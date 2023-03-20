There were 29 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question: “Should sexually explicit books be banned in schools?”

How can you ask such a question? Of course, these books should be banned from schools. I can’t believe the ignoramuses who put stuff like this in school books for young children to see and the people who actually go along with it. What is wrong with these people? I feel sorry for parents who are bringing up children in this sick society. E. Hayes, Bartlett

