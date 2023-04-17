There were 14 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question: “Were you surprised by any of the results of the town election?”

I was pretty upset to see that Amy Snow won. That was heartbreaking. Another thing that really is heartbreaking is to see that we’ve got a new resident that’s now taking over with other residents who have been here all their lives. So we now have implants who seem to be taking over our town. We’re long lived people here. We enjoy our residents and we need people that have lived here their life to run Conway, not out-of-towners that come in here and take over. We’ve got enough stuff out in this town without adding more people that think they can run our town that don’t know our town yet. They may have been here for a year or two and now they’re taking over. It’s embarrassing and it’s wrong. And I hope somebody gets Amy Snow out as quick as she put herself in.

