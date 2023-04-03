There were 12 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question: “Do you think town officials should make outdoor dining permanent?” The responses were unanimous that outdoor dining should be allowed permanently.

My name is Dave. I live in Center Conway. As far as outdoor dining. I agree with it 100 percent. I think North Conway has gotten a little bit different over the years, obviously, but sitting outside and looking at the view, that's what North Conway is about and looking at people that are going shopping and doing things. That's what North Conway is about. It's not all about the money. It's about people coming together and enjoying themselves in the village.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.