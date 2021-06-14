There were 23 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question, “With the route shortened to a few blocks, is it worth having a Fourth of July parade in Conway?” Most of the answers were in support of having a parade this year of any size.
Sorry, but that whole board in the Conway selectmen office needs to be replaced. Period. We need a parade, any kind of parade after suffering since March 2020.
I am shocked that Mary Seavey would make such a comment as she did. She doesn't want to be interested in being any part of the shortened route. Well, that's fine. Stay home, Mary, because they don't need you there. But there are a lot of children and adults who enjoy the parade. And as a selectman of this town, you should be ashamed of what you said.
The Fourth of July parade is important regardless of how much ground it covers. The parade is about patriotism, a united front, honoring our flag and all it stands for. I am proud of what is still the greatest country in the world, America.
It is always worth celebrating this great country, a few blocks or a few miles. It doesn't matter. A patriotic parade to show our pride, in spite of this past year, is well-needed and deserved.
Why on Earth would you even want to do a parade in Conway Village? The parade always used to be right in North Conway Village where you do the fireworks. You guys need to stop backpedaling and get your acts together. Don't be stupid. Conway is just not where a parade belongs. No matter how beautiful you try to make it, it's just a passing-through little town. It's always been in North Conway. It makes more sense on so many levels. Use your brains, please.
As July 4th is our national holiday honoring America's freedom, there should be a parade no matter what size the parade route will be. My mother was born on July 4, 1924. She always enjoyed her holiday birthdays. Rest in peace, Mom. Diane, North Conway.
I think what the selectmen should do — except for Mary Seavey, since she doesn’t want to attend — is have the Fourth of July parade from what used to be the old radio station, start there and go all the way to Lincoln. Simple and easy. Steve Webster, Conway
Of course we need a Fourth of July parade in Conway Village, with lots of flags and music. We need every opportunity to remind and to show the young people of today about Independence Day. Bring it on in red, white and blue fashion. Carol from Conway.
No, I think that they should wait until next year to hold the Fourth of July parade.
It would be a shame not to have a July 4th parade. Even a short one would be great for everybody.
We think of parades in terms of huge North Korean or Russian missiles being dragged through towns or prisoners of war being paraded through the local village or even having the entire Biden crime family being frog-marched through the village square; however, none of that would guarantee our attendance. If we get a whiff of any fire truck being part of a parade (any size of a parade), we will be there. What matters is what will be in the parade, not how long it is. Yes to many, many fire trucks.
I think the parade should be held in Conway, but not with the proposed route by selectmen. My suggestion would be to stage the parade at the Conway Elementary parking lot, go behind the middle school to Olympic Lane, then cross the road to West Main Street and take the parade down to the Ham Arena. Plenty of room for people to stand on the side and watch the parade, and then everyone can go to Tucks for a beer. This is Steve from Conway.
As we emerge from the state of emergency, it is more important than ever to try and find normalcy again. If that means a little extra effort and creative route planning to make it happen, so be it. I agree with their vote. Ray Gilmore
When will the elected people who “serve” the community learn that it isn’t about them? They are there to do what the people want/need, not what is convenient for them. A shortened parade, if that is all that is possible, is better than none. After the last year and a half, it is what is needed for the people to see things returning to normal, albeit slowly. Stephanie Rogers
Although I won’t be able to make it to the parade, I believe it should still go on. Parades bring so much joy to people. I wish I could be there. Janet Weldon Egan
Yes, very important, considering all of the events for the community that have been canceled over the last two years. And by community, I mean the people who live and work here. Most events now are based on when the most tourists will be here and less about the people who make this place their home by putting their blood, sweat and tears into it. The Fourth of July parade was always a place to run into the locals you know. Please keep at least something alive for the local children that isn't just about tourism. Leslie O'Dell
After the past year, we need celebration because we are still alive. Trudy Bolt
Absolutely! Beth Brown
Where does it say a parade has to be so many miles and for how long? Give the locals and their children something to look forward to and jumpstart summer time fun! Let the parade happen. Tammie Savini
Yes. We need a parade. We need normalcy this summer as we start to transition back to something resembling normal life. Brenda Burney
Yes, many people enjoy it no matter how long or short. Patricia Hammond Frechette
Seavey needs to go. Doris Smith
Time to party. Charles Ramsdell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.