There were 16 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question: “What is your opinion of a bill that would ban driving with a pet on your lap?"
Definitely do not allow pets to be in the driver's lap. I say no pets in the front seat at all. That's what it should be. Drew Damon
I think driving with a pet in your lap, which I see all the time, is an obvious distraction to driving, and I'm surprised that a law about this hasn't come up sooner. I hope it passes. Peter from North Conway
I believe in calling a spade a spade and a dumb idea a dumb idea. That's all this question is here with this dumb idea with this legislation nonsense. If you have to carry your frou-frou dog everywhere with you and the frou-frou dog is going sit on your lap, and you wreck and somebody gets hurt, it's going to get ugly, because that's called distracted driving. We already have laws on that stuff. Now this is just more redundant garbage. So obviously these people don't have anything better to do with their time. So hopefully you can put this in there and maybe a few people will take that to heart because we don't need any more of this garbage. We need actual useful legislation going on.
I think it's about time that New Hampshire adopts the law that nobody should be driving with dogs in their laps. I don't think it's going to go far enough. I think the law should probably include all dogs should be secured somehow in the automobile. Too many people won't have them in their laps but they'll put them on the seat next to them and put their hand out to hold them in place. Make it that all dogs should be securely and properly adjusted into the car seats, and this will prevent many accidents in the future. I myself used to carry the dog on the lap, and I know too many times there were near misses. Secure the dog in the car. They do sell devices to the general public for their dogs. Lou in Center Conway
When my cat goes for a ride, she likes to sit on my left shoulder. Will this also be banned? And who is going to tell her if it is. Not me.
It's disappointing that a law might be required to keep animals out of the laps of any person when that person is operating a motor vehicle. Seems as if reasonable common sense should ensure that animals, whether it's a guinea pig or a Great Dane, are kept off the lap and securely out of the range of anyone when that person is driving. But if a law is necessary, let's have. It is just another law to try to protect us from ourselves.
I applaud this representative for introducing a common sense bill and I hope it becomes law.
Please, people, in the N.H. House, pay attention to the more concerning bills at hand. Don't you think this is getting a bit far from reality? I believe it was said, you witnessed one incident where the pet inhibited the driving of one person. That little girl on the scooter could have fallen off all by herself, who is to say? Why do these things have to be assumed? I for one think it is ridiculous to even waste time on this particular subject. Put it on the back burner, if you deem it necessary, why do we have to follow other states' leads, who is to say they are right? By the way, this sounds as foolish as the Conway, North Conway sign ordinance. Also, the parking meter issue in the valley. Leave people to what little contentment we have, we will wave as we pass by riding with the wind blowing in our hair. And keeping our eyes on the road. Carol, Madison
Humane legislation regarding the care of and empathy for "man's best friend" might be whether "sled" dog races and exploitation, known to be cruel, especially during many off months when dogs are tied or worse, euthanized, as depicted in the film, “Sled Dogs,” should end. Or perhaps if breeding dogs should be illegal since, according to data collected, (spots.com/animal-euthanasia-statistics) between 4,000 and 10,000 shelter animals are euthanized daily in the United States alone. Dogs should be home during extreme temperatures but caregivers can decide on taking their friends out for the occasional road trip. Laura Slitt
It’s definitely high time for such a bill to be enacted. We’re seeing this problem manifest itself on an ever-increasing basis, almost daily. People driving with dogs not only in their laps, but usually crawling all over them as they’re trying to drive. Please pass this piece of legislation ASAP, so people’s lives may be saved from these distracted drivers. Denis in Center Conway
That bill will go nowhere. I believe part of the reason pedestrians are being mowed down is because drivers are “blinded” from the glare of those newer obnoxiously bright headlamps from oncoming vehicles. Zero IQ people ride bicycles without lights or reflectors at night. Yes, even this time of year. They are just asking to be killed. Moronic idiotic schmucks text while driving. Let’s do something about those things and leave the dogs alone. This is Dave in North Conway
I don’t understand how this is even debatable. I thought that was just a common sense thing you wouldn’t do while driving. Not to mention putting the animal and yourself in danger from the air bag. Borderline animal abuse if you do that. Cameron Lambert
If you drive with a pet on your lap, you are an idiot. Merle Cole Jr.
Doesn’t “driving while distracted” cover it? Julianne Lepkowicz
Reckless driving, but up here it's probably a DUI. Driving under the influence of fur babies.
It's about time. Maura Annette Chappelle
