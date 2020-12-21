There were nine responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question: “Would you rather hold town meeting online or at the high school gym?” Four people responded that they prefer the gym, two said they would prefer online, one said both, one said neither and one didn't answer the question.
I think you should hold the meeting at the school gym. Also, why can't you do something online? That way you’ll have the best of both worlds. This is Becky from North Conway.
I'm going to stray a little bit with my answer. I have long believed that Conway should get rid of town meeting altogether and adopt a town-council form of government. This idea has been raised and even studied in the past. I think the town should put together a committee to formally reopen the discussion. Bart Bachman
Duh, online. What don't you get?
The gym. Provide a free buffet including unlimited weed and an open bar. Then you will have a large turnout. I guarantee it. This is Dave in North Conway.
Holding the town meeting in the high school gym is not without risk. Holding it online is. Hold it online. North Conway
I think they ought to have it at the high school. Do it online, not everybody can afford big fancy computers and all that to follow along and that way they can be heard. It is about time people in this town are heard instead of all selectmen doing just as they want. Make sure everyone wears a mask and have it in the gym. Rocky, North Conway
I'd say having the town meetings at the high school gym would be a good idea. Unless you don't have a lot of people show up, in which case then online would probably be the next best step. Thank you, Gordon.
A lot of people cannot afford a computer. They not only cannot afford a computer, they can't afford $80 a month for the internet plus tax. So perhaps all of us get together like real human beings face to face, and have the meeting at the gym when the time comes.
We should ask the Biden crime family and Kami Harris with all their wisdom and follow exactly as they say.
