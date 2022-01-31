There were 10 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question: “What do you think is the top local story of the year?”
COVID-19. Specifically the idiots, morons, imbeciles, nincompoops, nitwits, numbskulls, dolts and schmucks who refuse to get vaccinated.
The shocking audacity of Steve Steiner to advise kids or anyone else to flip off anyone who tells them to wear a mask. And then to act like this never happened. Apparently this “head” of a local GOP group and alternate member of the planning board (God Save us) doesn’t realize that we are in a pandemic where people are dying right here in Conway. Now, in part through his moronic actions, the kids at Kennett seem to be following through on his advice and acts of vandalism are on the rise. Great work, Steiner. What’s for encores? Putrefied. Conway Village
I think that one of the biggest problems in the valley is the lack of affordable housing. I know the pay has gone up as there's no place for anybody to live. Get rid of the Airbnbs — simple. Coronavirus, I’m kinda all over it because I've been hearing it for two years around the clock. I'm done with that, too.
Big news for me this year: Goodbye, Mountain Massachusetts Valley. Goodbye. The only thing I will miss is the daily laugh and the daily verbal vomit from The Conway Daily Scum and the Eaton professor of misinformation and dysfunction. Keep your pants on professor.
I think the most important story is the local restaurants and their will to survive. Kate Briand
Its year two of 2 weeks to flatten the curve. Ron Oliveira
The "Stop the Steal" campaign. Attitudes at board meetings, middle fingers, CRT discussion, mask-mandate talk, those are the smaller parts of the campaign so far. Northern Carroll County towns being redistricted, including Conway into NH2 from NH1 seems another part. One has to wonder, who's doing the stealing here? David Robinson
Listing so many impacts of COVID without even acknowledging the loss of life we had in 2021. Classy as always CDS. Carrie Richards-Westphalen
Market Basket finally FINALLY wins Adam Newton
Just remember if you are vaccinated you still get COVID! And if you're unvaccinated you get COVID. Geno Leighton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.