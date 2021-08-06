Some local parents are concerned about the possible long-term impacts of their child wearing masks in school and believe it should be their choice to don a mask or not. Bartlett School Board member Scott Grant said 40 families are weighing not sending their children to Josiah Bartlett Elementary School this fall if masks are mandatory. He made a motion to make masks optional on the first day of school, but it failed by a 3-2 vote. The SAU 9 board plans to decide after its re-entry committee files its report Aug. 12. Meanwhile, Carroll County moved Tuesday from a minimal spread of virus case rating to moderate, according to the Department of Health and Human Services, and on Thursday the number of positive coronavirus cases in the state topped 200 per day for the first time since late May.
This week’s Tele-Talk question: Should masks be optional in schools?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may also e-mail them to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published on Tuesday.
