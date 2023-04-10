There were five responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question: “Should state representatives be paid more than $100 per year?”
Of course they should. If they get paid a decent living wage then they won’t have to steal for a living like they do now. This is Dave in North Conway.
No. David Joseph
At this wage level, we know that people are interested only in the work and not just to make money. So keep it at $100 or even less. A good example of this is Vice President Kamala Harris, who was only interested in her salary and has very little interest in her work.
This is Al from North Conway. No question about it that the representatives should be paid more than $100 a year. That’s just absolutely absurd. This is clearly a way to keep the minorities and younger people out of the whole political thing because they can’t afford to do this. It’s just crazy. This is just the only state in the union that’s like this. Fix this crap.
In regards to the state representatives, I think they should get $400 a year. I think if you’re going to have an elected official to represent you and do the best they can for your community, it only makes sense to give them a reasonable pay. If anybody thinks that $400 is too much, they’re living under a rock. I hope they get what they’re looking for, and I hope they do get a decent pay raise. Lou of Center Conway
