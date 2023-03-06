This week’s Tele-Talk question, “Have you seen a Bigfoot, cougar, or some other mysterious object, animal or being, that you would swear is real but has not been documented?” received 11 responses.
Nonsense. Show proof of any of it. Dane Wooderson
I thought I saw Bigfoot once, but it was just my reflection on lower Kimball Pond. Jesse Fenn
I've seen a mountain lion in my backyard in Intervale. I know, I know … we don't have mountain lions, except I believe we do. Barbara Haley Rosman
Bigfoot lives by Lower Falls. Will Hardin
I had a mountain lion run across the road in front of me very early one morning many years ago in Albany. And as far as Bigfoot? Well that goes without saying. Chris Fournier
You people must be on drugs! Lay off the acid. And tequila.
I have seen a mysterious object that I swear I don't think it's real because it can't be. But it hasn't been proven yet. This mysterious object, I think he lives at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C., if he can remember his own name, even if he can remember where he is or where he's going. I think they call him mysterious Joe.
Yes, I've seen Bigfoot and other mysterious objects. It's also known as No. 45 who is a thief and a liar. Calling from Conway.
One summer night in 2021 at 11:45 p.m. As I sat by my firepit I heard a scream then another. I failed to convince myself it was a fisher cat. The screams were undeniably ape like, and I guesstimate less than a quarter of a mile away, much less. I chose not to investigate without someone watching my back. Four years ago, October at 11 p.m. I saw a vacationing neighbor's motion detector light come on. I investigated and, as I suspected, it was a skunk. As I began walking back across the street, from behind my next door neighbor's house in the woods, I heard a loud guttural growl then a screech, something out of an old western armed with a flashlight, etc. I investigated from the tree line in my backyard, but did not see the cougar. Signed Sully, Center Conway
Being a native of Chocorua village for over 80 years, every winter, we see a rare sighting on Chocorua. It's called part of the fur coat crowd behind Chocorua Lake, who think they're better than everybody else in this little village.
I saw what I think might have been a panther, a mountain lion, a long, long time ago but I will never say where I saw it because people will get all bent up and start freaking out. I also saw lights going over a mountain range in New Hampshire like at 3 o'clock in the morning when I was going out somewhere. It was interesting the way it moved and whatnot. But thinking now most likely, it was probably a drone that time. Anyway, it is interesting.
(0) comments
