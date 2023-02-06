There were 11 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question: “What do you think of Albany pulling out of Conway El and sending its students to Madison?"

No decision has been made by Albany to pull its K-6 students out of Conway El and send them to Madison. To state otherwise is inflammatory and misleading. The current tuition contract between Albany and Conway ends in 2026. That agreement requires a three-year notice to terminate. Conway stopped discussing a new tuition agreement with Albany a year ago. As reported, efforts by Albany to sit back down with Conway have gone unanswered. The Albany School Options Committee had no choice but to recommend Madison to the school board because it was the only option they had by the January 2023 deadline.The issue before the Albany School Board is whether to invoke its option to give Conway “notice of termination” of the current K-6 agreement. That's it. Any decision about what school Albany K-6 students will attend in 2026 won't be made for 2-3 years. During that time, any school district, including Conway, is welcome to discuss a new tuition contract with Albany. As important as test scores and tuition costs are, there are many factors which simply cannot be portrayed on a spreadsheet. But the quality of education for Albany's students should always be the first priority. They deserve no less. Tim Sorgi, Albany School Board chair

