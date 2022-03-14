There were 41 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question: “What’s the highest price for gasoline you’d pay to support Ukraine? How will it impact your driving habits?”
The gas price increases and inflation started way before Ukraine and Russia’s war. Let’s not blame them for the mess we are living in right now, but going back to the question, yes! I support the decision to stop buying from Russia. Lilian Espinoza Knapp
It's not about supporting Ukraine. That's only 89 cents. Gas was already $1.20 higher than it was a year ago. Biden might have long-term memory loss but the rest of us don't. Is inflation at a 40-year high. Russia's fault, too? Tracie Antolin
Just to be clear, the gas prices didn’t jump just because Biden banned Russian oil imports. The prices rose because of the war in Ukraine. Jennifer Riddle Keady
“To support Ukraine?” What? Jim Arendt
So Ukrainian people and their Russian invaders are dying in this conflict and the question suggests Americans are only concerned about gasoline prices and how it will impact travel? Really? Peter Donohoe
This mess was created by this current administration. Bottom line. It doesn't affect them in any way, shape or form. They don't care about Americans, only pushing forward their agenda. Did they even stop to think about the grid handling all these green electric vehicles? No they didn't. Then you'll hear, we didn't anticipate the strain on the grid … bull. We're heading for huge trouble. Barbara Gifford
Interesting how people forget. Prices went down when only essential workers could go to work. People were going out only for essentials. Then the vaccine helped people to go out. Prices rose as demand was higher. Since June last year, people have been going back to work, to travel etc., another increase in demand. Everyone is basically going out like there is no COVID anymore and then the war. Prices are now exponentially higher, but anyone who understands basic supply/demand knows that after the lower prices right after the pandemic, prices would go up. Priscila Legendre
Don't act like gas prices just started going up, everything's been going up because the Fed won't stop printing money. Craig Lane
I thought this was why all those truckers convoyed to D.C. from Canada? Can they afford to get home? Roll on highway, roll on along. Cody Floyd
Let’s just say “it’s to support Ukraine,” yes, I would pay more. But the American people are not as stupid as our “leaders” think we are. Joe forgets sometimes. We the people do not. A war has been a great diversion since the dawn of time. It makes us “forget” what our domestic problems are for a while.
Wake up, America. We’re being duped, again. Rick Dorothy Ernst
When COVID hit and people weren't going out anywhere, and therefore not driving as much, the demand for gas went down so OPEC reduced output. When people started driving again demand went up but there was not enough production to meet the demand. And then there's the price gouging by big oil. They have been making record profits the last 18 months. You want relief from gas prices, just steal it. John Chapman
It's not Putin. It’s Biden's green policies, shutting down new pipelines and green permits restrictions preventing domestic oil drilling here. A year ago, gas was $2.39 a gallon. Drill here now and go green later when we are ready. Simple. Eugene Guinasso
Good 'ol Lunch Bucket Joe. Man of the people. Franklin Stephenson
So many economists in the valley. Never knew. Ras Yello
What a stupid question, what do you think people will do, walk? Just impeach Biden for not knowing he should be working for Americans. Philip Young
Thanks to the Biden presidency failure. I hope you Biden voters enjoy $5 plus per gallon, because the worst is yet to come. Charles Ramsdell
First of all, I don't accept the premise that there is a connection to paying more for gas and supporting Ukraine. That is ridiculous. We are paying more for gas as a direct result of Biden's terrible domestic energy and economic policies. The conflict in Ukraine is only adding additional pressure to those failed policies. Franklin Stephenson
I would not pay a cent of gasoline to support Ukraine. This just in, paying higher gas prices does not turn the screws on Putin. Oh yeah, that's right, it will instantly make him stop his assault, sorry, I'm stupid. Amalie Waldron
Has nothing to do with Ukraine! Has to do with the nutcase in the office. Guess you forgot about energy independence? We want to help the Ukrainian people but I’m not paying more for gas to feel good. Got a business to run. John F.X. Acker
Fake news. Gas prices were out of control before Putin did anything. It was $3.40 a gallon before Putin did anything. Liberals love this war, it helps them push their green agenda and they can blame everything on Putin to justify their sick agenda to make all U.S. citizens suffer until we submit to their ban on oil. Biden loves war. Worst president since Jimmy Carter, actually much worse. He may kill us all. Robert Cooper
I think the first thing we should do is go to Eaton and ask the smartest man in the Mount Washington Valley what he would do, but he's nothing but a goddamn trust fund baby and a Biden lover who has never worked a day in his life.
Oh, is this the new buzz? That we’re saving Ukraine by paying more money for gas because that moron at the White House closed the pipeline and all of drilling. Give me a break.
Well, first of all, this is a dumb question. It's not about supporting Ukraine. Gas prices are high because this dementia-ridden, illegally installed so-called president canceled the Keystone pipeline and placed roadblocks on our production of fuel here at home. We went from being energy-independent under Trump, to begging aggressive foreign countries like Iran who shout Death to America for energy under Biden. It's truly a sad and pathetic situation.
I'm not willing to pay any more for fuel just to help these people because it has nothing to do with helping the Ukrainians. Nothing at all. Those are just more lies from our fake government.
Biden's policies created all this awful inflation, not Ukraine. Silver Lake
I will be supporting Ukraine. No matter how high the gas prices will be. Saving innocent lives should always be our number one priority. The gas problem itself could be solved. If America goes back and uses its own gas. We would be saving loads and loads of money. What a great idea. A loyal American.
The price of gasoline was going up before the Ukraine invasion from Russia. Russia is a bunch of thugs. We need to produce our own fuel like we did four years ago and be energy independent. That's all. It's that simple. Drill here, drill now. Fuel the cars.
How did this country become the number one exporting nation in the world under Trump's leadership, turn around and go to buy oil from the Russians. Now Putin seems to be doing this just to spite Biden. I don't know. Ben from Bartlett
Gas prices have nothing to do with Ukraine. Joey the buffoon shutdown drilling on all public lands and shutdown six pipelines, costing 42,000 jobs. At least with the orange man, gas was two bucks, and the country was self-sufficient in oil production.
Let's tell it like it is: if our network president hadn't closed down the Keystone pipeline to undermine what Trump did, we would have our own supply. I will just stay home more, and this area may be in for a shock when the tourists decide to stay home. It affects everyone. Wake up, people. Elizabeth Ward
The gas prices right now have nothing to do with supporting or not supporting Ukraine. There is no reason whatsoever, the gas should be the price that it is right now, along with groceries, and everything else. It's all about greed, greed, greed, greed. The CEOs of these oil companies are doing just fine. And talk about price gouging, you go from one store right in the village, and then you go not even a quarter of a mile up the road, and it's 30 cents more. It's disgusting. And it's terrible. The country is in a dumpster fire as we speak.
High gas prices have nothing to do with Ukraine or Putin. It's the Democrats' war on domestic fossil fuels. We were energy independent under Trump. Keep drinking the Kool-Aid, losers.
This is Elaine Conners Wildcare. The price of gasoline has already impacted the wildlife center. More and more people cannot drive animals to us because of gas prices. To those people that do, we thank you.
I would not pay a single cent more. Why is that the result for American citizens? What kind of looney international capitalism is going on, that regular citizens have to feel the crunch because of a conflict that is none of our business? The carnage and loss of life is awful, why is that reflected in my wallet? The government can subsidize buying our own oil or oil from any number of other countries, but somehow I have to be in involuntary economic solidarity with a country on the other side of the globe? Chris, Intervale
Whatever Kammie and the White House spokeswoman Peppermint Patty say is appropriate. We have canceled our six-day auto tour of the maritime provinces in April and my neighbor's daughter will not be visiting this summer from Savannah unless the fuel prices drop significantly. Why doesn't Joey tell Hunter to return the millions they got from the Ukraine government?
What’s the highest price for gasoline a Ukrainian person would pay to support an American? The government of Ukraine was one of the most corrupt governments in Europe. Biden and his cronies couldn’t care less about the Ukrainian people. They care about making themselves more money.
Your question is moot. It doesn’t matter whether one supports Ukraine or not. If you need fuel for your vehicle you’ll have to pay whatever the current price is. Richard Haase in Glen
No one wants to pay higher prices for gasoline, much less anything else. It’d be nice if prices remained stable in spite of fluctuating supply and demand, free markets and geo-politics. It’s only a small consolation that gas prices are not as high as they were in the 1970s — as measured in 1970 dollars. We’ve been here before. Larry Garland, Jackson
The pain we are all feeling at the gas pump is not a collective sacrifice made for the benefit of Ukranians, it's brazen profiteering from fossil fuel companies that were already enjoying record profits before the Russian invasion.
Stop complaining and get off your big fat chair. Use the legs that god gave you. Walk or ride a bicycle. This is Dave in North Conway.
