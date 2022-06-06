There were 36 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question, “Which school should be closed: John H. Fuller or Pine Tree and why?” The majority of responses were that neither school should close.
Closing Pine Tree means at least 170 students would be moved to either of the other schools which pushes their enrollment over 300. With the sixth-grade classes in the middle school, how can there be enough room for the Pine Tree School students? Will there be an increase in support staff, special needs and services and an acceptable lunch schedule with that many students? Or to lower numbers in the other two schools, would the Pine Tree School community be split to achieve that? I trust that concept didn’t see the light of day. RavenJean Hill
Really? Let’s put our kids in yet another anxiety filled change. None of the three elementary schools should close. We are going to sacrifice our kids’ education, the future of this town and country because we want to cut the budget? No. I don’t accept this. If you really want to cut the budget, there are lots of other places to do so. Don’t mess with our kids’ education. I own a house in town, I have for eight years now and I pay my taxes, I have a son in Pine Tree Elementary, and the teachers and everybody there are amazing and they go above and beyond for our kids. Claudia Neira de Waterman
Keep all the schools. I don’t have children, and I am more than happy that my tax money goes into the school system for these kids. That is what community is about. Sarah Montgomery Kennett
If the enrollment is down and we have less children, why has the schools’ budget not reflected this? The millions upon millions that we keep wasting isn’t because of one building. Close one now and spend 10 times what you are saving to open a new one later. Jeff Currier
All three elementary schools should remain open. If anything, I think we should increase the school budget to give a better education to our kids. More resources for special needs, more extra curricular activities and well-paid teachers to provide the best for our kids. The better our public schools are, the better the community would be and the more enrollment per school. Lilian Espinoza Knapp
Why must it always be the kids and teachers who suffer? Nancy Russo
The line for Conway Elementary is already way too long that we have to double the line (which is annoying due to some people not understanding how to merge properly with patience). I could not imagine that line any bigger with more families from a closed school. This town cares way too much for the tourists rather than its own locals. Always driving families out. Raven Skye Walker
This is not a staff quality question, it’s an infrastructure question. John Fuller has a better location, better systems (water/sewer), more space to expand, direct access to Whitaker Woods and has more robust emergency support in the area (NCFD, Memorial hospital and alternate shelters). Caveat: I’m not advocating for closure of either school, just an opinion based on the question. Chris Perley
None of them, but definitely not Pine Tree. The teachers and staff at Pine Tree are like no others. They are an amazing group who make a huge difference in our children’s lives. I see a difference in my kid every day. They helped my son get rid of his IEP within the first year of going there. My daughter is the best version of herself in part because of those teachers. And I want that same experience for my youngest daughter. Leighane Lehman
I hate to see any of them close. We bought our house near Pine Tree just so our kids could go there. We have sacrificed opportunities to ensure they stay in the school they started in. Changing schools is detrimental to children. For many kids it’s a sense of security, the only thing they can count on, consistently. They’ve built relationships with teachers that should be lifelong. They are looking forward to following years with certain teachers. They are comfortable with the buildings, routines, and activities that take place. Jayne McDevitt
None of the elementary schools should be closed. Stop putting the almighty dollar before all else. These children deserve to keep their schools. Have they not been through enough over the past few years? Nobody wants their taxes to go up but if we are talking a mere $15 increase per month it seems to be a no brainer that all three should remain open. Althea Magnolia Leydic
I think we need way more info. Aubrey Fitch
Too many hotels and tourists. Not enough locals or workers. Of all the issues that need attention, this is the one being focused on? Jenn Kay Fields
John Fuller should be closed because the housing market doesn’t support year round residences and is trending downward in that regard. There will be no surge in their enrollment in coming years. Julianne Champagne
My children (and myself) love John Fuller and I wouldn’t be able to keep our lives manageable without its location. Candi Ansaldi
Pine Tree should be closed. Sarah Noyes
Definitely not Pine Tree. Nikki Walker Croft
We should not close any of the three Conway elementary schools. It’s just not worth it financially when you weigh all the factors. The cost savings are negligible. Patrick Ramsay
Pine Tree School would make the most sense as it’s a great location to convert to a senior housing community. It’s not on the public sewer but it has more kids so it’s a tough call. John Fuller would have more appeal to be sold to a developer of workforce housing since it’s in such a walkable location to so many businesses. Whatever they do I hope they look at more than just the money they can make off of selling the land. Local housing needs must be met. Kimberly Clarke
Neither one should be closed. You’re only saving $1.2 million a year once you close one and sell it off there will be a boom and guess what? We will have to pony up $30-40 million to build a new school. Just keep them all open and roll with it. If you do close one you will have over crowded classes and students will suffer, plus the added cost of fuel bussing the kids further away. Jason Leavitt
None of them. Kendra Lin
If you think about it with common sense, John Fuller would be the most out of the way building. Closing it would consolidate the district more than if you were to close Pine Tree, regardless of what that clown Marvel says. Chris Fournier
John Fuller, clearly. With all profit going to only the other two elementary schools and junior high only. The high school gets enough money, the junior high has enough space to take sixth grade in to lighten the load on the remaining two elementary schools but needs upgrades desperately. Katherine Doyle Mercauto
Bill Marvel and the rest of the board members, if you’re so hell bent on closing a school, why not just close the middle school down and put them all back in the high school. Jason Leavitt
There shouldn’t be any reason to close any of the schools. This is a growing community that is going to need all of the elementary schools to be open. I personally grew up in Center Conway and went to Pine Tree. Two of my children go to Pine Tree. The teachers there have been nothing but amazing to my children and helping them flourish. If you close one of the schools you are going to have a lot of angry/upset families. What about all of the children that are going to have anxiety over having to switch schools among all the other stresses that would come with it? Megan LaFontaine
There should be no reason to close a school if the town is growing in such a way that is sustainable. Will you be satisfied saving $150 a year to allow class sizes and teacher workload to increase? Will you feel good knowing that not all of the staff from closing a school will be hired elsewhere? Are you happy to remove a major source of employment and livelihood for numerous families? I’m sure this decision would have little to no effect on you and your life, but you can guarantee hundreds of people will be deeply affected by this change. I stand for and with John Fuller Elementary. Cameron Lambert
I don’t think any school should close or be sold. It’s ridiculous, honestly. Let’s double school enrollment in one building, enlarge classes, make longer transportation times and cause more anxiety for the children. For those of us living in North Conway, its a convenient location, small-knit community and accessibility makes it easier for us. I’m sure those in the Conway area, 15 minutes away, feel the same way about that location. Are we going to buy back another school in 10 years when the population calls for it? Samantha Jones
None. Laura Nevens Guptill
This entire discussion is designed to get you to allow them to raise the school budget. They will put it to a public vote, thus making themselves appear to have done everything they can to lower the school budget knowing that emotions will carry the day and once again the parents will save them from ever having to make the difficult decisions they were elected to make. The school board has no intention of closing a school and never did. Randy Shottenheim
Neither. Kendra Hart
School closure committee. Sickening. Judith V. Hoe ll
John Fuller is amazing. Amanda Mae
What a terrible idea this is. Rhea Idhunna
In the name of God, why can’t the town fathers see the only answer is based on economics. For God’s sake, determine which property will reap the most coin when sold and that’s your answer. God have mercy on those that cannot make such a simple decision.
Close all the schools. Them parents can home school their kiddies. This will save taxpayahs a ton of money. Since everybody is hiring, the ex-teachers will have no problem finding jobs.
Neither. Mark Hounsell, Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.