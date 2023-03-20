There were 29 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question: “Should sexually explicit books be banned in schools?”
How can you ask such a question? Of course, these books should be banned from schools. I can’t believe the ignoramuses who put stuff like this in school books for young children to see and the people who actually go along with it. What is wrong with these people? I feel sorry for parents who are bringing up children in this sick society. E. Hayes, Bartlett
It always disappoints but never surprises me the number of people out there whose attitude is “I don’t approve of it, therefore, you should not be allowed to see or read it.” Robert C Sawyer, Parsonsfield, Maine and Portsmouth
They should be banned from local schools.
Removing library material solely on the basis of its content may amount to censorship in violation of the First Amendment. I do not want anything banned. I don’t want my rights taken away bit by bit. I’m all set on being ruled by Hitlers and wanting like a blonde-haired blue-eyed society and everybody has to conform. Everything is bad. None of this and none of that. Come on, Absolutely not. Children should be educated. Sex is not a dirty filthy thing. I don’t want my daughter ‘s freedoms taken away. Sex is an absolute natural thing. Why should it be taken out of our libraries and out of our lives and out of our books? Sarah Staley
Let’s try to keep the innocence of our children as long as we can. Soon enough, they will be introduced to the vulgarities and grossness of society.
Of course, they should be banned in all grades from K through 12. I cannot imagine my tax dollars being spent on some left-wing liberal’s idea concerning their warped view of childhood. The “greatest generation” as well as the “millennial generation” did not have/need such trash being forced upon them by liberal wackos with nothing better to do but try to “control” every aspect of our kids’ lives. More concentration in schools for math and science etc. seems to me to be a more appropriate focus. Let kids be kids for the short time they have to be carefree, prior to becoming adults who have to deal with ridiculous concerns such as this.
Get real. How many of us saw anything sexually explicit in elementary or high school? Biology textbooks might show real anatomy, but the only sexually explicit material I ever saw in school was a snuck-in Playboy. Walter Davis
Elementary-middle school is one discussion. High school is an entirely different subject. Either way parents should be able to access the titles to every single book in a school library. Nicole Nordlund
Ruth is on the right side of history. Let the kids be kids. This grooming is so disgraceful at these ages. Parents need to be institutionalized. Abagnale Franklin
Whether or not something is sexual is almost a matter of opinion. A book simply having “gay content” is not inherently sexual. Children are taught heteronormative subject matter from a very young age, teaching them about all family types is not grooming. Birdie Bailey
No. Some of my favorite books I read in high school are on many of those banned book lists, such as “Catcher in the Rye” and various works by Faulkner. I still remember reading them almost 40 years later. By the time kids are that age they already know all of that anyway. It’s not like a second grader is going to pick up the books and start reading them. Patti Dorer Aliventi
How is this even a question? Of course they need to be banned. Leave the children alone. Let them be little. Stop forcing sex and gender confusion onto them by putting it so easily accessible in front of them. This is disgusting. The grooming needs to be stopped. Maritsa Piper
As far as I understand, the only so-called banning is in elementary schools. I’m not aware of a high school doing this, enlighten me with a link showing otherwise if I’m incorrect. No need for banning in high school libraries but elementary schools absolutely. More importantly, why would banning books cost anything? Paul Gallichotte
Yes, ban them all. No need to perverse children. The liberal media does that enough. Beach Baum
This is Katie in North Conway, and no I don’t think any books should be banned. Certainly, we shouldn’t let young children read things that are not age appropriate, but I believe we’ve been handling that situation for many years already. So the answer is no. Somebody’s banned book could be someone else’s manual. So to each their own, let us celebrate individuality.
The fact that this question has to be asked shows how upside down and backwards society has become like an episode out of ”The Twilight Zone.” Parents should be gathering torches in one hand and pitchforks in the other, but it may be too late. We are witnessing the fall of the American empire. We could have a little help getting there from a goaded Putin nuke lad. Vlad will take everyone with them. The end of days? Sure looks like it.
Absolutely. But when we have grown men wearing dresses and big wigs reading books to 7- and 8-year-old little girls in the Conway library, all is lost. My kids will never go to that library. Whoever runs it should be sent packing to wherever they came from.
Do not put them books in the school. Kids need to learn ABCs and multiplication tables before they’re 16 years old. Anybody even thought of that question needs their head checked. You need to go to a good psychologist. This is Rocky Thompson, North Conway.
Yes, sexually explicit books should be banned from our schools. This is a mess of crap. They find it every day on the internet. Let’s not put it at school for young kids to get a hold of. Don’t be stupid, people. Come on. Ronnie from Conway
Absolutely not. Lighten up all you conservative parents out there, having your son’s sodomized before the fifth grade. No big deal in woke America.
This is Ann in North Conway. The schools should not be having sexually explicit books for students.
Yes, sexually explicit books should be banned in our local schools. People at 18 years older can make up their own mind on their sexuality. Now, this crap about gender transformation.
Absolutely. Anyone who thinks it’s OK to have sexually explicit books in elementary schools and high schools is sick, demented and not in a position to have any influence over our children. The fact that you guys even have to ask this question is disturbing.
It depends on how and who is defining sexually explicit.
Yes, these books should be banned from the libraries. It’s disgusting and our children do not need to read these sexual books.
I don’t believe these books should be removed because, bit by bit, they’ll start taking everything away from our children and their freedoms. Also, sex should not be viewed as a dirty filthy thing and be hidden, period. It is a natural thing and should be spoken about and discussed. That is my opinion. I believe that books should be left and the library should be left alone.
The fact this is even a question is beyond disturbing. Schools need to teach reading, writing and arithmetic. Schools have no right to impose sexualization, gender identity or anything else on our children. Anyone who thinks it is OK is sick and should be kept away from our children. Brad Roberge, Madison
