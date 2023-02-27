This week’s Tele-Talk question, “What cuts would you make to the school budget to save $1.2 million?” received 11 responses.

I would cut the staff in half since the enrollment has shrunk more than 40 percent and take away some offerings. Have a sensible 20-25 class size. This is NOT a private school. This is public education for crying out loud, at taxpayers’ expense. Again, we just hear more scare tactics like “it would have too much of an educational impact on the students.” That is about as laughable as it gets. All the excess staff we have now couldn’t get our pitiful test scores from severely declining. If we are going to be sadly scraping the bottom of the test score barrel, then let’s do it at half the price. Obviously, we can finish where we are now with 400 teachers or 200 teachers. What does it matter? Hell, I could do it all by myself and probably get the same pathetic results. Sorry, they couldn't do the job for the past seven years with a staff size meant for over 500 more kids. How inept. They've had their chance. Seems to me having more staff is the real detrimental educational impact on students. And that's a proven fact, not just a fabricated scare tactic.

