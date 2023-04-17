There were 14 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question: “Were you surprised by any of the results of the town election?”
I was pretty upset to see that Amy Snow won. That was heartbreaking. Another thing that really is heartbreaking is to see that we’ve got a new resident that’s now taking over with other residents who have been here all their lives. So we now have implants who seem to be taking over our town. We’re long lived people here. We enjoy our residents and we need people that have lived here their life to run Conway, not out-of-towners that come in here and take over. We’ve got enough stuff out in this town without adding more people that think they can run our town that don’t know our town yet. They may have been here for a year or two and now they’re taking over. It’s embarrassing and it’s wrong. And I hope somebody gets Amy Snow out as quick as she put herself in.
I was not absolutely surprised, but very glad to see Mr. Weathers is no longer a selectman. He was too set in his ways. Happy retirement, David.
I was very disappointed. Dave Weathers and Mark Hounsell should have been voted in. They both have given so much of themselves and their time. To put in a two-year resident in just goes shows you the takeover of our town. I was surprised Amy Snow got voted in. I guess it is time for the natives to just move on. North Conway is already ruined.
I’m very surprised that a man that has lived here for two years became a selectman. I’m also surprised that the local people who have been born and raised here don’t get out and vote. I’m not real happy about the Trumpettes going on the school board. Say goodbye to a school.
I’m a local from North Conway born and raised. What I am surprised about is that David Weathers lost and that the North Conway Village businesses supported a candidate by paying for his ads that has only lived here for two years. That is what I find surprising, and honestly disgusting.
I was surprised the sign ordinance did not win. The change that people wanted to see happen. It’s extremely disappointing. That is an outdated ordinance, and shame on the people that didn’t vote for change. I’m pleased that Joe Lentini did not win. Maybe now he’ll go away and realize he wasn’t very well liked.
For the first time in many, many, many years, I did not even bother to vote. It bothers me that I didn’t, I didn’t like to make the decision. However, I’ve found out over the last several years, why even bother because most of the things that the general population wants ‘s taken to court gets scrutinized, local businesses try to turn the decisions over. Problems end up in the courts or the Supreme Courts or with STRs they end up in the hands of a judge who doesn’t even live in the district and makes a decision to nullify the entire voting results. As far as the height restrictions and the moratorium on building, It’s just the Conways way of throwing some crumbs to the local population. It’s sort of like closing the barn door after the house says a horse has left the barn. In fact, you have no problem with a moratorium. There’s no place else to build. There’s not even a decent view left on the strip coming into town. I think it’s a travesty what this town has turned into and what’s going to happen a year after this.
Glad to see the modest amount of voters turn out. This validates the votes that were made. A big thank you to Kammie for admonishing the folks to go out and exercise this right. The vote regarding more hotels did not go my way. C’est la vie.
I was surprised to see Dave Weathers was not re-elected. I hope that Ryan Shepard will fill the role with the same values that Dave served with during his tenure. Richard Heath
What surprised me was the turnout. People are finally taking notice of what is going on in the town. I don’t think it’s for the best. Taxes are going up, businesses are taking over our town, casinos, over building of low-income housing without thinking about the strain on the infrastructure. Instead of saying “yes” to everything and everyone, projects should be thought out for the duration, not the short term. I am frightened to see how our town is going to look in 10 years. Jo Ann McQueeney
I found Mark’s comments funny. He’s just now realizing that business runs the town.
I almost thought I was in Saugus today driving down the strip. Too late. Scot Montgomery
I hope the new members can bring forth good ideas and changes. Tammie Savini
What we need is to clean house. Two more come up for re-election next year. Let’s get them out. I also think the selectmen need to stay off the boards. They already voted it down, then you go to the ZBA, and there is the selectman that voted you down the first time. Lisa Parent
