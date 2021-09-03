On Sept. 11, 2021, the world will mark the 20th anniversary of the worst terror attacks on American soil. On the morning of 9/11, two hijacked jets were flown into the World Trade Center in New York, instantly killing all aboard and many in the buildings. Approximately 2,000 New York police officers and nearly 1,000 firefighters responded, leading survivors to safety and keeping people out of harm’s way. Many of them and thousands more perished when the twin towers collapsed later that day. Meanwhile, other hijacked planes crashed into the Pentagon as well as in a field in Shanksville, Pa., when passengers bravely mounted a revolt. The horrifying day played out on live television as we watched, disbelieving that this could actually be happening on American soil. It’s a day few of us can forget.
This week’s Tele-Talk: Where were you on Sept. 11, 2001, and what do you recall from that day?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your responses to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Note: Responses will appear in a special edition of the Sun published on Saturday, Sept. 11.
