There were 88 responses to this week's Tele-Talk question: "Which would you prefer at East Conway/Eastman Road intersection: Roundabout or traffic light?" Responses were close to a 50/50 split with a few people saying they wanted neither option.
There's no doubt in my mind a roundabout at that intersection is one that will prevail over a traffic light. Far too many times people go right and red with total disregard for traffic coming. I think this is the safest most practical thing.This would be a blessing since two family members of mine died in that motorcycle accident at that intersection. This is something that was long overdue. Let's look at the roundabout as a way to save lives. Lou of Center Conway
A roundabout will not work. If a roundabout is put in, it will be removed within 10 years due to accidents and poor design. A traffic light is the only solution that will slow down and stop the traffic on Eastman Road. Otherwise, traffic coming out of East Conway Road will sit there for over an hour trying to get onto Eastman Road. Jim Low from Center Conway
There are several reasons why a roundabout is the preferred solution: (a) A roundabout keeps traffic moving smoothly, whereas a traffic light keeps half the cars stopped at all times. (b) It is better for the environment to keep cars moving instead of standing at red lights, saving gas and time. (c) But the most important reason is that cars approaching that intersection from the south often have their right turn signal on, due to the fact that the turn off of 113 north on 302 is too shallow to automatically switch off the turn signal. The false indicator may have been the cause of fatalities and a signal light will not fix the problem. Jim Salmon, Center Conway
A traffic light is a lot better than a damn roundabout. Steve from Conway
I enjoy driving through roundabouts, and I especially enjoy watching large tractor/trailer vehicles maneuvering through them, trying to keep the trailer from jumping the curb. But this is for naught because the cost of fueling a truck with Joeys (aka plugs biden) diesel prices will put 75 percent of them out of business. Keep voting for Democrats. Roundabout is prefered.
I would prefer a traffic light to a roundabout to the east. East Conway/Eastman Road. Leave the roundabouts in England. Thank you, I’m calling from Conway
I prefer a roundabout at the East Conway/Eastman Road intersection. Phil in North Conway
2.35 million for a traffic light seems a tad excessive. But that seems to be, to me, the only solution to that intersection, a light, not a roundabout.
We have seen a substantial increase in traffic all over the valley in recent years. If we absolutely must have traffic control at that intersection, please go for the roundabout. It will at least keep traffic moving, serve as a speed deterrent and eliminate the possibility of drivers running the light. Denis and Denise in Center Conway
I think that a traffic light is a much safer option for the East Conway/Eastman Road intersection. People are going too fast on 302, and I think it would be very dangerous and cause a lot of accidents.
I am for a roundabout over a traffic light. A roundabout would keep traffic moving. It would not affect East Conway Road drivers wanting to turn right and would benefit those wanting to turn left as once they got into the roundabout, they would have the right-of-way. It would slightly slow down those on Eastman Road, but so would a traffic light. Seems it should be bigger than those on the North-South Road. And for those saying people don’t know how to use a roundabout, it seems it’s time they learned. Karen Cummings in Fryeburg, Maine
Either option is not needed in my opinion. I go to Meeting House Hill Road to walk the dog twice a day and have no issue with getting on/off Route 302. I also go to town dump every weekend at various times, with no issues entering or leaving 302. Would rather see a light in front of Peach's ristorante, as traffic backs up there every time I go by, so tourists can cross while talking on cell phones. Kevin R.
The traffic light cost $2.35 million. Give me a call I can get you one for half price.
Either a roundabout or a traffic light would be OK with me, but hurry up already with something that would help this very bad situation, which has been in desperate need of a solution for years. And furthermore, in the interim, please restore the “turn off your right hand turn signal” sign that used to exist on Route 302 W just past the intersection with Route 113 before the bridge over the Saco and make it bigger. That is the real problem at this intersection, since traffic exiting from East Conway Road assumes the oncoming traffic from Maine is turning right when they’ve only forgotten that their turn signal is still on. Judy Kennedy of Whitehorse Press, formerly on East Conway Road for over 20 years
Roundabout.
This is Carl from Conway. I don't think we need either. You could throw a baseball from that corner to the police station. There's always plenty of them hanging around there taking up time. So, I think it's a bad thing. The town spends enough money without making people aware of it. So it's a big no.
I would like to have the roundabout. I go through there almost every day.I live in Center Conway and this is Joe.
I would definitely prefer a light at the East Conway/Eastman Road intersection.
I would prefer a roundabout. Living on East Conway Road, I think it's the only way to go.
No roundabout. Traffic lights are safer. What about the big delivery trucks coming in from Maine? Logging trucks garbage trucks. Just put up caution signs warning that a traffic signal is ahead. You cannot depend on drivers using common sense with the roundabout. Some speed up rather than let the one that has the right away continue. You sometimes take your life in your hands to maneuver the roundabout. Stop signs and signals are the best. Conway
Please put in a roundabout. No more lights for Conway, please This Ronnie from Conway
I'd like to see a traffic light again rather than the roundabout. F. Martin, Center Conway
I live on East Conway Road and have to deal with that intersection numerous times a day, and I would like to see a rotary. I think they work very well down the street over by Walmart. So that's my take on it.
I live on East Conway Road and travel it two or three times a day or more. I definitely would like to have a light.
I would prefer a roundabout rather than a traffic light. Roundabouts are easy, and traffic lights bind you up in the summer.
Definitely a traffic light, but I don't understand why that's $2.35 million. That's an absurd amount of money for roads that already exist. Why so much money? That's ridiculous.
A roundabout will be much safer and the traffic flow will be better than our traffic light. This is Crawford Butler from Conway Thank you
This is Joe from Center Conway. I would prefer a light, which would keep traffic moving. A roundabout is some kind of a joke. It will do nothing but cause a large bottleneck.I can't see how traffic could keep moving.
A roundabout at the junction of the East Conway Road and Eastman Road makes logical and safe sense. I have seen vehicles speeding along past the police station, that would disappear altogether. You have to slow down for a roundabout that makes it safer. It also makes the traffic flow easier. Drivers who don't like them, who are new to them just need to slow down and see how useful they are. If they want to see them in action, watch the two roundabouts near Walmart. This is Bill in North Conway
My name is Steve Snow. I live on East Conway Road, and I prefer to see traffic lights because there's a lot of truck traffic that goes on and off East Conway Road, It is easier to plow in the winter time and it costs less to put the lights in than it does the roundabout.
I'm a bit confused. Traffic lights cost $2.35 million? Something seems off with that. Does the light run its own fusion power generator powering the lights for eternity? Patrick Ramsay
Something where traffic in one direction jumps across the other direction. Kurt Erickson
Will the speed limit be adjusted further to the east so cars won’t get to the roundabout doing 50?
With the volume of traffic going through this roundabout, drivers from East Conway Road will still have to wait for a clearing in northbound traffic and then southbound to get out for a left turn, just like now. A light eliminates that potential for the same situation as present time. RavenJean Hill
Roundabouts work even during brownouts/power outages plus the lights and controls require electricity and maintenance, both costing money every year. Paul Gallant
Lights. Too much tractor trailer traffic. Roundabouts are not fun for huge vehicles. It is the heaviest traveled route to Maine. Darlene Trafford Leavitt
Roundabout. Keep the traffic flowing. Paul Johnson
Yes, a light would be perfect there. As long as it has similar timing to the one headed south by the Irving in Conway. Then we can have another spot to sit for 10 minutes and wait until it changes green for a whole 5 seconds. Great idea, I support it 110 percent. Kristen Lee
Town gets funding for a roundabout. With lights, the town has to pay the electric bill. The selectmen voted 4-0. I don't think people’s input is going to matter much. Carl Ivar Linde
Light. Too many big trucks coming through there for a roundabout. Amy Edmunds
Roundabout. The double Roundabout at Walmart only falters during peak Black Friday shopping. Other than that, they keep traffic moving .Dan Osetek
Light. You also have to take into account that there are wetlands nearby. And there are too many people who would still just go. Todd James
That’s exactly what we need. More traffic. Basil D. Goodwin
Roundabout for sure. Constant flow of traffic makes more sense than being backed up at a light. Has proven effective in North Conway. And they both cost around $2 million, so that doesn't really factor in. Sarah Noyes
Traffic lights would be safer. A roundabout) would be harder to maintain in the winter. Catherine Hayes
A roundabout. Keith Wright
Please do something now before other families have to suffer such a tragic loss. People drive way too fast by there. Pam Clarkson
Problem with lights is that too many people try to “beat” the light resulting in an accident which is what they are trying to avoid. Roundabouts cause people to go slower but keep moving. Stephanie Rogers
Traffic light and reduce the speed. Had someone on a motorcycle going at least 80, down east Conway Road this past Thursday. Ridiculous speeders. Mary Gassnola
So how is this going to work with all the heavy commercial vehicles going through that intersection? I wonder how long until it gets blocked by a semi on its side? Christopher Gale
What does it matter what the residents want when the state is the one who gets what they want. Tracy Leavitt
A light would slow traffic down on that road. Gloria Frost Powell
So once again the residents speak, and their wishes fall on deaf ears. Diane Schober Marquis
If they put in a roundabout, get rid of that stupid super/elevated (pitch) section in the curve. Put in an Eastbound thru lane outside of the roundabout.They work great down south. There's gonna be a lot of truck traffic coming off East Conway Road. Curt Kennett
Roundabout. Much simpler .Jim Somerville
As the sister of the woman, Cathy Oliveira, who passed away on her motorcycle along with her husband, David, I strongly suggest a traffic light at that intersection.I hate roundabouts. I think they cause confusion.I would feel a lot more comfortable with an actual light. I still cringe every time I have to drive by that horrible site. It is taking way too long to address this problem. Pam Clarkson.
There are studies on this. For the most part, roundabouts are better for safety and for traffic flow. You need more land to make one. They use no electricity. It appears that if there is enough land available the roundabout is a better choice. Victor Lazaron
A roundabout seems like overkill. A red light would be cheaper right? Vinnie Matturro
Roundabouts rock. They use them in Sedona, Ariz., to handle heavy traffic. While they still have delays, traffic moves, not just jammed at a light. At least you're moving Some people hate them but evidence suggests they are safer because no one just flies through like they do in an intersection. So you eliminate one of the most feared things in driving, which is someone driving through a red light and blindsiding you. Shep Kroner
A traffic light is the best and without a doubt the safest. I know, people run red lights, they do it all over town. I don't know about you, but when I'm first in line at a traffic light and it turns green, I hesitate to make sure opposing traffic has or is stopping. A rotary will cause more back up and frustration instead of a metered flow of traffic. Clear as day. Linda Burtwell-Sullivan
Yes, put a traffic light! We don’t need or want another roundabout. Cindy Mosher Mckowen
Does anyone ever question these insane price tags? Nicole Nordlund
Michigan left solves these issues. Keeps the flow of traffic safe. I think they adapted them down in Florida. David Thornton
Light. People don't know how to use roundabouts. Trudy Bolt
Good lord, why are traffic lights so expensive? If the roundabout is $2.85 million and the lights are $2.35 million. you might as well do the roundabout. Joe Roberts
Light. Too many people don’t “get” how roundabouts work. Lisa DuFault
Chris Fournier believes that roundabouts should be placed all over Conway. Brian Fournier
There is way too much truck traffic. Just a traffic light will do it. Not a dumb roundabout. Barbara Gifford
I guess if I had to choose, I would choose a roundabout. I take that route everyday to work. But honestly it’s not bad with traffic at all. Kristi Harris
A lot of people just don't understand how a roundabout works. Elizabeth Graves
Roundabouts are objectively much better for intersections like the one in question.
Compared to traffic lights, roundabouts typically provide: a 37 percent reduction in overall collisions; a 75 percent reduction in injury collisions; a 90 percent reduction in fatality collisions; a 40 percent reduction in pedestrian collisions. Plus they are also much more efficient, which means less time waiting than at a traffic light. And there is plenty of room there to make a roundabout with a wide apron, allowing plenty of room for big rigs to maneuver. Source: wsdot.wa.gov/.../traffic-safety-methods/roundabouts. Justin Gamache
Roundabout. Sara Beagen Moore
Light. Susan Fortier
Roundabout. Leslie O'Dell
2.35 million for a street light? Sounds like organized crime to me. Guy Putnam
How about people just have a little patience, slow down a little bit and just plain learn how to drive. Buddy Bullerwell
Light. Barbara Carpenter
Roundabout. Kimberly Clarke
Light. Bonnie Ainsworth
Roundabout. Jen Bella
Light. Coryann La Liberte
Light. Elizabeth Carleton
Traffic light, but $2.3 million? Why so much? Lindsey Maihos
To keep traffic moving, a roundabout is a no-brainer, unless of course you enjoy congestion. Steffan North
Lights. Darlene Bailey
Roundabout? What a joke. This isn't Massachusetts people. John Edmunds
For $2.85 million dollars, you could put a cop out there ($60,000 year salary) to direct traffic for almost 50 years. Brian Hebert
