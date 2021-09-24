The idea of a cooperative high school district to replace the current tuition agreement among all the towns in SAU 9 and 13 has surfaced as the current 20-year agreement expires in 2027, though by 2024 towns must decide whether they will stay in it. The new MWV Cooperative District Planning Board met for the first time on Thursday. One structure for a cooperative discussed is each town would get two school board members and their respective school boards (for high school only) would be dissolved. Towns would continue to have school boards for their elementary or middle schools. Currently, the Conway School board has exclusive governance over Kennett High School.
This week's Tele-Talk question: Would you support a cooperative high school district?
