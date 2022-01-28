Unlike last year, where residents and second homeowners got to park at popular rec sites for free, this year they will have to pay $5 for a sticker to allow them to park at First Bridge in North Conway, Davis Park in Conway, Conway Lake in Center Conway and the Smith-Eastman Landing on Meeting House Road behind the Conway Police Station.
Rec site parking rules for 2022 were approved by selectmen on Tuesday. The program, which barely broke even last year, is intended to raise revenue for the town.
This week's Tele-talk question: What do you think of Conway selectmen voting to charge locals $5 for a parking sticker?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may e-mail them to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published on Tuesday.
