There were 11 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question: “If Conway lost 200 students, what impact would that have on its facilities?”
For an unknown reason, the number of teachers and support staff will still go up regardless of the loss of any amount of students. Please explain.
If Conway lost 200 students, it would clearly impact things in that the remaining students would be better educated. Despite Bill Marvel. This is Bill in North Conway.
Absolutely none at all.
Conway is not losing students, they are actually gaining. These are not people who live within the area of Conway. I think Conway and Kennett High School and all those other areas will benefit from the people opting out. So re-evaluate the budget, reevaluate the teachers and how they’re going to handle it. It seems like a positive flush thing. Let’s go for it. And let’s not have crybabies down online. They don’t like the school system here. It’s good that they’re going somewhere else. Lou of Center Conway
Should Tamworth, Albany, Eaton and Freedom pull their children out of the Conway school system, remaining students should be taught in the old Kennett High building. The new Kennett High building should be renovated into apartments and condos for the local workforce.
In the short term, it would mean a reduction in everything (class size, teachers and staff), but in the long run it won’t matter. North Conway is about to grow more than it has in 30 years. With over 600 apartments and houses coming in. They will fill the schools. Clay Groves
The better question is why are they leaving? Erin Flynn
Good thing we got suckered into that high school in ’07. Scott R. Barbour Jr.
The high school is a top-notch facility with outstanding educators and excellent programs. There is, of course, room for change and improvement … as there is with everything. I’m sure sending towns are seeing this as they conduct their school options explorations. They are also seeing concerning tuition rates and a lack of say in the governance. Let’s identify the actual problems and work towards equitable solutions that work for all parties so students in this valley get an excellent education and the support of a community. Kristin Nelson Groves
I hear “affordable” all the time. Just what would be affordable for someone working 25 30 hours a week? Philip Young
The bigger question is why do they want to leave? Declining test scores and falling quality of the education is probably a factor. Rising costs in spite of declining enrollment is also a factor. Like shopping for any commodity, a cost benefit/quality analysis is always a good idea. Kennett isn’t measuring up. The budget is bloated and no one seems to get a logical answer as to why. When it comes time to discuss it at the school meeting the teachers and staff get all their friends and relatives to show up and overwhelm the rest of us by sheer numbers alone. The non-school-related taxpayer doesn’t stand a chance. So, the budget and tuition continue to rise and the quality of the product continues to fall and everyone connected to the system is amazed that sending towns want to leave. They must have been educated in the Conway system. Carl Thibodeau
