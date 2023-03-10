Article 13 on the Conway Town Warrant, which was petitioned by Settlers Green in reaction to several murals being deemed illegally large signs by the town zoning officer, would add "mural, painting and work of art" to the definition of a sign as well as the words "clearly visible and readable from a public road." It replaces a sign's current purpose — "to communicate information of any kind to the public, whether commercial or non-commercial" — with "to identify a business or commercial entity, enterprise or product." The planning board voted 4-3 to recommend it; but board chair Ben Colbath, a signmaker himself, opposes it, saying the sign ordinance is strict for a reason. "We want people looking at the trees and the mountains, we don’t want distractions with all the flags and neon and a lot of stuff that is banned by our sign ordinance," he said. Selectmen's representative Steve Porter agreed, saying looser standards would make the town look like Ossipee.
This week's Tele-Talk question: What's your opinion of changing the sign ordinance?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may e-mail them to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.