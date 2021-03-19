It's hard to believe it's been a year since the coronavirus showed up uninvited. But it's true. A year ago, on March 20, 2020, toilet paper had already gone missing on store shelves. The words "remote" and "zoom" were starting to seem familiar. Plans — travel, concerts, weddings, even just a dinner out — were from the Before Time. Some people got sick — and died. Today, things look brighter. With not one but three vaccines being made available, a return to normal looks to be just around the corner.
To take stock of the year that wasn't, the Sun is asking you to share the moment when you knew your life had changed. Think back. Was it an email from school? The thought, "Where do I get a mask?" Maybe it was working from home. Learning from home. An event that got canceled. A trip to the hospital.
This week's Tele-Talk question: What was the moment in the Year of COVID when you knew your life had changed?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine or e-mail them to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. The Sun will incorporate them into our special edition next Saturday commemorating "The Year of COVID."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.