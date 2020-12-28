There were 10 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question: “What are the top local news stories of 2020?” Most answers were related to COVID or politics.
The new totally unnecessary $6 million North Conway Fire Station. The only reason the voters approved it was because the North Conway Water Precinct and local media played down the annual meeting and it was packed with fire fighters and precinct employees. Now we foot the bill. It’s only money. Happy new year everyone. And wear those masks! This is Dave in North Conway.
The top story in the Conway area is all those Republicans who claim to be so super intelligent and smarter than everybody else in those stupid letters that they write. Why aren’t they running for office and showing us how really intelligent they really are. Otherwise, put that soup can away and go get a job but do something. And the guy in Eaton that showed his butt, he's smarter than the whole group put together. This is Dee in Center Conway.
The number one story is the emergence of a valley superstar. With accomplishments beyond compare. The proud son of the people of Eaton. I submit Quddus Snyder, this darling of The Conway Daily Sun, the most famous F of the valley. We've all seen it and we loved it and not a hair on it.
Donald Trump Jr. speaking at the Lobster Trap Restaurant before a mask-less and howling crowd of MAGA sycophants countered by a surprisingly large number of mask-wearing and sign-carrying protesters reflected the deep divisiveness that existed and still exists in our community. Sad. North Conway
Patriots missing the playoffs.
I think the top local news story has to do with the election and politics nationally. So I will go for record voter turnout and drive through voting as the top choice, since that's the only one that has to do with those subjects.
The resilience and adaptation of local small businesses and community support of them during COVID! Stephanie Wildoner
You all know I am about the local non-profits... I have to say how impressive the various ways “we” found to hold our events in unique, inclusive ways! I also think our community needs to be applauded for continuing to support the programs our organizations provide. It takes a valley and ours is THE BEST!! Lisa DuFault
COVID-19 trumps them all. Bill Belida
I think the biggest story of 2020 is how many people are so inconsiderate, selfish, ignorant and uneducated about the COVID guidelines that were put in place to slow the spread of COVID and keep people safe. The idiocy of not wearing a mask to make a selfish statement of “You can’t tell me what to do.” It amazes me that so many uneducated, fact-denying people have intentionally made the pandemic worse. It just proves America has a long way to go before it’s a better country than Ethiopia. Sanborn Jillian
