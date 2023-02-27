This week’s Tele-Talk question, “What cuts would you make to the school budget to save $1.2 million?” received 11 responses.
I would cut the staff in half since the enrollment has shrunk more than 40 percent and take away some offerings. Have a sensible 20-25 class size. This is NOT a private school. This is public education for crying out loud, at taxpayers’ expense. Again, we just hear more scare tactics like “it would have too much of an educational impact on the students.” That is about as laughable as it gets. All the excess staff we have now couldn’t get our pitiful test scores from severely declining. If we are going to be sadly scraping the bottom of the test score barrel, then let’s do it at half the price. Obviously, we can finish where we are now with 400 teachers or 200 teachers. What does it matter? Hell, I could do it all by myself and probably get the same pathetic results. Sorry, they couldn't do the job for the past seven years with a staff size meant for over 500 more kids. How inept. They've had their chance. Seems to me having more staff is the real detrimental educational impact on students. And that's a proven fact, not just a fabricated scare tactic.
Closing a school makes the most sense, especially for sending towns who now pay more than 50 percent of the academically failing Conway school costs. This will also save costs as duplicate teachers, administrators, aids, buses, insurance, etc. can be eliminated. Expecting the student population to increase is pure fantasy. Families are having far fewer babies now nationwide. What with the aging population, LGBQXYZ gender alterations, birthing persons having to work to make ends meet due to inflation, rising costs to raise and educate children, sperm donors having lower sperm counts, pets being substituted for children, charter schools popping up all over, etc. Maybe we can import some of the 5+ million illegal immigrants crossing our border to fill the empty classrooms? House them in the many hotels and motels in Conway, paid for by the government like New York City is doing. The tourist business will crash, getting rid of those pesky Massachusetts people. Where am I wrong here? John Hartman, Eaton
No. 1 is to cut back on the salaries they get paid and all the overtime they get when there should be no overtime at all on a teacher’s salary. This is Dee in Center Conway.
Should there be any positions canceled, be it teacher, administrator, custodial, those individuals should be given enough lead time so they can secure their future position before being let go. We do not want these folks to be without salary at any time. That is the Christian way. That is the way Kammie Harris sees it.
No. 1: Put in a mandatory retirement. Anybody 65 or older, mandatory out you go. Then you’ve got to look at the two pieces of property. I would list both pieces of property and see who may or may not be interested in buying. If I had to choose a school, I would probably choose Pine Street School because it seems it has a lot of landmass but the building looks old and it doesn’t meet the standards of a new school. There should be incentives for those that maybe want to take an earlier pension. However, pay cuts and all, you have to look at the contracts. No new hiring, regardless of what it is. It’s tough enough getting people up here but time to look at what the taxpayers can afford. Thank you Lou of Center Conway.
Increase the student-teacher ratio substantially. And it seems all you have to do to get on the honor roll is to breathe. I’m now more convinced than ever that Kammie Harris was a Kennett graduate.
Close an unneeded school and be done with it. Municipalities do this kind of trimming all of the time. Get over it and move on. Linn Cognito
Where can I find a full report of the town budget so I can make an educated assessment of the situation? Is there nothing else to do? How can closing an entire elementary school be the best possible outcome? It’s clear it would be the easiest solution but at what societal and emotional cost to the faculty, students, and families. North Conway is the destination for tourists (and as we know the town loves catering to them) How about we put a tax on any homes not being used as a primary residence i.e. vacation rental properties? Time for some outside the box thinking. Cameron Lambert
The census doesn’t support keeping the school open. It’s time to operate effectively and efficiently, not emotionally. Franklin Stephenson
Don’t hire school staff that doesn’t teach students, such as principals and superintendent. Hundreds of thousands of dollars in cost. It is insane to waste that much money not teaching. They also make far more money than productive teachers make. Bob Johnson
Close all the SAU 9 schools. Parents can home school the kids. This will save the taxpayahs a ton of money. The unemployed teachers can get jobs at one of the numerous fast food restaurants or big box stores North Conway is now known for. Don’t like it? Then move back to Massachusetts.
