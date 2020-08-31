There were 51 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question, “Do you think Kennett High should play football this fall?” There was a lot of support for allowing football to be played with 35 responding yes while only 12 responded no and four didn't answer either way.
If my daughter doesn’t play sports, I feel she is not going to be as healthy as she once was. My opinion is let my daughter play sports, get her off FaceTime, Snapchat, and play with her friends and teammates. Cindy Barnicoat Carboni
Yes, screening prior and midweek should protect the athletes. Chris Perley
I think school should be out until next fall. I have seniors that are going to go in and out of school. Half remote...a joke. Hands on learning. If we can’t and teachers are quitting, it makes sense to me. Lauren Parker Peck
The CDC revised their data to show that approximately 9,000 people actually died from COVID with no other causes (6 percent of the figure). I think it’s safe to open sports back up. Us North of the Notch are opening sports back up to the kids. Robin Gregg
YES! Kathy Fountain Golding
I think they should be able to play regionally: Kingswood, Plymouth, Gilford. That could be a whole season there with one home game and one away game each. If we allowed the out-of-state tourists to take the town over this summer, why would we say no to this? Kathy Cloran Bunker
I think that sports are extremely important for kids/teenagers both physically and mentally and should 100 percent occur this fall. The numbers in the state do not support canceling the season. There are so many things to worry about besides just this virus, mental health being one of them. People seem to forget that. Families should be able to decide for their own children. Michaela Glennie
Yes. Steve Gallo
Time for NHIAA and school districts to make a decision either way. Their indecision is affecting so many other peripherals. Why are so few people involved in making this decision? Why are we relying on public officials only? Crazy to think we aren't offered some kind of vote as a community? Jamie Killeen
Thumbs up. Michael Smeriglio
Yes. Angel Bean
If you can allow kids in a classroom together then you can allow kids outside to play football. I say, yes. Christina Grames
We have low COVID numbers in the MWV but what about the towns they are playing against and traveling to? Do we really want to chance this? Next question: Should the kids who don't feel safe going to school, doing remote learning, should they be able to play? My thoughts: No! Joanne Fraser Turner
YES! Bibbs Ruberto Dutton
Absolutely not. Bob Fiore
Good year to let sports like cross-country, mountain biking, etc. to shine! Mike Douglass
Such a tough call. We do have low numbers right now, but what about the teams we play against? Will fans be allowed on the sidelines? What about the dance team and cheerleaders? So many pieces to consider... Ugh! Lisa DuFault
If kids can’t be any closer than 6 feet apart in their classroom or at recess or in phys. ed. class, why are sports teams different? Does science stop at the gates to the football field (or soccer or field hockey or whatever)? Adam Newton
Yes! Play ball! Elizabeth Kelley
It’s refreshing to see that the Conway Boards are as stupid as the Tamworth one. Bill Willis
Yes, they should play! Crush 'em, KHS! Brian Hebert
Let them play! We have been overrun by tourists all summer long, where are all the outbreaks? Oh wait, that’s right, there aren’t any! We remain at 104 cases total in six months for the entire county. These kids are not in danger, they never have been with this virus. Does anyone even look at the data anymore because the general population isn’t even at high risk. Stop taking everything away from them or we are going to have an even bigger problem of teenagers with too much time on their hands who are mad at the world. Let the parents decide! If we put this much focus and effort on protecting the LTC facilities where would our death toll in the state be right now?! That is where 82 percent of the deaths have come from. Nicole Cherise Lail
I played football and also ran track and cross country. COVID would be much more transmittable in football vs running. Kevin MacMillan
Let them play. We can’t put life on hold forever. If you are too scared of getting sick go back to your bubble. Live free or die. Michael Brouillette
Yes, they should play football. Our numbers don’t justify these kids being punished. Maria Daugherty
#LetThemPlay Jamie Dickinson
Absolutely. There should be football this fall, if we can allow kids in a classroom there should be football. Travis Rockett
The 6-foot rule would be excellent for soccer. Taylor JR Bruce
Play sports! Game on. Cindy Barnicoat Carboni
Let them play. Jayne McDevitt
Are we expected to live like this from now on? I don’t think so. Debra Chesley Selmi
Let them play. Kristen Giannini MacRae
No. Paul W Mayer
Let them play. Laurie Mack
Yet we’ve dealt with numerous out of staters all summer. Don’t feel comfortable, don’t let your kids play. Debra Chesley Selmi
Let the kids play David Currier
Oh yeah, and my vote would be to PLAY BALL!!!! I have been training and playing soccer games with my players all summer (two months), many of them Kennett High School players. Working side-by-side with the governor's office, we trained twice a week and played games once per week as we do every season (and will continue through snowfall). Three days of soccer is plenty for these kids, and easy to schedule. We practiced social distancing, encouraged face coverings, and used hand sanitizer regularly. We played in a single, central location, in a controlled environment, with trained employees who are all very well briefed on state requirements. Result: Zero cases of covid 19 reported by any of my soccer players in the past eight weeks! Jamie Killeen
Absolutely not.
Yes. Kids need to not only learn but also play! We do not have the high numbers that the southern part of the state does. Meem Japigi
The idea of playing ANY contact sports in the middle of a pandemic is nuts. Al Hospers
As parents, it should be OUR CALL whether or not our children should play. If we’re comfortable and willing to assume the risk associated with playing, let me sign a waiver saying I won’t hold the school/town accountable, don’t make the call for me. Dawn McHenry
I think any contact sport should not be played: football, basketball, hockey (field and ice), soccer, etc. Any sport where you have close contact with others. Other sports where the contact is minimal can be played: baseball, cross-country (running and skiing), alpine skiing, track and field, tennis, golf, etc. Brenda Burney
Considering there is only 435 active cases of the virus in Maine as of yesterday, I say go for it. Joe Powell
Risk vs. Reward. Let the parents decide for their kids. #letthemplay Melissa Tibbetts
In 1943, my grandmother didn't want to send her two sons off to war in Europe. In 1950, she did not want to send her youngest son off to war in Korea. This is football for crying out loud. Americans take risks. Give me a break.
The question of whether Kennett High should play football is not that difficult for some of us. Certainly football is a great game, but it is a game. Coronavirus is not a game. It's a killer disease. And football is the greatest contact game that we know that could pass that on. If a parent let's a boy play football, they should be aware. It's a possibility, not a probability. But it's certainly a slim possibility that they may be at the funeral of that boy by the end of the year.
Yes, I definitely think that high school football and all sports should be played. Let's give the kids a break. This is Donna.
I agree with Joe Lentini. Football is a close-contact sport and should not be allowed this year. Joe Mosca’s reasoning doesn’t hold up as most other sports are not nearly as risky. Each sport should be viewed separately. Track and field, for example, is not risky though wrestling is. Applying Mosca’s concern to all other sports is over-simplified, punitive and even lacking in logic. Ted Sares, North Conway
It is no secret that Joe Lentini opposes High School Football under any circumstance. He has made that clear many times in the past. Folks, we need to end this increasing advancement of the Nanny State. It is not the government's role to protect us from the cradle to the grave. The school board needs to trust that parents are capable of making every decision regarding their children's participating in sports activities. Don't deny families this choice by making the decision for them. That would be wrong. Mark Hounsell
If/when these players get sick from the virus, the medical expenses can be high, so the school should assume these expenses if you go ahead with the games. Most players are not from wealthy families to pay these costs.
High school football is as American as apple pie. Let them play!
