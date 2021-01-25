There were 51 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question: “Should the town of Conway charge for parking at recreation sites, and if so, how much?” Most responders replied in the affirmative with suggested fees ranging from $1 to $50.
I think they ought to charge people from out of town. You know, people who don’t live in Conway North Conway or the area. Jackson, Bartlett and all that. Charge the out-of-staters, maybe that will keep them home. People from New York and Massachusetts, they’ve got a lot more money than we’ve got to play with here in the valley. So charge the heck out of them.
Don’t get carried away with the charging for everywhere to park. A lot of people come up here for vacation. They spend lots of money on hotels, restaurants and shopping in the outlets, and they enjoy going to the beach or hiking. If you’re gonna put a price tag on that I don’t know if that’s going to help any. But if you do, keep it down to like 5 bucks a day or offer a season pass or something of that nature. Gordon
I feel strongly against charging people to park at our rivers, period. I think tourism is what keeps us going here.
I think the idea of the charge on the recreation sites is a great idea. I think a better idea is to install the Homestead Act like Florida does, where they charge out-of-staters who own property more money on their tax bill to help offset the pain they cause us.
I do not believe that the town should charge for parking. This town has a great deal of tourism and you shouldn’t bite the hand that feeds you.
Why don’t you start to charge the people that go to the drive in? The amount of cars that go there is awful. The amount of trash is disgusting. I would have an attendant there passing out dump stickers. People throw their used household trash along with couches and tires. The snowmobile club uses it as a dump. Don’t even get me started about TJ Maxx having their trash make it all the way to the river. Please start charging the people that use it as a recreational site because that’s what it is. Period.
Definitely, no. I know this is a problem. But some deep thought needs to find a more fair and equitable solution. Twenty dollars is a high price and will hurt a lot of the locals who did not create this problem. This path will lead to other towns having to deal with a bigger problem, too. I wonder if this is a way that the selectmen see as an opportunity to make money. The town is already too commercial. And what about all the people from just over the border who contribute to the North Conway’s economy year round? Will they receive any consideration or just be expected to give even more. Steve from Fryeburg.
Yes, most definitely the town of Conway should charge parking at the three sites and others, and $20 for the day would seem appropriate.
Yes to parking fees as long as locals, meaning residents and taxpayers, get to use the parking for free.
My answer is yes. It’s about time people other than locals help to offset all the expenses they cause. If they are rich enough to travel and spend money elsewhere, they should be able to pay $20 to park. They cause a lot of problems parking where they should not. I do not think it is any of Fryeburg’s business. They may bring money into the valley but they also cause a burden to the local taxpayers. RW
This is Ronnie from Conway and if you’ve got a Conway town dump sticker, you should be able to park at the Conway recreation sites for nothing. If you don’t have a Conway dump sticker, they should be charged.
Yes, I definitely think we should charge tourists and out-of-staters to use Weston Beach, First Bridge, Flat Rocks, Davis Park, etc. Our locals can’t even get near those places. So yes, it would be awesome. This is Donna.
No, they shouldn’t charge fees for parking anywhere in the town of Conway. The town of Conway already gets more than enough money for everything they need because of the high tax rates they charge taxpayers around town. Dwe-ell, Center Conway
Conway should definitely charge for parking and recreation sites and it should be $50 a day for out-of-state residents. For in-state residents, it should be free. Peter from Glen.
I fully support charging people to use these spots. If the town of Fryeburg is so worried about it, why don’t they get on board and do their own fees? And how about the town goes back to the old days where they enforced the two-hour parking throughout the village and they used to give cars tickets. Why don’t we install meters around here like every other small area does. There’s plenty of ways to generate money to help with these expenses that the tourists bring, like the trash and the porta potties, etc., etc. We need to start holding people accountable. And we need to start controlling our account for the locals, and for our taxes and to keep this place beautiful. It was destroyed last summer and it was disgusting what we saw from trash and just overall behavior.
There should be a limit on commercial tube rentals on the river. This is a natural resource that really can’t handle the traffic we saw last year. Those business interests should pay a fee per rental and be licensed. Karen Manson
Charge out-of-towners and free stickers for locals, just like dump stickers for residents. Besides why would locals want to go to Diana’s Baths with a thousand other people when there are so many other beautiful trails to be on. Sandi Poor
Why not just charge from July 1 to Labor Day weekend. Charge everyone, but only during the peak time. That gives plenty of time for locals and a smaller group of out-of-towners to use it for free. The majority of the problem is in that time frame. Seammus McGrath
When I go to the coast of Maine for the day, I expect to pay at least $20 a day — $30 with bath house/rest rooms facilities. Enforcement? Linda J. Burns
It’s been a while since I lived in the valley (left in 1996) When I lived there if I remember correctly you had to pay $10 a car to go to Echo Lake (correct me if I’m wrong) and there were always people there. Ten dollars is reasonable. Another idea is to create a day pass or a several day pass. And maybe it allows you to park at a few of the locations. Example: If you go to Assateague Island in Maryland you can purchase a one, two or four-day pass to visit/park there. Alison Michele
The outdoors should be accessible to all. It’s already too restrictive and outrageous parking fees would make it even more so. Kathy Scaife
As an out-of-towner, I have no issue with it. I’ll happily pay to support my home away from home. John McDermott
As a Fryeburg resident I feel that the town of Fryeburg should also be charging fees for non-residents. Did you see how gross Swan’s Falls and Canal Bridge were this past summer? I moved back partly to be close to the river and I can’t even enjoy it. Sarah Marvel
Times are tough now for people. No one can afford fees. They can’t afford shelter, food health care and life necessities. Those who want to get outside to hike, walk and enjoy fresh air won’t be able to. Why charge for what God created just to make more money? Shame on you! Sandra Mattson
Most beaches I go to in the summer have the option of buying a season pass, weekly or day pass. There is a discount on a non-transferable season sticker if you pay taxes in town and day passes are about $20. It’s enforced by two college kids with matching T-shirts. Andrew Schneller
Yes. Absolutely there should be a fee! Jillian Sanborn
My friend lives near Davis Park. Tourists were trying to park in her driveway! LeAnn Benson
We shouldn’t have to pay in our own town. Locals should know enough not to go out on weekends anyway to these spots. Philip Swanson
Parking fee for tourists $10. Free pass for permanent residents. Cory Wemyss
Stickers should be given to Conway, Center Conway, etc., registered vehicles ... just throwing it out. Tom Downey
Last summer: “The town needs to do something about these tourists parking everywhere!” Now: “I can’t believe what the town is doing!” Kurt Erickson
Suggestion: As used with other towns I’m aware of, why not use the dump sticker as a recreational parking sticker. No further expense incurred and those that have them are residents or pay taxes in the town. Alan Tate
Yeah, parking fees are really keeping away people from the national forest. Don’t listen to the scare tactics. Charge at least $20 please. People will come Tom, people will still most definitely come. John Robertson
Not only should they charge fees at these locations but fees should be charged at all the parking spots on Main Street in North Conway. Jeffrey Shutak
Totally 100 percent agree. Parking fees are a must. Alejandra Neira Plaza
I am 100 percent OK with this. Josh Robichaud
Maybe a cheaper parking solution. Ten dollars per car is reasonable. Also, maybe have parking meters in the village spots? Do what they do in Manchester and Portland. Tee Rendleman
Should be a $15 daily parking fee with a $15 full-season pass available to residents. Steve Gallo
Are they going to bother to enforce it? West Side Road was flooded with out-of-state cars illegally parking and no one even got tickets. They’re gonna laugh at this like they did there. Annmarie Lombard
So the town is going to hire a parking enforcer? The cops don’t have time to enforce this. Thomas Bouchie
Don’t charge for recreation. Find another way to offset the money. Raise hotel tax by a few dimes.
Don’t punish the locals because it’s the chamber’s mission to lure tourists in! Deborah Gilmore
Nope! Doris Smith
Make them pay. Why should we discuss this? Pat Quinn
Absolutely charge. I say $10 is sufficient. The town could use that money. After all, tourists spend a heck of a lot more in the city. Patty, Tamworth
We need to expand the parking lots at First Bridge and Diana’s Baths. There’s definitely enough room. This can be bankrolled by charging vehicles from Massachusetts a $20 daily parking fee. If they don’t like it, too bad. Anybody who disagrees consumes too many mind-altering substances. This is Dave in North Conway.
I think charging for parking might deter some of the many visitors who come here because it’s cheap and or free. I feel like they should charge and maybe hire someone to check as a meter person would do (another job opportunity for the valley). The unfortunate thing is that people renting Airbnbs will be able to use that homeowners pass. I’d like to go one step further and reduce the number of people boating and tubing on the river. Many rivers out west are permit only and there are people enforcing littering laws and leave no trace ethics. Maybe there should be signs educating people about that at parking spots. The people visiting this summer were wildly disrespectful. It was like invasion of the barbarians. The valley is a beautiful treasure and it’s been turned into a cheap natural amusement park and it’s not sustainable. Jesse Mixer
The parking fee should be “pay what you can, suggested fee $1.” The good lord will provide for the rest. Those local politicians that want higher fees most likely escaped from Taxacusettes. I’ll offer them $2 to go back from where they came.
Reasonable parking fees could range from $5 upwards for two hours depending on the area. Non-resident visitors should be compelled to pay parking fees considering the degradation and destruction of our natural areas. Because of so many people, I gave up hiking years ago due to poor behavior, littering and loose growling dogs on trails. I gave up Diana’s Baths over 16 years ago due to these issues.
I can support a nominal fee charged for the Conway recreational sites, however a $20 fee is outrageous. I feel that a fee of $3 to $5 is more in line with what other like facilities charge. For the fee, you are getting very little in return, sometimes not even a portable toilet. Before any charge is implemented, thought should strongly be considered about offering some decent and sanitary units.
