There were 12 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question: “Do you think town officials should make outdoor dining permanent?” The responses were unanimous that outdoor dining should be allowed permanently.
My name is Dave. I live in Center Conway. As far as outdoor dining. I agree with it 100 percent. I think North Conway has gotten a little bit different over the years, obviously, but sitting outside and looking at the view, that's what North Conway is about and looking at people that are going shopping and doing things. That's what North Conway is about. It's not all about the money. It's about people coming together and enjoying themselves in the village.
The answer is an obvious yes, they should continue to allow it. They should have allowed that before COVID and it should carry on. People love it. People enjoy it. You go to any small town or city, they have lots of outdoor dining, even close to the sidewalk. So it's a yes. They need to continue doing that and supporting their local businesses as well. And have them put up murals maybe on their outdoor fencing or their enclosures
My name is Bonnie Smith, and I think having outdoor dining is very important. There are a lot of people who just don't particularly care about going inside during the good weather, so everybody who has restaurants would be missing out.
We think that outdoor dining all year long is just fine. It would be great for the community. I see no reason why we can't just allow it to happen without permit. This is Frank in Albany.
Outdoor dining should be made permanent but only if sidewalk pedestrians are afforded a complimentary slice of pizza
This shouldn’t even be a question. Way too much government interference in business. Time to reduce politicians' power. David Joseph
Hopefully, restaurants will have enough staff to pull it off. Rob Garwin
The only thing that will make outdoor dining even better is having a beautiful mural to look at. Leavitt's Country Bakery
Outdoors is why I’m there. Montgomery Dash
Yes, please. TB Realty Partners-Keller Williams Lakes & Mountains Realty
