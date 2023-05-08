There were 13 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question: “What issues do you suggest Seavey and the selectmen tackle first?”
Lack of affordable housing and hotel oversaturation all the way. The town can’t run if there is no one there to work in it.
I think what the selectmen should tackle first is get rid of Mary Seavey and the other idiots that don’t know how to run this town right. Steve in Conway
I’d like to say congratulations to Mary Seavey for winning the election as well as being chosen as the chairperson. One of my first requests would be, as the chairperson, to keep the integrity of North Conway, to what people enjoy coming to see. Far too much construction, far too much being built and too many older homes, which could be rehabbed, have been destroyed. The historical beauty of North Conway is slowly eroded, and we’re starting to look like Windham on the other end. Please do your job. Hopefully things get better for the community. Lou of Center Conway
Find ways to stop excessive spending and stop adding people to the payroll. As taxpayers, we are being driven from our homes because of high taxes.
Give all town employee$ a big pay rai$e. I suggest at lea$t $85,000.
Everything should be done. Start with the Christmas tree lighting. At Christmas, light up all the trees, put Christmas decorations everywhere — in front of Zeb’s, all the way down — for all the beautiful tourists that come into that town and spend a fortune.
The first thing that should be tackled is affordable housing. Not $1,100, not $1,500 a month, some real affordable houses. People making $12 to $14 an hour cannot afford this. When people have no place to live, your precious little tourist town is just going to be dried up because you’re not going to have any employees. If people can’t figure it out, then maybe you should step down and let someone that can. Julie from Conway
I think toilets are the major problem. If you drive down the main drag in North Conway, it’s not unusual to see between parked cars, little kids being assisted by their parents in going to the bathroom. I believe if you call and ask Kammi Harris for financial assistance to install some nice public toilets, she would be willing to come forward with whatever assistance she could provide or even ask the Biden crime family.
Quite honestly the STR fight is a losing battle that the town shouldn’t waste anymore time or money on. But, hey, this is shoot-now-and-then-probably-ask-no-questions-later Conway when it comes to spending and approving more money. State district and supreme courts across the country, from liberal to conservative, are striking down bans and ordinances regarding STRs. It is kind of hard to tell someone what they can and cannot do with their own property. And I’m sick of hearing how STRs are causing a housing shortage/crunch when the greater majority are nothing the average person could afford in the first place. Yeah, OK, the average working man looking for housing for their family of two to four is considering $500,000+ homes on Cranmore Shores or Hale’s Estates. Spare me. Nicholas Joseph Mercauto
Has anyone else noticed that the more the government says affordable housing, the more expensive and scarce housing becomes? Bob Volpe
Affordable housing needs to be the No. 1 concern. Rose Whitney
I think they should take the year off from coming up with more money grab schemes and focus on working with residents. Montgomery Dash
Easy, lack of housing. By that I mean affordable for our young adults, homeless people and families. Rents have been jacked up so high it’s ridiculous. Tammie Savini
