There were 96 responses to this week's Tele-Talk question: "What do you think of the new flashing yellow traffic lights in North Conway?"
This area is amazing. Continue to do things that make no sense and are dangerous. It was never built for the traffic we have. Two-lane roads trying to pack thousands of people in. Nothing but greed. This New England town has been completely destroyed. Too late to do anything about it. Susan Baker
It's a great idea because if nobody's coming in the opposite direction and you can turn, all the better, there's no waiting. It keeps traffic moving good. It's a safety factor that's been talked about before, so that people don't have time to do their texting when they stop, so it's a win for everybody.
I think the flashing yellow lights in North Conway on Route 302 are OK. You just have to be careful turning into traffic. Where they really need to focus their efforts is at the lights in Conway in the four-way intersection by the library, especially the pedestrian crossing signs there. The people that work in that area have to cross the street and they only get a few seconds to step out onto the road before all the lights turn green. It puts them in jeopardy and you can see that they have to hurry across the street in order to beat traffic and sometimes people driving aren't paying attention. I'm surprised that there hasn't been more of an issue with that.
Considered by my peers to be a stupid person, I do not need to be required to decide whether to make that turn or not based on traffic conditions. I do not like yellow or amber lights and prefer the old red green lights to tell me what to do.
I think it is terrible. I don't know whose crazy idea that was but it is surely a poor one. I am just waiting for an accident to happen.
I think the yellow blinking lights are wonderful. Finally somebody with some common sense, got something accomplished.
Bettah to have flashing yellow lights than flashers. This is Dave in North Conway.
I think at this time of the year it's conducive to keeping the traffic flowing at a better pace. Thi is Lou in Center Conway, all for that flashing light and upgrade these painted lines while you're at it.
It's very dangerous. I'm not a fan.
I think it's one of the dumbest ideas the state’s ever done but the question really is, why are they doing it for a store, an ordinary store?
For the love of God, we prefer the yellow lights for we can quickly make a turn at our choice and not wait for a judgmental green light to allow the turn.This is a free country now (not Plugs Biden's communist world) so we are free to turn when possible and at will. It's all malarkey.
Accident waiting to happen. When I leave work at Home Depot and head to Conway, I have almost witnessed too-many-to-count would-be accidents until one of them smartened up and slammed on the brakes. Cindy Lourie Avignone
I hate them. The traffic flow is too heavy to support this type of light. Regular stop lights are needed. Laurie Crouse
I love it, especially when there isn’t much traffic. Pay attention. Darlene Trafford Leavitt
Stop worrying about keeping traffic rolling and worry more about the safety of those on the road. Mike Lemons
Terrible idea. I have had a few near misses and every time I have the green light. Or people freeze half way through the intersection and then it messes up the flow. Joseph Dickinson
They are horrible especially at the Walgreens and Shaw’s four-way. Seen way to many close calls please put them back to red and green. It’s an accident waiting to happen and I don’t want to be one of them. What were they thinking? Bad idea. Judith Mcgowan
I like the lights, the choice of turning if nothing is coming is great. Although they may be dangerous if people are impatient. I saw someone go, when they should have waited and the oncoming traffic on Route 16 by Burger King had to brake. Jayne McDevitt
Asinine idea. Throw a blinking light in with people looking at their phones, good luck. Jeff Anderson
And I think we STILL need a stoplight at the intersection by the police station.
9 p.m. to 8 a.m. wouldn't be bad. During the day, it's just scary to watch. Shannon Guptill
This was not thought out properly. Please put the lights back the way they were intended to be. I am fearful now at these intersections. Vicki Johnson MacDougall
Almost got hit today at one, a car turning right thought they had the right of way over me going straight. Lisa Menard
Brilliant. So efficient. Makes you pay attention and saves a lot of time. Joy Tarbell
When it's light traffic they aren't so bad but, on busy weekends, it's a horror show. I avoid them as much as possible to be honest. Nikki Walker Croft
I've seen some close calls already. People don't understand how to use them correctly or they just don't care. Sherry Parker
It’s a good idea IF people obey the rules and the speed limits but they don’t. So no, I think it’s not going to work without consequences. Jo Ann McQueeney
For the majority of drivers, it's a great idea but, as always, the bottom dwellers on the bell curve will be a problem. I would have them blinking yellow during times of low traffic and put them back on a normal cycle from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eric Wesley Jackson
Horrible idea. Whoever thought of this idea, better stick to pushing paper. It's just a matter of time before someone else gets hurt. I think we've seen enough of that lately. Tom Downey
What happens when there are bumper-to-bumper cars up during the height of tourist season and you have to wait for someone nice enough to let you through. I do not see it being a good thing then. Cindy Cawthron
It's a yield sign. I don't see how it's complicated for people to figure out. I think the lights are great. Sarah Noyes
Not a fan of the flashing turn. It’s too confusing for too many people. It would be great if the DOT would put real turn signals from the north onto Pine Street in North Conway and from the south at Circle K in Glen. Lisa Saunders DuFault
I’ve witnessed on my commute to work in the morning so many people using it irresponsibly and trying to beat the other cars going straight, I was nearly wiped out. If people could use it appropriately I would adore it. Susy Wilmot
I almost watched two people from Massachusetts collide today right in front of me. Maybe a sign to tell them that the other lanes have a green and to yield would be helpful since they don't know how to use double lanes, blinkers and now this. Shannon Marie Forand
I love it personally but it is gonna cause more accidents some people are to stupid to use them properly. Jason Leavitt
People just don't know how to drive. They do not know the rules of the road, they are on their phones, they don't care. Plain and simple. Pat Quinn
I think they'd be great if they were on at only certain times of the day. Other than that, they seem more dangerous than helpful. Joe Thibodeau
I was turning left by Burger King going onto Eastman Road, I had the blinking yellow, there was a car coming down the hill at the same time, I went further out straight and yielded to the vehicle that was oncoming, and I still got a dirty look, even though I did what I was supposed to do. Russ Witt
I’ve only been back in town for a week and I’ve already seen two very near misses. Traffic circle is enough of a change to compensate for the new store. Jacqueline Porter
It's dumb. Use it right, if it's going to be there. Michelle Mickle Schwartz
I like them. It keeps traffic from backing up. Wyatt Coughlan Jr.
I nearly drove over a Massachusetts Toyota making a left turn with a 30 ton truck. It was their lucky day. Dave Swift
I think it’s not a good idea, I’ve witnessed way too many almost accidents. People can barely use roundabouts right let alone use a yield left turn that they just assume it’s a green light. They should’ve used the money it took for these and put light up signs for crosswalks so pedestrians stop getting run over and almost hit (like Portland and Portsmouth). Kasi Murphy
I'm not a fan unless they instruct drivers to wait to pull up. We've had one for a while in West Ossipee. Problems occur because cars pull up to take a left on Sunday when South-bound traffic is heavy. Everyone South-bound is trying to "beat the light" as the light turns red. Then the drivers turning left from Route 25 to head north on Route 16 get the green first but there's two-three cars stacked up in their way still trying to take that left. Kathy Cloran Bunker
I think it’s a lousy idea, I have seen many people using them incorrectly especially in front of the high school. I think with all sorts of new drivers coming out of there on a daily basis we will see a few accidents. Really not the smartest idea. Megan DeRosa Croce
I think they are going to cause many accidents. The light by L.L. Bean is simply dangerous and although the one by Walmart makes sense and you can see a good stretch, it still is a crazy idea. Samantha Jones
As a resident of North Conway, it is very dangerous. If it was flashing yellow and alternated with green every couple of cycles, maybe. Because then if there was a steady flow of traffic people have to play chicken with oncoming traffic. Brenda Burney
I’m grateful for it. Finally some common sense must prevail. Katherine Doyle Mercauto
I think there should be all flashing yellow. Joe Stacey Sr.
There will be a horrific accident one of these days with loss of life and or severe injuries and then just maybe the lights will be the cycle appropriate for the location. Foliage season, Route 16 traffic at the 302/16 light by Burger King with a flashing yellow left light. RavenJean Hill
This area is already over congested and overpopulated for its infrastructure. There's a never ending barrage of moron tourists who can't understand rotaries, the center turning lanes, common courtesy on the road, nor the use of turn signals. Does anyone really think changing some lights to flashing yellow is going to make anyone more safe? North-South Road was the locals route to circumvent the chaos of 16, but now that will also be choked with people who want to shop at the area's now fourth grocery store (Hannaford, Shaws, Walmart and now Market Basket). The whole thing sucks. If I wanted to live in Massachusetts, I'd have moved there, but now we've got "little Boston" right here. Good luck on the roads folks, we're all gonna need it. Jesse Fenn
The most stupid thing ever. I don’t understand the thought process behind this. It’s going to cause accidents. It makes no sense. Jennifer M. Blake
I think they are great. Beats sitting at the light waiting to turn when there is no one coming in the opposite direction. Of course, you need to use common sense and courtesy and not be stupid or dangerous. You take your life in your hands more when you go through the roundabouts on North-South. Maybe refresher courses are a good idea. Laura Deschambeault
People are used to a certain pattern for lights. When this change started, I witnessed many close calls. Now on my bike ,I avoid Conway and other crowded New Hampshire towns. Mike Lemons
I think that people have no idea what to do with them. I sat at the light at Walmart for a whole cycle through each light change because as soon as it started flashing the person in front of me stopped and would not go. It was literally flashing yellow for over a minute before the red came out. Carolyn Letellier
Wicked bad idea. Thus far, nobody knows what to do. Most think the lights are malfunctioning and just sit there. Imagine come winter when someone decides to go for it gets no traction and the car coming down the hill with the right away cannot stop. There are more than enough road rage incidents afoot, why create more? Althea Magnolia Leydic
I really like them as long as people use them responsibly. It keeps you from having to wait even when no one is coming. They work where the traffic is sporadic but not so much if there's a lot of traffic. Scott Merrithew
This question should have been asked before installing them. Nancy Styffe
I think it's great, especially early in the morning with no traffic. Later in the day, you need to be more careful but it still works for me. Rick Breton
Unfortunately, too many drivers do not know what to do at a flashing light while others think a flashing yellow is the same as a solid green, and will not bother to slow down or yield to other traffic. Is this a permanent solution to an expected increase in traffic flow due to Market Basket? John Trombert
I fully admit I haven't been to/through North Conway since these have been put up (I go up there about once a month), but based on the descriptions of where these have been put, this sounds like a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad idea most times of the year. Blinking yellows are not really well-suited for places where you need to cross two lanes of oncoming traffic to make your left turn, are they? And it sounds like that is the case in all of the places they've put one. Joseph Banks
About time. Unless of course, you are driving challenged. Peter Pelletier
The intersection at L.L. Bean is not a good place to have that. Ivy Lienhard Lucas
Bad idea but the auto body shops are going to love them. Too many drivers ignore yellow lights. David Weaver
Traffic lights don't cause accidents. Inattentive preoccupied drivers in a hurry do. Take your time everyone. Jeffrey Shutak
As long as there is a period of green for those left turns before changing to flashing yellow I approve. Otherwise, no. Mary Giglio
I think it’s great. No more waiting to turn. Kristi Harris
Do not like. I saw many near misses and almost saw a bicyclist get hit because the person turning didn't see him. Joann Daly
They confuse me. I see the ones in Ossipee corner 17 and 25. Too bad if it’s a Sunday afternoon. Susan Winters
Maybe we should form a committee. Curtis Hodgdon
Not great. Not a fan. Jessica Corson Barrett
I don't like it. Too dangerous. Michelle Parsons Merrill
Usually it's accompanied by a sign on top "left turn yield on yellow." Heather Costa
Way better than having to sit at a light when no one is even coming. Sucks people can’t use it properly but that’s with any traffic situation. Most tourists can’t drive to begin with. I think next should be an instruction guide on what a turning lane is for those who refuse to use it. Caydran Emery
Accident waiting to happen. Ellie Jodoin
Experiment or final? Curt Kennett
Dumbest idea People are going to get hit crossing the roads, especially by Staples. Put the lights back to the way they were. Lionel Tetreault
I can't even count how many times I've been forced to sit at the yellow lights because people don't know they can turn. They're a pain. Heather Pandora
Just something new to get used to. Once your conscious of the new changes, it will make better sense. Charles Ramsdell
Well, I almost T-boned a lady with her child in the back yesterday because she pushed the timing. Just like everything else in society, what should be fine won't work because of a few idiots. Jeff Moon
The worst drivers in New England come here every weekend, anyone who watches them struggle through the traffic circles on North-South Road knows allowing them to turn at their own discretion is an absolutely terrible idea. Jay Beaudoin
I think they're great and should improve traffic flow. Of course, there will always be bad drivers, but some people drive through stop signs and red lights also, but that doesn't mean they don't work for the majority of drivers. Josephine Howland
They need a one-way street back to Massachusetts. Donald Ferren
There's nothing wrong with the lights, per se, some of the drivers though … Tom Holmes
Great. Doris Smith
It's great, let's get some more people killed in that area. They can't even stay in their lane, now they can legally cut each other off. Nice job. Brandon McHenry
Going to cause more accidents than we already have. Erin Marie Magee
Accident waiting to happen. Sheryl Daniel
Dumb idea. Better replace the lights with more roundabouts. Scott R. Barbour Jr.
It's not that bad, just drive like you know how to. No worse than texting or talking on the phone. Philip Young
You know whats stupid, the blinking lights are stupid. Kristin Sidoti
Like how Meredith uses the flashing yellow lights or even shuts off their lights during the off-season or midweek, I think it’s alright for midweek or less busier times of the year, but vacation weeks and August, they should be regular lights. Timothy Finn Bailey
It's dangerous as hell. Motorcycle awareness valley. Someone is gonna get hurt bad or worse. Mike Lemons
Accidents waiting to happen. Coryann La Liberte
Confusing to many. Not a good idea. Lana Roussel Williams
So far I like it. Josh Robichaud
