“This is not the year to squeeze everyone you know around the same table.” So said Trish Tilley, deputy director for the state Division of Public Health, updating the Governor’s Economic Reopening Task Force on Thursday. Close contact with someone infected in 10 minutes can cause the spread of COVID-19 and/or prompt a 14-day quarantine, she said. While the state is not going to mandate how people spend their Thanksgiving, she urged all to keep gatherings small and pay attention to the travel guidance. Similarly, a pre-holiday letter to community members posted on the SAU 9 website said: “The CDC and NH DHHS recommend limiting holiday gatherings to members of your immediate household. If you are planning holiday celebrations, please consider all participants’ travel exposure as well as the size of your gathering(s)."
This week's Tele-Talk question: Will you be celebrating Thanksgiving differently this year?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may fax your responses to (603) 356-8360 or e-mail them to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.