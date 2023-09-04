There were 13 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question: “Do you think selectmen should change the starting time of their meetings?”
For past Chairman Weathers to say “no one ever complained” is incorrect. I have sat at selectmen’s meetings and heard people express their displeasure with the time of the meetings, explaining they’ve had to leave work early to be there. Sure, pushing the meeting to a 5 o’clock start will make it so everyone goes home an hour later but, it is what it is. Understandably, the selectmen have a lot to do, too much at times but, they represent the people and if the people cannot be present to participate at these meetings due to the time of day, then, adjust for the people. Lastly, at the selectmen’s meetings, public comment needs to be moved to the front of the meeting, immediately behind the pledge of allegiance and the agenda. Why? It’s simple: Too many times an item shows up on the selectmen’s agenda for discussion and vote (by the board) at that very same meeting. Often, this is the first time anyone, other than staff or the selectmen, have heard of a specific topic. With public comment at the end of the meeting, as it is presently, the “public,” the people that voted for these selectmen and/or non-voting taxpayers, are held out of the process. Sure, you can comment on something at the end of the meeting but by that time, the item or items have been discussed and voted on. Done deal, fait de complis, without any input from the people that are affected by and must live with these decisions. Shawn, Madison resident, Conway taxpayer.
