After decades of failed attempts to build public restrooms in North Conway Village, an effort led by the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce and the town is underway to construct a building on a 30-by-30-foot parcel on Norcross Circle behind the New England Ski Museum next to the entrance to the North Conway Country Club parking lot. The building’s cost is estimated at $300,000. Town Manager Tom Holmes is trying to raise money through donations and grants. Chamber Executive Director Janice Crawford also says her organization is prepared to fund-raise, and may donate the info booth located on Gibson Center property.
This week’s TeleTalk question is: Do you think a 30-by-30-foot parcel on Norcross Circle behind the New England Ski Museum is a good location for public restrooms?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your responses to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published Tuesday.
