There were nine responses to think week's Tele-Talk question: "Is it time for Conway to consider a different form of town government?"
I think the quick version of answer would be everything that the government is and has been doing now — for years and pretty much through my lifetime — you do exactly the opposite. You have a government that does everything exactly the opposite. What's happening right now in our country is a perfect example of why you should be doing everything completely opposite. That would pretty much straighten out all of our problems. Almost overnight. The government's got one simple job. Keep your mouth shut. Don't stick your nose in people's lives. That's all you got to do. Easy peasy.
This is Gordon and, no, I don't think they should change the form of government in the Conway area. It has worked this long. Let's keep it going. So what if some people don't vote and some people do? That's just the way it is under any form of government. So please keep it the way it is, and don't change it.
I'd suggest changing the voting time for the local people for town affairs to Saturday morning so that the working people can have a chance to vote.
The voters need to go to the polls and vote. They need to stop being so apathetic. The difference between voting and not voting would make a huge difference in the life you end up leading as a result.
The town government should be run as the government of Equatorial Guinea is run. If you do not participate as a responsible citizen, you will be severely punished
Perhaps they need to note that many people in town work retail when they are holding meetings. Suzette St. Pierre
Let property owners vote, then you’ll get some turn out. Robert Cooper
The specific type of government does not matter. The people must be drawn to being an active participant. Perhaps the offer of light beverages/snacks at all meetings would work. I know the opportunity to taste my grandmother’s polish kielbasa with sauerkraut would bring the folks out in droves. Perhaps background entertainment like live bands playing middle-age baroque music during these business meetings. The possibilities are endless. I could read my famous poetry.
Hounsell needs to do something more useful than appear in the Sun every day, and Guerringue needs to stay in his own lane. I sure as heck don’t need these two love birds scolding me for not voting (which, by the way, I did), nor do I need them to tell me what kind of government Conway needs. I’m quite happy with what we have, thank you. Conway
