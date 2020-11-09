There were 69 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question: “Do you think New Hampshire should join Maine and Massachusetts in requiring masks to be worn in public?” It was a pretty even split, with 32 responses of yes and 34 responses of no. Three people didn’t directly answer the question. For the full responses, go to conwaydailysun.com.
This is a rhetorical question, right? Duh. Of course we should be wearing masks. 125,000 people had new cases on Thursday. In 11 weeks when Joe Biden is president, everybody’s going to be wearing a mask. Don’t be idiots
Yes, we should wear masks. Most definitely. This is Jean in Fryeburg.
I would say yes because of the influx of people we get from Maine, Massachusetts and Vermont every day. There’s a good chance the virus is going to spread even more here than just there because it is spreading very rapidly all over the world. We are going to get hit with it sooner or later. Definitely wear a mask to protect me and to protect yourself. Protect your grandchildren and their future. This is D. Damon in Center Conway.
My name is Arthur and I’m from Albany. I think everybody ought to wear them but I think we should start first with making sure the Conway Police Department and Conway Rescue have them on.
I don’t know why we’re going to be needing to wear masks in public anymore. Isn’t creepy Joe gonna fix everything anyway?
Yes, there should be a statewide mass mandate. Just like Mass. Just like Maine. Cases are rising quickly here in this city. We need the masks to be worn all the time. And one more thing: Congratulations to our new President Joe Biden. Steve Webster, Conway.
This is Rocky Thompson of North Conway. I feel they ought to wear masks. I have a lot of illnesses and everything else myself and I really don’t want to be contaminated by some idiot that ain’t smart enough to wear a mask. If you fall in that category, wear your mask.
I certainly do think that New Hampshire should join Massachusetts and Maine in requiring masks to be worn in public.
Absolutely not.
Wear masks? Definitely. Join Massachusetts? Never! This is Dave in North Conway.
Now there’s a question that ought to stir up a lot of stupid answers. This is Dave in Conway
No. Let those who make science their god, wear one. The rest of us will continue to keep our liberties while following God’s plan. Dean Franke, Silver Lake
It is a proven fact that it works. Please make it required for all in public regardless of social distancing. We need to heal as a nation. Start with each state. Thank you so much. June M.
The bullying bigoted buffoon Donald Trump didn’t have the guts to mandate COVID-19 protocols at the federal level. Instead, he put the onus on the governors, and the Republican toadies like Chris Sununu, unlike Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, refused common sense, science and medical facts and as a result have not made masks mandatory. Eleven more weeks of reckless, irresponsible and unconscionable items will have us watching the numbers rise to a possible 200,000 more deaths across the country. It’s time for Chris Sununu to man up and mandate masks. This is Kearsarge.
Yes, masks should be required in New Hampshire. It appears that too many people do not understand social responsibility and confuse it with “freedom.” There is no freedom in death and disabling terminal sickness.
We all wear masks all the time. Our faces mask our inner selves, our minds, our thoughts, be they joyous, evil or benign. So what does it matter to wear an additional one? Let’s follow the crowd. I’m also glad that all those candidates running unopposed won their seats.
Yes, yes, yes, people who don’t wear a mask are just plain selfish and live in stupidity beyond repair and do not care about others. Life is valuable, take care of your life that you have been given. This is from Diane.
No, I will not be wearing a mask while I am walking/hiking in the woods. I will not be wearing a mask while riding my bike or motorcycle. I will wear one when I go into a store — one that actually works, not like the ones most people are wearing. Use some common sense people. Oh, by the way, if masks work so wonderfully why haven’t we opened all schools up five days a week and all businesses opened? Stephanie Rogers
Doesn’t it seem as though we’ve been “beating a dead horse” for way too long now? The CDC repeatedly tells us that wearing masks will save lives and some remain stubborn against practicing this life saving measure. We have the benefit of seeing what’s happening in other cities and towns nationwide. Let’s be proactive and get ahead of this community spread with the governor mandating that masks be worn in public.
No to mandatory masks! We need to keep some of our freedom here in New Hampshire. Carla LeClerc
Yes. People unfortunately need to be forced to do the right thing citing. Their rights end when the outcome causes irreparable harm to a person or group. Alicia Wonderland
Nope. Nicole Nordlund
Yes, and more contact tracing, coordinated on a national level. The countries that have been successful in culling it, have done it that way. Dana Clemons
No mandate please. Businesses that are barely hanging on will die. Terri McGinness
Yes! Kayla Lowberg
Absolutely not! If you want to wear it’s fine — your choice. Dawn McGlynn
Yes! Tessa Narducci
The answer should be yes but the reality is NO! I will continue to wear a mask everywhere I go to protect myself, my family and people I may come in contact with. Most people will continue to do the same but there are some that just refuse to wear a mask. Susan O’Sullivan MacDonald
For the most part, people up here have been wearing masks. We may live in a state with a great motto of “Live Free or Die,” but that does not give us the right to inadvertently possibly kill others! The only way it should be mandated is IF it will be enforced and have penalties for those who refuse to comply. Otherwise why bother? Tammie Savini
Absolutely. It’s scientifically proven that the more masks are worn, the less virus spread. I want to live! This is not about “freedom.” It is about life and death! Al Hospers
Wait, so the states that have mandated them still have growing cases. Make it make sense. Shelby Lee Bellen
Yes, they should be worn in public and fines given to those that refuse. Jennifer Shaw LeClair
I think I’ll just let my immune system take care of it. Josh Eldridge
If masks were presented as a preventative measure rather than politicized, I doubt the resurgence would be half as bad. Ben Cargill
No. It should not be required. People are smart enough to make the right decisions. I do not need to be told what I should and should not be doing! Christine Sutton
People don’t like to be mandated. But if you ask nicely, most will. Albert Entwistle
Absolutely not. Ric Mason
Yes. I wonder if we will see a spike here with ladies shopping weekend? Jesse Mixer
No. Lilian Espinoza Knapp
If you read the OSHA page it tells you the only masks that work are respirators with HEPA filters, it is made to stop viruses. I get funny looks everywhere I go with mine on, but I know I’m safe. Tom Hitchcock
Yes. I know someone who refused to wear one. It needs to be mandatory or you are not allowed in the business. Ann-marie Libby
Maine with a mask order is seeing about 200 new cases a day. New Hampshire without a mask order is seeing about 200 new cases a day. Sounds like a mask order would make a huge difference … Curt Burke
Yes. Jillian Sanborn
In my car by myself? Walking my dog by myself in my neighborhood? When I go get the mail from the mailbox? What country do I live in now? Just because it is airborne does NOT mean that it lingers in the air everywhere forever! Paul Gallichotte
Yes. Allison Dethlefs
I live in Maine, she can mandate all she wants but 1) we ain’t complyin’ and 2) police won’t enforce it. Tim Canwell
YES. Ivy Lienhard Lucas
Flat out NO! Stores only. Remember we were supposed to flatten the curve for two weeks? Yeah it doesn’t work. Let us live our damn lives. Jill Dunham Morton
Yes, said anybody who was awake in eighth-grade science class. Paul W. Mayer
Masks that are worn properly, not dirty or gross work minimal at best ... for the deadly virus we rely on paper and cloth masks? And where are the bio bins for the disposal of said masks? Mandatory mask wearing will not work. The cases up this way are small in numbers. Keep your hands clean, social distance and wear a mask if you can medically. Tee Rendleman
Yup! Tom Doyle
Us Mainers told Janet to shove it! Terry Candid Hill
Yes, but Sununu has said numerous times “he’s a Trump guy, through and through” so I doubt he’ll do anything but that at this point. Kristen Corrigan
Live free or die. No, I don’t think so. Chris Fryslie
Face coverings are a joke. John E. Cabral
This is not the time to be asking people if they think New Hampshire should be wearing masks. Science has proven that wearing masks prevents the spread of the virus. If people do not wear masks or more importantly believe mask wearing is inconsequential, it will put the most vulnerable population at risk. Shame on you for perpetuating this. Science should prevail, not public opinion based on one’s preferences.
No. Brett Williams
I support a mask mandate. We should be working together to put this pandemic behind us. We are better together. Emily Jane Douglas
I wear a mask when required to shop in small businesses that I support but my mask says “worn by force not by fear!” Maria Daugherty
No!! Brian Noyb
No. Cheryl McNaughton
No. Bebe Burt
The guy that won because of Trump and doesn’t fight to help him … awesome. Ian Sullivan
Yeah, when they “mandate” that all automobile drivers texting and driving stop trying to kill us on our daily commutes. Matthew Glavin
I stand by our governor and do not believe masks should be required. The fatality rate doesn’t justify them being worn better yet a mandate. If you’re someone who’s immunocompromised you should be taking precautions if you’re out in public. But it’s not my job as a healthy person to be required to wear something to keep an unhealthy person safe. Open up our businesses and stop letting fear control your lives. Holidays are coming and the fact people are not celebrating with our loved ones because the government has instilled so much fear into us, that’s crazy!
I wear a mask when required to shop in small businesses that I support but my mask says “worn by force not by fear!” Maria Daugherty
Absolutely not! Live free or die! Let people make their own choice. My body my choice Or does that only apply to abortions? Naomi Turner Seymour
Yes. Don Davis
Absolutely not. Let’s just kill everyone’s immune systems. Germs are not bad and we need to be exposed to them. Just think of how sick kids are their first year of daycare or school until they build it. Sorry, but I don’t want to be sick later because I lived in a germ free bubble now. Kristin Labonte
No. Craig Bona
(1) comment
Yes, absolutely! Had this grossly incompetent President and VP taken a sensible course to stop the spread of this deadly - DEADLY - global pandemic, the US would not be spiking at over 100,000 new cases a day. We are all in this together America, so let’s do our everything possible to end this pandemic and keep everyone safe.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.