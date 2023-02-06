There were 11 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question: “What do you think of Albany pulling out of Conway El and sending its students to Madison?"
No decision has been made by Albany to pull its K-6 students out of Conway El and send them to Madison. To state otherwise is inflammatory and misleading. The current tuition contract between Albany and Conway ends in 2026. That agreement requires a three-year notice to terminate. Conway stopped discussing a new tuition agreement with Albany a year ago. As reported, efforts by Albany to sit back down with Conway have gone unanswered. The Albany School Options Committee had no choice but to recommend Madison to the school board because it was the only option they had by the January 2023 deadline.The issue before the Albany School Board is whether to invoke its option to give Conway “notice of termination” of the current K-6 agreement. That's it. Any decision about what school Albany K-6 students will attend in 2026 won't be made for 2-3 years. During that time, any school district, including Conway, is welcome to discuss a new tuition contract with Albany. As important as test scores and tuition costs are, there are many factors which simply cannot be portrayed on a spreadsheet. But the quality of education for Albany's students should always be the first priority. They deserve no less. Tim Sorgi, Albany School Board chair
Hats off to Albany and their intention to pull out of the Conway Elementary and go to Madison. For over two years, their ASOC committee has done due diligence considering alternatives to the Conway School system. I was fortunate to attend many of their meetings and was very impressed how their selectmen and school board members worked together reviewing the Conway tuition contracts as well as other school options. As far as the Conway tuition contracts are concerned, they are horrible. As far as the Conway School System having less than 30 percent student proficiency rates, they get an "F." When I was a student, we had to be 50% proficient or get held back a grade. This was a huge motivator to study hard to keep up with our friends. Maybe Conway should consider this to solve their academic "F" not to mention their school cost "F." Conway is flunking. John Hartman, Eaton
Mike DeGregorio's remark, as noted in the newspaper, is correct as far as it goes. But, it is more than just improving test scores. It’s about improving the entire package. The question before the Albany School Options Committee is: Does our current school contract with Conway deliver what it promised; a superior school-system providing a high-quality education, and the economy of size. In my view, they have failed in both. Costs are high, and, on average, achievement is low. We have no contractual participation in decisions the Conway School Board makes, and we have, what I believe to be, an unfair funding formula in paying for those decisions. The options committee thinks we can do better elsewhere, and so do I. Kudos to the members of the Albany School Board and especially its Options Committee for that conclusion. A "take it or leave it” attitude expressed by a Conway board member serves no purpose except for Albany to find more accommodating public school alternatives not only for our taxpayers, but, more important, for our students. Stan Solomon, Albany
Madison should pull outta Conway El and send students to Albany. Either that or close the schools to save taxpayers money. Parents can home school the kiddies. Don’t like it? Too bad. Move back to Massachusetts.
We in Conway have to do a better job of educating our kids and controlling facilities i.e. shut down a school. I can't blame Albany for leaving, I'm sure other towns will do so also. A very sad day. They have to get the wrap together. There's 176 kids that go to charter schools. That's one school in Conway right there.
The articulate Vice President Kammy Harris, once said that the outside architecture of a building sets the tone for what's inside. Based on that astute observation, the Madison schools are more comforting to the average student. Therefore, it's a good move.
In the late ’70s, the kids from Stark Road going to Conway Elementary were sent to John Fuller. I believe at the time the excuse was sending Albany kids to John Fuller would make their bus ride too long. Despite the protests of the parents of the Stark Road students, they got sent to John Fuller just the same. These kids actually lived in Conway and their parents paid taxes in Conway, a fact that was totally disregarded. Albany at least gets a choice. Rebecca Bryant DeWitt
Parents have had enough. The test scores speak volumes. Fred Jones
Poor Conway El. When I was in sixth grade, we moved to Albany from Madison and I attended Conway El. They had to make me and another former Madison student (both of us were mediocre in Madison) do our own math and reading classes. I don’t think it was the dedicated teachers but rather student to teacher ratio and other socio-economic factors. I bet hunger is still an issue for many kids there. Jesse Mixer
Don’t make them take tests. It will make them uncomfortable. Rob Garwin
“Have at it” instead of “what can we do better for our children?” Shannan Budde
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.