanent residents, police, and town officials the authority to hold homeowners accountable. We support having regulations in place that preserve the integrity of Conway neighborhoods and are sure that we're not the only in this. Vacation homeowners care about their neighborhoods just as much as local residents. Like many, the purpose of purchasing our Conway home was not for financial gain. We have enjoyed that area for decades and our hope is to make it our permanent residence once we retire. While we do rent it out, our management company does a thorough screening of our guests, and we have made it clear that parties/events and noise that disrupts our neighbors won't be tolerated. Every time we are at our house we continue to meet more of our neighbors, exchange phone numbers, and have gotten to know several of them and consider them friends. We regularly check in to see if there have been any concerns that we need to address, but have always been told the same thing: our guests are quiet and considerate. Hoping for a peaceful resolution that will benefit all parties involved. Jay and Deirdre Pierotti, Rhode Island and New Hampshire
No, I don't agree with shutting down short-term rentals. This is a resort area and as such requires visitors spending their money here to support it. Frankly, you may as well post a sign at both ends of town saying "Visitors not welcome here. Expensive hotel rooms only, no access to recreational activities without paying, just drive through," which they will do. Is that what we want? Doing this has caused every property in town to lose a lot in value. I certainly hope the assessor intends to reduce the assessment of every home and condo accordingly. I understand that there always are "bad apples" who take advantage of a situation. No, a three-bedroom, two-bath house should not provide 20 sleeping spaces. And there were a few owners who packed their homes to charge as high a rate as possible. But something like this can be controlled with regulations. Start by banning outdoor firepits. I have three STRs on my street. There have been no problems with any of the tenants. One has been rented to the same party for the winter every year and one month of the summer is rented to the same family every year. They are always friendly and often stop to talk as we walk our dogs or drive by. I know them. There is only one house that's a problem but it is when the owner is here with an entourage and they are at the firepit partying until 2 a.m. You can't stop that! We need STRs to support this town and the people who work in it. I don't want to see my neighbors go, and they will do that. WineloverinNH
I am an owner of a home in North Conway. I have worked hard as a third-grade teacher and a Massachusetts Realtor to save enough money to purchase a home in the valley two years ago. It has become my "happy place" and a place that my husband and children are able to go and enjoy. We are looking forward to bringing my grandchildren this summer. For the past two years, this home has been frequented by family and friends. We have enjoyed runs, hikes and bike rides. We also enjoy dining in the area and shopping in the center and at the outlets. With busy work schedules, and not wanting to leave our property vacant, we have rented it as well. We call every guest and remind them that this is our second home that we are opening up to them. We have had some wonderful families enjoy our home. I agree with neighbors that guests shouldn't impede on their quiet and peaceful neighborhoods, but our guests, and the majority of guests in other homes, have not. I don't think leaving homes vacant is a great solution. As a Realtor, I know well what can happen to vacant properties. Regulating noise and screening guests seems to me to be more sensible. Banning short-term rentals can also have a negative impact on the businesses that rely on tourism. Times have changed. Growing up, my parents took me to North Conway and we stayed in a hotel. My parents, now in their 80s, no longer stay at hotels. They prefer renting a home. I think some flexibility would be helpful here. I teach my third graders all the time about being flexible thinkers. I show them that there can be more than one way to solve a problem. We learn from each other and we grow, adjusting to change rather than being afraid of it. Let's come together and find a sensible solution. Cheryl Marquardt Kelly, Realtor, Trufant Real Estate
I am not an owner, but a renter and frequent North Conway visitor. My wife and I have three children 9 and under and for years have chosen STR in Conway vs. a hotel. Not only in Conway, but on all our vacations. STR is a growing trend especially among millennials and the future of the tourism industry. It is my desire to be a homeowner in Conway and believe STR can not only live in harmony with the town, but benefit the important issues facing the community including affordable housing and preserving our surroundings. I am hopeful your continued coverage of this important topic will result in constructive community dialogue and a win/win for all who love our valley. Kevin Martin
While I agree there can be some concerns caused by certain renters and owners, on the whole I believe concerns can be addressed by strict enforcement of rules rather than outlawing short term rentals. I fully agree with occupancy limits, noise ordinances, parking restrictions, and other rules to maintain peace in residential areas. But to completely restrict these types of lodging arrangements will have other negative consequences. Less visitors = less demand for restaurants and shops = less employment = Lower tax revenue for the town. Let's think before we overreact. Jeff Wilson
I could not think of a better place to have been raised than North Conway. Even though I had to move after getting married, we still have a home on Neighbors Row (that I do not rent) which we return to as often as possible. Both our daughters and their families love the town. One of our daughters even bought a condo within walking distance of our home. I equate the town’s solution to the short-term rental situation with me breaking a fingernail, going to the doctor and being told he can fix it by amputating my arm at the shoulder. REALLY!? Why don’t we address the individual challenges/problems/dislikes/issues with short-term rentals and fix each of them rather than pulling the plug on the whole program? 1. Rental license. Each property being rented MUST have a valid rental license issued by the Town. 2. Noise complaints by neighbors. Have local PD respond to and issue citations to owners/renters of those in violation. with each violation increasing the amount of the fine. 3. Trash. When renting your property, work through a rental agency or person whose service includes cleaning your property and properly disposing of trash. 4. Tax dollars. Not sure how much revenue the town receives from rentals, but if the rentals were better regulated (see No. 1) with owners/rental agencies paying the proper rental taxes? I am sure there may be other “issues” that need to be addressed, so let’s do it and save my arm. Tim Davis
None of us full-time residents in the valley community want to live next to an overcrowded or rowdy neighbor whether they by a short term renter, a homeowner, a long term tenant, or a guest on the property. However, as repeated several times in the Town of Conway zoning documentation, we live in a tourist community dependent on tourist dollars. In that regard, I believe that a solution that regulates short-term rentals, addresses irresponsible renting or unruly guests, and promotes more long-term (affordable) rentals to keep our community viable can be found. The goals are not mutually exclusive. Adam Kenney, full-time resident of Bartlett.
Absolutely, I agree with the selectmen's decision. Isn't that what we voted for? I'm all for bringing back neighborhoods — ours has been transient for years — and we've spent many a sleepless night putting up with noise and shenanigans. A return to peace and quiet? Heck, YES. Sharon Pietz
My family and I were just in North Conway during Massachusetts April vacation. We stayed at the Residence Inn. We went out to lunch and dinner and shopped at the outlets. It was wonderful! As you can imagine staying in a hotel for an extended amount of time with three young kids it’s difficult. The space is just too tight. We were looking to stay in a house this summer in the area and was informed that this would not be an option. We will be looking at more family-friendly areas such as Cape Cod or Vermont this summer and for other future vacations. I hope this perspective is helpful coming from a young family who would have spent a significant amount of money visiting area attractions (such as Story Land) this summer and who will be taking their money elsewhere. The decision is rash considering that the town didn’t even consider STR regulations first and the ballot questions for voters were confusing at best. Cheryl Loiselle, Massachusetts
Lots of unintended consequences. Lots of job losses. The kind that pay great! Since many will now make less money and the valley will have a lot fewer visitors, we can all take steps back into our economically depressed rural location status. Regulating and capitalizing on STR's would go a long way to protect citizens and businesses. Creating revenue streams via fines for police use and transfer stations would help, not hurt, the taxpayers. Nicole Nordlund
How are our most vulnerable residents going to be impacted? Can we somehow help with elderly housing? As wages go up so will competition for scarce housing. Whose responsibility is it to create/provide affordable housing? What protections will landlords be given? There has been much discussion about the social and mental health of our students during COVID. What about concerns about the living conditions that some of them live in daily? There are many parents that would not mind working only 40 hours a week and still live with dignity and spend more time with their family. Finding some middle ground on this issue could include helping our community funded by permits or a local tax based on room usage. Ron Gautreau
I have to give the residents of Conway a tip of the hat for having the courage and the guts to start addressing New Hampshire’s housing crisis even though this is one step of many steps to come. This isn’t just about dealing with the STR owners who rent to a group of partiers; it’s a lot more complex than that. For those who wish to understand more, check out the book “Communities & Consequences: The Unbalancing of New Hampshire's Human Ecology, and what We Can Do about it Book,” by Lorraine Stuart Merrill and Peter Francese. Conway is one of several New Hampshire towns that understands the problem and is trying to improve the overall vitality of the community. I give them a lot of credit. Ann E. Nichols
Of course. The citizens have spoken, and the selectmen should have been enforcing this common sense zoning regulation all along. This will help alleviate the housing crisis in the region. Residential houses are for people who live in the area, not tourist. I’m not going to waste tears on investment property owners who will make a little less money and not be able to use it as a second home at their whim. Maybe some will sell to families who will actually live there. Dyl Winters
Yes. The voters have spoken, so the next logical step would be to follow through with their decision and enforce it. Stacey Sprague
I think it is funny that even in a campground, there is an area for the renters there for the season and an area for the transient campers (a week or weekend). That is all Conway is asking for: an area for residents and another area for tourists. Residential. Commercial. Melissa Tibbetts
Nothing like a 1950’s mentality in 2021. STRs bring serious dollars to this tourist area, dollars that help keep the lights on in the coffee shop, gift shops and restaurants. Do you have any idea what a family 4-6 spends on groceries, liquor, beer? $400-500 for groceries, $150-250 for alcohol, oh that family stops for lunch and drops $150. Should these families maybe travel to more welcoming area? Maybe Vermont of Maine? Do you want tourists? Ask yourself? Tourism is key to the valley's success. If you were going on vacation would you choose a motel on the highway, where your family has to be divided? Or an entire home where friends and family can gather together, to break bread. Have a driveway, backyard, no noise off Route 16 and maybe even a garage to put a Range Rover in. This will be going to court and will be held up for years because of an uneducated decision. The master plan and zoning should’ve been looked at much more closely. A hasty vote just cost y’all hundreds of thousands in legal fees. Christopher Waskowiak
No matter what our feelings regarding the STRs, this is a matter of honoring the voting rights of the Conway residents. What is so difficult about that? The people have spoken now it’s time for our elected officials to do their job. Would there be all this controversy if the vote had gone the other way and in favor of the STR’s? I think not. Jeffrey Shutak
Rentals will not be immediately shut down, stop spreading this nonsense. The only thing happening quickly is a lawsuit to keep property owners rights in place. Rentals are not stopping because they are not illegal. The town needs to stop while they are ahead. Stephanie Wildoner
Does anyone else feel that the way the Conway Daily Sun frames these very real issues only adds fuel to the fire and creates further division? Sensationalizing and creating controversy is very good for business at the CDS. And right now, business at the CDS is very good. Josh Brustin
Easy to vote on something when the folks you want to vote against don’t have a say. Riggs Rutko
The problem is it went from people who have a second home renting it out when they don't use it to people who are buying up houses anywhere to rent out and make money on short-term rentals. It takes long-term rentals off the market as well as putting a burden on local resources to provide security since these owners generally don't live in the area to deal with rowdy guests. Most people don't have a problem with the first scenario, it's the second one that has become the prevalent issue in many cases. Patti Dorer Aliventi
Economic impact: No matter where my family goes, when we go on vacation, we spend about $1,500 per week on breakfast, lunch, dinner, ice cream, coffee, etc. I don’t think that’s unusual at all for a family on vacation. And that’s just for food. When we are back home, we spend about $100 per week on meals out. So doing some simple math, that’s $1,400 per week difference between being on vacation and being back home. Now take that and multiply $1,400 per week for a vacationing family and then multiply it by the 500 STRs that will be vacant and you get $700,000 per week less money put into the local economy, and that’s just for food. Mark Goodspeed
Love all these Realtors worrying about their bottom dollar instead of the quality of life here. Tracie Antolin
I live in North Conway and own a business, The Christmas Loft. I'm personally very proud of North Conway being one of the premiere tourist towns in the Northeast. It was a tough year and there are a lot of issues last year that have rightfully upset many locals. A lack of housing is also a huge issue and most businesses in town right now are finding it incredibly difficult to find employees. It is my hope though that we can all find a balance between supporting the tourism industry and caring for our local residents. The two points are not mutually exclusive and in fact could work hand in hand. There are a lot of constructive ways that STRs could be regulated that would help resolve a lot of issues facing locals. This is an emotional topic but an important one and it would be best for us to step back and look at this as objectively as possible. Although these comment threads tend to draw out the most passionate views, I believe there are many people in town who would like to find a mutually beneficial compromise. Greg Vander Veer
I hope the town goes after the Red Jacket because they have four units on dupery Road Michael Barbour
The STR folks can now rent to all the people who love in the area looking for houses. Jennifer Kovach
Yes! Stop the madness. These people don’t get that there will be no restaurants or stores for their precious “revenue” they bring, no places for the employees to live. Katherine Doyle Mercauto
The voters have spoken. Linda J. Burns
Yes! I absolutely love that 500 short-term rentals will soon be shut down! Thank you selectman for following through. Ally Scholtz
It’s hilarious that locals think the owners of these properties are going to turn these into affordable long term rentals. Not a chance. Devin Dasani
Follow the zoning laws currently on the books. Paul Robidas
Why did people buy homes in residentially zoned areas of The Conways to rent out as STRs if they knew they were not allowed? I am not fantasizing that they will be rented out long-term. We all know the area is growing and becoming more populated and often overused. There has always been a housing shortage here and low-wage jobs due to it being a resort/cheap shopping town. Neighborhoods have been replaced with mini motels which are not conducive to a good quality of life. Yes, it’s happening all over. Yes, many of us enjoy staying in STRs elsewhere. There has to be a solution. It stinks that owners won’t be able to offset their mortgages with weekly or shorter rentals but they might not have purchased them without that guarantee, especially when they are banned in residential areas. I don’t understand why they thought it was OK and then are so angry that it’s finally being enforced. There has to be some sort of control. The idea that workers are supposed to drive for a few hours to sell visitors shoes or be their servers is absurd. Where exactly are workers supposed to live? There are no rentals within an hour or more of here. Jesse Mixer
Yes. Gary W. Sullivan
Definitely! Nancy Boisvert
If I am paying my taxes I will rent and or occupy my building with whom I want. The occupants have abided by all local laws anyway. What nonsense. Only helping the motels and hotels fix prices. Ban tourists and see where your taxes go, you bunch on snowflakes. Bob Mellen
This is not about banning all short term rentals, this is about enforcing zoning regulations, on the books, that say short-term rentals are not allowed in residential zones. Motels are not good neighbors in residential neighborhoods. Karen Manson
Yes shut them down. Non owner occupied STR are a for-profit business and should not be allowed in the residential areas. Debbie Iampietro
I think going from essentially no regulations to an abrupt ban is not the answer and will not help with so many valid issues facing the local area. I love having a second home here and use it as much as possible. We do rent it out occasionally to similar families to my own and are very strict with our rules because we want our home respected and we value being a good neighbor. If the ban stays, our home will stay vacant when we are not using it. I hate hearing that local families are having a hard time finding housing and I have seen other second homeowners like myself who want to work together to be part of the solution. We welcome common sense regulations! The tough part is that no matter what happens with STR bans, the fact remains that people from out of state want to buy homes in North Conway and they have deep pockets. The housing market in Massachusetts is out of control and people are purchasing homes all cash, no contingencies, and for over $100,000 over asking price. Even though the prices in North Conway are inflated, they are still a steal for many people from out of state. It is a difficult issue and I hope some reasonable solutions can be proposed. Danielle Hajjar Forlasto
The owners won't be out rent if they provide long-term rentals which was the original purpose in banning short-term rentals. Susan Prescott
It was on the ballot and voted on, so of course the next action should be to enforce. I would give notice of up to the end of Labor Day so folks can find another place to rent. Kate Briand
There is already N.H. case law that sided with the municipality. The precedent has been set. The townspeople voted and the town must now follow through. Solomon Rosman
If the STR can operate as a commercial entity, they should be allowed. It is a commercial transaction that impacts a residential neighborhood. STRs make money so give incentives to make them long-term rentals. Laurie Banks
Of course I agree with it. We voted, now enforce it. Will Hardin
It. Was. On. The. Ballots. Now follow through. Jennifer A. Custeau
It will be nice to see all those become long-term rentals and bring in a whole new crop of people who can afford the rent that those places are worth. Hopefully lots of families with young kids to fill up those schools! It will be interesting to see how the town adjusts to all the new long term residents! Especially when all those overrides pop up! Melissa Elena
A correction should be made to this question: it is not ALL STRs, just those in residential areas. This question is written in a way that is false and misleading. Erinn Kay
Wait until the owners of Attitash, Wildcat, Cranmore, Black Mountain and Bretton Woods get involved. They can’t build enough rooms fast enough to support their businesses (1,800 Rooms?) So if they haven’t been involved yet then I wouldn’t worry if I was a STR owner. Some of them have really deep pockets and they will spend to protect their investments. Shawn J Hall
You can't pick and choose who you are going to enforce the rules on, it's either all or none. Yes, a good percentage of these homes have been purchased by out-of-state investors and did bare minimum upgrades to accommodate short term renters but not enough to warrant a building permit. The owners don't live there so making money is the goal and don't care about quiet family-friendly neighborhoods. Charles Ramsdell
I have not heard one good argument for allowing STRs in residential zones. A year ago everything was about changing zoning so "work-force housing" could be built — basically subsidizing businesses that won't pay a living wage and creating more income for realtors. Then property taxes went up on residential property and down on commercial property- figure that one out. If STRs are allowed in residential areas that will drive up property prices resulting in another tax hike, and less housing possibilities for workers. I have no sympathy for people who can afford two homes crying the blues or for real estate people who see a cash cow in investing in STRs. People complaining that they are taxpayers and property owners and should have a say do not understand democracy: Citizens vote not taxpayers or property owners. If you want a say, move here and become a resident. Eric Rollnick
When it comes down to it, the STR issue has faded away as most STR owners defending their rights seem to be the kind of person most locals don’t want up here at all. The names that some of you call us locals is sad. This is a town of outdoor loving, minimalistic people who, mostly, just want to live in a simple home or maybe even a camp. You out-of-towners who see this valley as an investment completely goes against what the locals are about, and why most of us struggle to live and raise our families here. Honestly, I am down with STR with regulations. I am not down with STR in areas like Birch Hill, I don’t live there but I do understand those residents issues. But the general attitude on the second homeowner page and this thread are the real reasons the people voted no, at least that’s how I feel. Be the people you want to meet. You aren’t and I don’t want you as my neighbor in any way. I’m running kitchens that are barely staffed as there are no places to house my workforce needed right now. Ras Yello
Kearsarge has been fighting this in the courts for three years and the judge has let STRs continue to rent for those three years. In Kearsarge, they had a real zoning regulation in writing that banned all rentals. Short-term, long-term, seasonal or apartments. The Town of Conway has never even produced a single zoning regulation that says STRs are banned. Can you say nothing burger? Paul W Mayer
Don’t buy a house you can’t afford without renting. Christa Hylen
The middle class second homeowners that will be forced to sell to a higher income group. How is this going to benefit affordable housing? Not. Alexandria Clendenning Then close down all B&Bs, motels and Inns in all mixed areas as well. NO DIFFERENCE. No residential rentals above any commercially used businesses, unless owner-occupied. The homes illegally selling heroin and occupied by multiple tenants who are destroying properties are not illegal. Cherry-picking ignorance and overreach. Alexandria Clendenning
We need more affordable housing here in the valley! Basil D Goodwin
YES. Let the chips fall where they may, but the people have spoken. Buddy Bullerwell
Yes. Shut it down. Joseph Dickinson
