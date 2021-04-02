Conway’s town meeting voting is scheduled for April 13 at Kennett High School. Perhaps the most controversial articles on the Conway ballot are Articles 3 and 6, which seek to allow and regulate short-term rentals. The proposed regulations would require homeowners to complete an extensive application and would include stiff penalties for violations. Detractors note this represents a 180-degree departure from current regulations, which do not allow short-term rentals and say it would open every neighborhood and home in Conway’s residential zones to short-term rentals, while advocates for the article say will allow much needed regulation and that not passing the article will lead to lawsuits over shutting down existing short-term rentals that already exist.
This week’s TeleTalk question: Do you support Articles 3 and 6 on the Conway ballot that would allow permitted and regulated short-term rentals in Conway’s residential zones?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your responses to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published Tuesday.
