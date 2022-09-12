There were 96 responses to this week's Tele-Talk question: "What do you think of the new flashing yellow traffic lights in North Conway?"

This area is amazing. Continue to do things that make no sense and are dangerous. It was never built for the traffic we have. Two-lane roads trying to pack thousands of people in. Nothing but greed. This New England town has been completely destroyed. Too late to do anything about it. Susan Baker

