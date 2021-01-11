This week's Tele-Talk question, "What do you think Trump will do in his final weeks in office?" received 52 responses, with not much consensus.
I hope that President Donald Trump will just relax. He did a great job the past four years. And it's a sad story, how Joe's gonna fix everything. He’s going to be our president. It's disgusting what happened, and I'm so upset about it. Denise from Conway.
He will play golf as he has done for “at least 800 rounds, 285 visits to golf clubs, making him the golfer in chief' according to Forbes. He has cost us, the U.S. for his golfing outings, $142 million so far. So what's a few more thousands. Oh shucks, he can't tweet about his handicap.
Don boy has obviously lost his mind. Maybe Melania, Ivanka or Don Jr. can convince him to check himself into the psychiatric ward at Bethesda Hospital. He is very sick. This is Dave in North Conway.
This is Rocky Thompson, North Conway. Trump will sit around the last few weeks of his tenure if they don't impeach him, which they ought to. And just piss and moan, in plain words Or just be the continued jerk he's been the last four years. That's my honest opinion. I think a lot of people agree with me.
In my view, Trump will endeavor to make himself look to be a victim—even a martyr. He still has millions of supporters though not as many as before the riots. The Democrats should not be lured into this by going for an impeachment or a forced resignation. The best strategic political move on their part would be to CENSURE him and let him go off into the sunset with both an impeachment and a censure on his foul legacy. You don’t kill a red squirrel with a cannon.
The man is 75 years old this year, and he doesn't have that much time left. So I would love to see him pay for some of the stuff that he has done to people through his whole life. He has no regrets about anything, he doesn't care about anyone. He should pay some time in jail at least to show that other people cannot do this and get away with it. This is Dee in Center Conway.
I don't know what Trump will be doing, but I do know what the Democratic Party, mainstream media, big tech and others will be doing: trying to complete a four-year crusade to remove a sitting U.S. President. Although Trump has many character flaws, he did follow through on the promises he made, which given the daily hour-by-hour negative press and hate that was thrown at him, was quite a feat. For years the Democratic party wanted to have a one-party rule with their government controlling your lives and have now almost succeeded. With social media and big tech carrying only one viewpoint and dropping all conservative views, they have created a very dangerous scenario which can only be doomed to failure. They have forced us to accept a sad, old and unqualified president who in my opinion will be replaced within his first year in office. I believe that the millions of voters that supported Biden will eventually wake up when he and his party try to take over all aspects of their lives. They will finally believe the words of President Ronald Reagan, “Government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem,” and from President John F. Kennedy, “Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country.” From an Octogenarian who has seen this before.
I think Trump will sit and ponder “How I screwed this up when it appeared to be a shoo in and wonder what is my place in a politician's Hall of Shame.” Stephen from Florida.
Create more chaos. Mike
The only way Trump will go down as a good president in history is if he buys out Attitash and Wildcat because Vail is an epic fail. The Cat is not where it's at. This is the Powder Slasher.
Trump will continue to skulk around the White House pouting, giving not one damn about all the Americans dying due to his lies about mask wearing and social distancing. Surprise, surprise, Operation Warp Speed has not come anywhere near fulfilling Trump's promises, so he's probably pouting about that too, as he loved tooting his horn about the promises he made about it. He will try to stir up another insurrection on Inauguration Day, but other than that he'll just wallow in self-pity, as it's still all about him. He may try to pardon himself, a truly ridiculous idea, and he will certainly try to pardon the rest of his crime family. Although there is a scenario that would allow him to launch a nuclear attack by himself, I don't believe anyone would follow his orders at this point. Still, Jan. 20 can't come fast enough, as we put this blight behind us and look toward regaining stature and respect around the globe that has been lost because of Trump and the Republicans who sold their soul to him. Michael Kerins, North Conway
The president will be bugging the White House with micro cameras and mini listening devices. This will allow him to see and listen to everything when the Biden crime family moves in. Also folks, starting on Jan. 20, you will notice a new optimism in news reporting. After four years of the glass being half empty, it will now be half full even though the events are the same.
I think Trump is going to file a class action lawsuit against the social media company and the main media outlets and sue them for the entire cost of his campaign for interfering in the election. I also think he's going to refer for criminal prosecution, the CEOs of the social media companies for antitrust violations.
I hope he sits at his desk, in his chair and puts his feet up on his desk just to piss off Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer for the last 11 days.
I think Rump will cry and then try to hide so he doesn't get arrested. We need to stay away from any Trump supporter’s business. Trump needs to be in jail. That's where he belongs. So do his supporters.
This is Beth calling from Tamworth. President Trump will work tirelessly every day from early in the morning until late at night. He will have many meetings. He will make many phone calls, and he will finally write a perfect letter of resignation.
I think Trump will continue to brainwash his bleach-drinking members to believe his lies. And they should take down their racist flags and signs now to help save our country. This is Ron Perry.
I don't expect a whole lot to happen this last few days in office now. I mean, he's only been able to do about half of what he was promised that he would do because he's been thwarted in every direction anytime he tried to do anything useful for our nation. And for that he got punished for it. And he's thrown off of Twitter and our First Amendment is being trashed across the nation. So the truth is, we are now China. Very good. Give yourselves a pat on the back.
I think he should resign his office. As the President, Trump has been a disappointment to all those who supported and voted for him. I truly believe he went off the deep edge and had a mental breakdown. That being said, it would be in the best interest of the country, his own legacy, what is left of it, and his family to turn around, resign from office and be hopeful and prayerful that president-elect after that, which would be Pence, he could turn around and hope they do get a pardon. He's been a disgrace not just to the country, but even his own family. Lou of Center Conway
Did any one of you give your stimulus checks back or give them to charity? President Trump got those through to you. Biden will take the credit. The Democrats should be damn proud of themselves for the five years plus they work to get a president in such a state that it came to this. People make their own choices. The protesters did this chaos when they decided to go this route. They have only themselves and the Democrats to blame. RW, Conway
Hopefully nothing. There's no need to add any more fuel to the fire.
I think Trump will do nothing. He's gonna continue to say that the election was rigged, but I hope that he's removed and led out of the White House in cuffs. Steve in Conway.
Only one thing: He’s worried about Melania leaving him.
This is DP from Lovell, Maine. It's not what he's gonna do in his final two weeks. It's what he's going to do afterwards. Now, he already scuttled a ship with all the souls on board, 74 million, but he wasn't on board when he scuttled it. So he is a man without a country. I'm sorry that I voted for him. It's not a good deal. It's not a good deal. As a veteran, I'm very ashamed of what I've seen, and I repent.
What will he do so many things we wish he will do, but sadly, he will probably continue to find ways to blame everyone else for the consequences of his own behavior. My husband says he's going to start appearing in public wearing a mask that way no one will ever recognize him.
Maybe watch a little football.
He should take Pelosi out of office and along with her Democratic cohorts. The dems flacked away at him for five years and they finally got him to break. Biden and Kamala better watch out.
Yea, you have to call them like you see them. He has the country literally walled off from the rest of the world and sounds as if our adversaries plan on destroying the country from both outside and within. I mean really stop with all the Russian propaganda. It is getting obvious. With any luck, Trump will be on his best presidential behavior from now on and that will rub off on folks. David Robinson
I hope he suffers a rage induced myocardial infarction, Elvis-style, when he sees the Secret Service coming to arrest him for sedition and traitorous acts. Abram Keitovich
I think we look to history in the Medium article by Anthony Bergen: “‘What have I Done?’: The Final Hours of Richard Nixon’s Presidency:” ''For weeks, the day-to-day operations of the White House — and, really, the Presidency itself — were handled by General Alexander Haig, a four-star Army general and the White House Chief of Staff. Haig was a longtime holdout in the futile attempt to save Nixon’s Presidency, but the damning evidence that was revealed almost daily in the final weeks of Nixon’s administration left Haig no choice but to attempt to orchestrate a somewhat dignified exit for Nixon and smooth transition for Ford...'' Mike Corthell
"With just 11 days left in his term, there is much speculation as to what he’ll do next." And you've just illustrated perfectly why the majority of Americans despise the media. Anyway, thanks for keepin' the pot stirred up. I'm off to find something worthy to read. Tim Canwell
Press the nuclear button and take us all with him. Sandi Poor
Um...play golf? No...wait, let me guess again. Rob Rice
I can't wait for the doom and gloom to start Jan 20 when we get our first female president. So she can undo all the great things the orange man did. Bill Belida
I hope he plays golf at Mar-A-Lago and just fades away. Jim Nixon
He hopefully will be quiet. I doubt he is done trying to divide and conquer. Faith Lefler
Golf. Linda J. Burns
I heard he’s getting a lobster roll at the Lobster Trap. Ras Yello
Well, they just suspended his Twitter account, so he must be losing what's left of his mind. Nancy Russo
Shouldn't we be more concerned about the next four years? Rick Wales
Hope he just plays golf but a cornered and wounded animal can do violence unknown even to the animal. And with all his cohorts jumping ship this makes him more dangerous because there will be no one left to calm him down. Walter Davis
Nothing Trump will do will be positive. Charlene Locke
Martial law. Anthony DeFelice
Hard to say what a deranged person will do. Cathy Kelleher-Brewer
My guess is, get another peace deal in the Middle East. Aaron Johnson
Declassify, declassify, declassify. Paul Johnson
How about asking what Biden will do in his first week of office instead? Sarah Marvel
This country is not going in the right direction. I do send my prayers to the ones who have lost their lives during this time. Sending prayers. Kristi Harris
Don’t worry Mount Washington Valley residents: You will soon get your wish of a desegregated mountain. Democrats through HUD plan to integrate the suburbs with high-rise apartments. Watch the wonders of diversity come to your neighborhoods. And soon. Bill Grossi
Deranged? Don’t think so. But I hope he does nothing. Let the dems spend like drinking sailors if you think dems have your interest at heart you are delusional. Mike Lilly
Maybe incite some more riots, get some more cops killed ... then say “Blue Lives Matter” in the party of “law and order.” Rich Collins
