This week’s Tele-Talk question, “What’s your opinion of changing the sign ordinance?” received 15 responses.
Clearly, a sign regulation is necessary to prevent construction with unfettered limitations. However, adding broad inclusive language such as: “mural, painting and work of art” calls for interpretation and may violate provisions of the First Amendment.
Does loosening the standards mean every building can have a sign the entire length of the storefront?
Honestly, what difference is it gonna make? But I really have to chuckle at Steve Porter’s comments. Looser standards make the town look like Ossipee? Is this guy on drugs? Has he been through North Conway and what that town is turned into? It’s a s—hole.
To minimize litigation, grandfather all present signs as of March 10, 2023, and then pursue new rules and regulations for all future sign proposals.
Let’s make it easy for everyone and bring back billboards and put them up all around town. Heavy sarcasm.
Conway sign ordinance needs to be completely done away with. We don’t need it. Steve Webster, Conway
Conway is a beautiful and quaint New England town with beautiful views and scenery, full of wonderful people. Leavitt’s Bakery reached out to the high school with a great opportunity to educate the children to design and create artwork. The bakery didn’t dictate what the mural should be, the children were empowered to create art and exhibit their personal creativity. Unfortunately, a handful of people that are in position to potentially set a good example for every citizen of our community has decided they care more about these large, unattractive hotels that are going up on every corner. The hypocrisy by these people can only be described as mind-boggling. When you have leaders say “we want people looking at trees and the mountains, we don’t want distractions with all the flags and neon and a lot of stuff that is banned by our sign ordinance” we should take them at their word. However, the reality is that they see artwork designed and painted by local children as more of a distraction than huge hotels owned by national corporations going up on every corner. They got one thing right, these huge hotels will probably have large signs and many flags, hopefully no neon signs. We need to embrace local companies that want to collaborate with our schools to help better educate our students. Craig Winskowicz
Regarding the sign ordinance, I like the way it is. In fact, I think they should tighten it up. As a flatlander who moved up here probably 10 years ago, what you enjoy up here is the country look and more and more it becomes more commercialized. The city fathers and residents should take heed that this is what happens to a lot of towns. They become so commercialized by signs and signage and buildings and motels, it takes away the integrity of what brings people here. Let’s try to maintain everything as it is and make it a better place. We don’t need any more signage, and we don’t need murals. People know where things are. They always find it if they’re looking for it. Lou of Center Conway.
No, I do not think we should change the sign ordinance. If we do anything, it should strengthen it. Murals will lead to lawsuits that will be paid for by the taxpayers.
I think the students did a wonderful job and were very artistic on the sign; however, it does not meet the zoning ordinance. The teacher went to all this work with the students but didn’t do, “her homework.” If she had gone to the town first, this chaos would have been avoided. Now it’s costing us taxpayers dollars to have the town battle it out with a libertarian group from Virginia. I do believe that the ordinance should stay the same. It is a sign. It’s not a mural because it’s advertising the bakery. It has a commercial intent. The intent was to let people know that there were doughnuts and such available at the bakery. So what would happen if we OK’d anything like this and then if it was ugly? It happens to be very nice looking, but there’s no accounting for taste. So you have something big and huge. That’s not tastefully done? Do you have an Architectural Review Board like other people, but clearly the intent was to promote the content of the bakery. So I feel like they’re in the wrong and that the sign ordinance works. Make a mural ordinance as a separate thing and make it very strict and clear. North Conway citizen
I am totally opposed to changing the Conway sign ordinance. It is going to be very difficult to enforce. The wording is nebulous and unclear. There is a master plan process going on that is eventually going to address zoning ordinances and assign ordinances which should be looked at closely and not changed at the whim of a business that doesn’t like the way the signs are now.
I think the signmaker gets it. Vermont is light-years ahead of New Hampshire with signs. Shep Kroner
I’m with Ben. Earl W. Sires
Morons, get fiscally sound and cut your budget and spending. Drunk sailors at the pig trough. Robert Cooper
Since we have so many creative folks in the valley, let’s do away with all sign laws and allow a business to be as creative as they want, within the limits of good taste. Why do you focus on Ossipee as a reference for bad signage? We see nothing wrong with its signs. Please explain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.