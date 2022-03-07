There were 24 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question: “Should the U.S. take a more direct role in protecting Ukraine than supplying aid?” The “yes” responses outnumbered the “no” responses by about 2 to 1.
Of course we should … Budapest Memorandum! If we don’t, why would any ally ever believe anything we promise? Paul Gallichotte
Yes. We should cut off buying Russian oil and develop all the oil and gas resources available in the U.S. to help bring prices down and bolster Europe’s confidence in energy supplies other than Russia. There will be some short-term pain, but Russia is a long-term problem. History has taught us that appeasement never works out well. The EU should release the 22 MiG 21’s that were slated for Ukraine. They have a very short range and cannot be considered an offensive weapon. Putin’s long-term goal, as stated by him, is restoration of the post WWII Russian Empire. His next move would likely be a NATO Baltic state which will trigger Article 5 of NATO and put us in a full-scale war with Russia. Ned McSherry
No! Our troops don’t need to get involved with the Biden corruption gig. Jessica McAvoy
Yes, absolutely! What are we going to do when Putin decides that Alaska belongs to Russia? Shut him down! Kate Briand
The U.S., being part of NATO, needs to help close the sky over Ukraine, or at least help get planes so that Ukrainian people could protect themselves. “Staying out of it” is not possible. The U.S. is part of major world organizations that are supposed to guarantee safety and sovereignty of European countries. Ukraine is under major Russian attacks. Civilian people are dying and every big city is getting bombed by rockets. The action needs to be done immediately! Liliia Porter
No, America should just stay out of it. Craig Lane
Not our neighborhood. Charles Ramsdell
Yes, set up a meeting between Valdimir and the articulate Kammie and the perky White House spokeswoman Peppermint Patty. These femme fatales can use their charm and feminine wiles on Putin and get anything they want from him. It works all the time.
Ask diplomat, geopolitical consultant, ex-U.S. Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Henry Kissinger what he thinks. And beware of simple solutions to complex issues. This is Dave in North Conway.
Not unless Russia attacks a NATO ally. Then all bets are off and time to kick some butt. Conway
Yes, absolutely the U.S. can and should do more to help the besieged people of the Ukraine. Here’s some ideas: Convince Poland, Romania and others who possess MIG 29’s to “loan” them to the Ukrainian Air Force. The U.S. can backfill our eastern European allies with F-22’s, etc. If Putin moves on to NATO, we’ll need them. Flood Russia’s internet with pictures and video of what the Russian invasion of Ukraine has done to a country of 42 million people. If the Russian people see and hear the other side of the story, they might pressure Putin’s government to halt this expansion. Encourage our NATO allies to support the Ukrainian military with all the weapons they need. Let the message be plain and simple. Ukraine is where the Red Army goes to die. ... Open the U.S. to Ukrainian refugees. After the war, force Russia to foot the cost of rebuilding Ukraine. ... We must stop Vlad the Bad. The sooner, the better. Mike, East Conway.
USA should not unilaterally establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine nor send any troops to support their war effort. We do not need to support another war half a world away especially since our own country is currently so divided. Rather have the government send troops to our southern border to finish building the wall and thus keeping out the illegal immigrants, drug trafficking, and criminal elements from entering. Let’s get our own house in order before attempting to fix a European’s house with our military support.
I think we should have a no-fly zone, if NATO will do the same. It must be everybody, including NATO. Also, we need to stop buying Russian oil that would stop funding the war almost right away. We need to become energy independent again in order to stop this crazy war and lower our own gas and energy costs.
We all feel for the people in Ukraine, but let’s take a good look at things. Have any of the politicians in Washington been to a gas station or grocery grocery store in the last two months? How about helping people in this country?
Yes, the United States should establish a no-fly zone over parts of Ukraine. And I think they should continue supplying aid. Also, I think that they should stop buying oil from Russia, which is making millions off of us. Why should the president beg Russia to supply oil to the United States as we have our own oil? The most important thing, they should open up the pipeline. The United States is a strong and powerful country and dedicated in helping our fellow man in time of need. Why should we bow down to a Russian Hitler, who has plenty to wipe out Europe and anyone who gets in its way, including the Ukrainian people, men, women, innocent children, as well as his own people. God bless America.
I don’t think we should get involved in Ukraine. It’s funny how Biden wants to help Ukraine. He wants to protect the borders of Ukraine, but he doesn’t even protect our own borders in Texas and the Texas/Arizona border. God knows all these people coming across the border with all the diseases and sickness drugs, fentanyl — killing all our people with these drugs. Biden’s a joke. People should be embarrassed by him.
Yes, by requesting the Lord to join hands with all the citizens of the world and sing two or three renditions of Kumbaya, for all the world to hear, it will melt the hearts of those most evil.
I think the U.S. waited far too long to do anything to support Ukraine. They’ve had months to prepare for this. And I do believe that this crisis wouldn’t be escalating quite as fast. If we had anybody else in the White House, other than this useless piece of crap that’s in there right now.
Yes, the U.S. should take a more direct role in protecting Ukraine other than supplying aid. Let’s go, Brandon
Putin is a modern Hitler. He will be using Ukraine as a staging ground for the takeover of the rest of what he can get of the old Soviet Union, etc. If we don’t do something now it’s going to get worse later.
Yes, the U.S. should take a more direct role in protecting Ukraine. We should send everybody and not just the U.S., all of NATO. In fact, all of the free world should descend on Ukraine. Russia can’t fight us all. I’m ashamed of our leaders in Washington. It’s a disgrace.
I’m not sure that I understand the question with the whole Putin thing invading Ukraine. Biden said Putin invaded Russia. Biden said that I saw him say it. So I’m not sure what this whole Ukraine thing is about. So obviously, it doesn’t make sense because Biden totally knows what he’s talking about.
This is an old Marine. Putin is going to use Ukraine as a staging ground for the rest of his endeavors. If people haven’t woken up to that yet, it’s about time they did. The sooner the problem is dealt with the better because the longer it goes on, the worse it’s going to get.
Yes, the U.S. should take a much more direct role in protecting Ukraine. I think they should help push the other NATO allies to establish a no-fly zone over the Ukraine. We should do whatever we can to stop Putin immediately. If we don’t crush Putin now, this is just the beginning of what he has planned for. I believe the Ukrainian president when he says if their democracy falls, democracies everywhere will suffer. Putin is evil and NATO, even if they have to grant Ukraine temporary emergency status so that European NATO troops can go in, they need to do whatever they can to stop Putin right now. I don’t believe U.S. soldiers should go in with boots on the ground, but the other NATO allies around there should be on the ground helping Ukraine because we cannot let Putin get away with this.
