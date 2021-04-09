President Joe Biden on Thursday announced “six initial actions” he says will reduce gun violence. One is publishing model red flag laws for states to follow that would allow family and police to petition a court to force a person in crisis to give up their guns. Biden also directed the Justice Department to try to stop the proliferation of “ghost guns” -- untraceable weapons assembled from kits that are often used by criminals. Meanwhile, state Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) has written a bill that would prevent New Hampshire from having to enforce any new executive orders pertaining to guns. N.H. House Republicans also support HB 197, which would permit the use of deadly force if a felony-level offense is committed in a vehicle. All of this comes in a week that has seen a wave of mass shootings around the country.
This week’s TeleTalk question: Do you agree with President Joe Biden or N.H. Republicans when it comes to gun control?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your responses to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.